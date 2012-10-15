SYDNEY, Oct 15 U.S. soybeans fell more than 1 percent in early trade on Monday, hitting the lowest since the start of July, as grains fell across the board for a second session on waning supply fears and weaker export figures. Corn lost 1 percent, while wheat, which recorded its sharpest loss in more than a week on Friday, also fell. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 1.17 percent to $15.04-3/4 a bushel, having hit a session low of $15.03-1/4 a bushel, the weakest level since July 5. Soybeans fell 1.7 percent on Friday. * December corn dipped 0.96 percent to $7.45-1/2 a bushel after sliding 2.65 percent in the previous session. * December wheat slid 0.5 percent to $8.52-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 3.3 percent on Friday. * U.S. corn export sales fell well short of expectations last week to just a fraction of the normal harvest-time pace as near-record-high prices after the worst U.S. drought in a half century encouraged importers to buy feed grains elsewhere. * Export sales of U.S. wheat fell for a third consecutive week, according to weekly U.S. Agriculture Department data released on Friday, hitting a four-month low because of high U.S. prices and stiff competition from rival suppliers. * A drop in net soybean sales to a two-month low was largely due to reduced purchases by top importer China where markets were closed last week for a national holiday. * USDA pegged net corn sales in the week ended Oct. 4 at 4,200 tonnes for shipment in the current marketing year and 10,000 tonnes for the 2013/14 marketing year which begins Sept. 1, 2013. The sales were below trade forecasts for 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes and well below levels that would be considered normal for the season. * Exporters sold a net 1.344 million tonnes of corn in the same week last year, USDA data showed. * Net sales of all classes of U.S. wheat totaled 279,900 tonnes, all for shipment in the 2012/13 season, below trade estimates for sales between 350,000 and 550,000 tonnes. * Net soybean sales were 523,700 tonnes, all but 23,000 tonnes of which were for shipment in the current marketing year. The sales were below forecasts for 750,000 to 850,000 tonnes. Large speculators cut their bullish bet on soybeans by nearly 4 percent, the sixth straight week they have reduced their net long in the commodity, as a fast harvest flooded the cash market with supplies, regulatory data showed on Friday. * Largely beneficial weather for planting in South America also pressured the soy market. Brazil and Argentina, the No. 2 and No. 3 soy producers behind the United States, were likely to seed large areas to take advantage of historically high prices. MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar got off to a mildly positive start in Asia on Monday following an unexpectedly strong bounce in China's exports, while the euro was little changed ahead of yet another summit in the euro zone. * Brent crude prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Friday, outpacing losses on U.S. crude and deflating the spread between the two contracts after it hit the widest level in a year this week. * U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI yy Sep 0130 China PPI yy Sep 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Aug 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Sep 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Aug Grains prices at 2320 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 852.50 -4.25 -0.50% -3.78% 879.81 41 CBOT corn 745.50 -7.25 -0.96% -3.59% 759.12 46 CBOT soy 1504.75 -17.75 -1.17% -2.83% 1625.41 28 CBOT rice $15.02 -$0.01 -0.07% +0.27% $15.10 46 WTI crude $91.16 -$0.70 -0.76% -0.99% $93.29 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.07% USD/AUD 1.022 -0.003 -0.30% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)