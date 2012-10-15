SYDNEY, Oct 15 U.S. soybeans fell more than 1
percent in early trade on Monday, hitting the lowest since the
start of July, as grains fell across the board for a second
session on waning supply fears and weaker export figures.
Corn lost 1 percent, while wheat, which recorded its
sharpest loss in more than a week on Friday, also fell.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 1.17
percent to $15.04-3/4 a bushel, having hit a session low of
$15.03-1/4 a bushel, the weakest level since July 5. Soybeans
fell 1.7 percent on Friday.
* December corn dipped 0.96 percent to $7.45-1/2 a
bushel after sliding 2.65 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat slid 0.5 percent to $8.52-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 3.3 percent on Friday.
* U.S. corn export sales fell well short of expectations
last week to just a fraction of the normal harvest-time pace as
near-record-high prices after the worst U.S. drought in a half
century encouraged importers to buy feed grains elsewhere.
* Export sales of U.S. wheat fell for a third consecutive
week, according to weekly U.S. Agriculture Department data
released on Friday, hitting a four-month low because of high
U.S. prices and stiff competition from rival suppliers.
* A drop in net soybean sales to a two-month low was largely
due to reduced purchases by top importer China where markets
were closed last week for a national holiday.
* USDA pegged net corn sales in the week ended Oct. 4 at
4,200 tonnes for shipment in the current marketing year and
10,000 tonnes for the 2013/14 marketing year which begins Sept.
1, 2013. The sales were below trade forecasts for 300,000 to
400,000 tonnes and well below levels that would be considered
normal for the season.
* Exporters sold a net 1.344 million tonnes of corn in the
same week last year, USDA data showed.
* Net sales of all classes of U.S. wheat totaled 279,900
tonnes, all for shipment in the 2012/13 season, below trade
estimates for sales between 350,000 and 550,000 tonnes.
* Net soybean sales were 523,700 tonnes, all but 23,000
tonnes of which were for shipment in the current marketing year.
The sales were below forecasts for 750,000 to 850,000 tonnes.
Large speculators cut their bullish bet on soybeans by
nearly 4 percent, the sixth straight week they have reduced
their net long in the commodity, as a fast harvest flooded the
cash market with supplies, regulatory data showed on Friday.
* Largely beneficial weather for planting in South America
also pressured the soy market. Brazil and Argentina, the No. 2
and No. 3 soy producers behind the United States, were likely to
seed large areas to take advantage of historically high prices.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar got off to
a mildly positive start in Asia on Monday following an
unexpectedly strong bounce in China's exports, while the euro
was little changed ahead of yet another summit in the euro
zone.
* Brent crude prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Friday,
outpacing losses on U.S. crude and deflating the spread between
the two contracts after it hit the widest level in a year this
week.
* U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months,
led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells
Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit
margins for big lenders.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI yy Sep
0130 China PPI yy Sep
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Aug
1230 U.S. Retail sales mm
Sep 1400 U.S. Business
inventories mm Aug
Grains prices at 2320 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 852.50 -4.25 -0.50% -3.78% 879.81 41
CBOT corn 745.50 -7.25 -0.96% -3.59% 759.12 46
CBOT soy 1504.75 -17.75 -1.17% -2.83% 1625.41 28
CBOT rice $15.02 -$0.01 -0.07% +0.27% $15.10 46
WTI crude $91.16 -$0.70 -0.76% -0.99% $93.29 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.295 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.07%
USD/AUD 1.022 -0.003 -0.30% -0.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)