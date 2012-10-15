* Soy falls below $15 a bushel, lowest since June 29
* Corn drops for 5 out of 7 sessions, wheat down
* Declining U.S. exports, global growth concerns weigh
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Chicago soy slid 1.6
percent on Monday, falling below $15 a bushel for the first time
since late June , while corn lost more ground, with concerns
over global growth fuelling the bearish sentiment arising from
slowing U.S. grain exports.
Corn has dropped for five out of seven sessions and soybeans
have fallen for the past four weeks as demand slows after prices
surged to record highs this summer following the worst U.S.
drought in 56 years.
"It appears that the seasonality continues to be a
significant headwind, particularly in the oilseed market," said
Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank
of Australia.
"We are seeing the U.S. dollar strengthening and crude oil
weakening, so there is relatively bearish macro influence."
Asian shares and commodities began the week down as Europe's
debt crisis and China's slowdown continued to dent the outlook
for global growth.
Chicago Board of Trade November soy lost 1.6 percent
to $14.98-1/2 a bushel by 0257 GMT, the lowest since June 29.
December corn fell 1.2 percent to $7.43-3/4 a bushel and
December wheat gave up 0.6 percent to $8.51-3/4 a bushel.
U.S. corn export sales fell well short of expectations last
week to just a fraction of the normal harvest-time pace and
wheat exports slid for a third consecutive week to a four-month
low.
Exports of U.S. corn totaled just 14,200 tonnes, compared
with 1.3 million tonnes in the same week last year. Net sales of
all classes of U.S. wheat stood at 279,900 tonnes, below trade
estimates for sales between 350,000 and 550,000 tonnes.
Net soybean sales were 523,700 tonnes, below forecasts for
750,000 to 850,000 tonnes.
Asian shares fell on Monday on growth concerns ahead of the
third-quarter corporate earnings season, lifting the safe-haven
dollar, which, in turn, undermined commodities.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.4 percent.
U.S. crude oil fell almost 1 percent.
The soybean market is coming under additional pressure with
expectations of higher U.S. output as late rains helped improve
the crop yields.
The USDA, in its monthly demand and supply report on
Thursday, raised its estimate of the soybean yield by 7 percent
to 37.8 bushels per acre and above trade estimates for 37.0
bushels. Soybean production this year was raised 8.5 percent to
2.860 billion bushels.
Large speculators cut their bullish bet on soybeans by
nearly 4 percent, the sixth straight week they have reduced net
length in the commodity, as a fast harvest flooded the cash
market with supplies, regulatory data showed on Friday.
The reduction brought the speculators' net length in
soybeans to a four-month low, according to the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report.
Investors are turning their attention on South America where
weather largely beneficial for soybean planting could add weight
on the market.
Brazil and Argentina, the No. 2 and No. 3 soy producers
after the United States, were likely to seed large areas to take
advantage of historically high prices.
Prices at 0257 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 851.75 -5.00 -0.58% 872.80 40
CBOT corn 743.75 -9.00 -1.20% 766.70 44
CBOT soy 1498.50 -24.00 -1.58% 1580.49 27
CBOT rice $14.99 -$0.04 -0.27% $15.47 45
WTI crude $91.14 -$0.72 -0.78% $89.02 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.291 $0.062 +5.03%
USD/AUD 1.022 -0.034 -3.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)