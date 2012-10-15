By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 16 U.S. soybeans rose on Tuesday, topping $15 a bushel after falling nearly 2 percent in the previous session to a 3-1/2-month low when traders sold positions in expectation of a bumper South American crop and better-than-expected U.S. yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.45 percent to $14.99-1/4 a bushel, having topped $15 a bushel earlier in the session. Soybeans fell 1.97 percent on Monday. * December corn firmed 0.34 percent to $7.39-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.06 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.53 percent to $8.52-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Monday. * U.S. farmers had harvested 79 percent of their corn crop and 71 percent of their soybean crop as of Sunday, their pace slowing down from previous weeks due to rainy conditions, a U.S. Agriculture Department report said on Monday. * Analysts had been expecting the corn harvest to be 80 percent complete and the soybean harvest 71 percent complete, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. * The corn harvest remained on a record pace despite the slowdown. Farmers started to gather corn and soybeans earlier than ever this year following a record-fast planting. * Commerzbank said in a market note that the current slide in soybean prices was likely "due to speculations about a massive expansion of soybean supply in South America." * Brazil and Argentina, the No. 2 and No. 3 soy producers after the United States, are likely to seed large areas to take advantage of historically high prices. * The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said the U.S. soybean crush in September totalled 119.732 million bushels, above an average of analysts' estimates for 118.361 million. * Commodities Futures Trading Commission weekly data issued on Friday showed large speculators had cut their bullish bets on soybeans for the sixth straight week. * Trade sources said on Friday that U.S. livestock companies signed deals to import about 600,000 tonnes of corn from Argentina, which comes on the heels of a 750,000-tonne purchase of Brazilian corn last month by three North Carolina livestock companies. MARKET NEWS * The euro ended flat against the dollar on Monday in a day of volatile trade, as investors awaited clarity on when Spain may request a bailout that would set the stage for the European Central Bank to lower its cost of borrowing by buying Spanish debt. * Brent crude prices rallied on Monday on support from North Sea production delays and skepticism about an offer from Iran to negotiate the halting of higher grade uranium enrichment that put pressure on oil prices during the session. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, rebounding from last week's losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply exceeded expectations. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Sep 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Aug 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Sep 1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Sep 1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Sep 1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Sep 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Sep 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Oct 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 2309 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 852.75 4.50 +0.53% -0.47% 878.47 41 CBOT corn 739.75 2.50 +0.34% -1.73% 756.67 43 CBOT soy 1499.25 6.75 +0.45% -1.53% 1616.03 27 CBOT rice $15.01 $0.00 +0.00% +0.23% $15.10 46 WTI crude $91.69 -$0.16 -0.17% -0.19% $93.20 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.000 +0.03% +0.02% USD/AUD 1.025 0.000 +0.01% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)