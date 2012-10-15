By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 16 U.S. soybeans rose on Tuesday,
topping $15 a bushel after falling nearly 2 percent in the
previous session to a 3-1/2-month low when traders sold
positions in expectation of a bumper South American crop and
better-than-expected U.S. yields.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.45
percent to $14.99-1/4 a bushel, having topped $15 a bushel
earlier in the session. Soybeans fell 1.97 percent on Monday.
* December corn firmed 0.34 percent to $7.39-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 2.06 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat rose 0.53 percent to $8.52-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Monday.
* U.S. farmers had harvested 79 percent of their corn crop
and 71 percent of their soybean crop as of Sunday, their pace
slowing down from previous weeks due to rainy conditions, a U.S.
Agriculture Department report said on Monday.
* Analysts had been expecting the corn harvest to be 80
percent complete and the soybean harvest 71 percent complete,
according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.
* The corn harvest remained on a record pace despite the
slowdown. Farmers started to gather corn and soybeans earlier
than ever this year following a record-fast planting.
* Commerzbank said in a market note that the current slide
in soybean prices was likely "due to speculations about a
massive expansion of soybean supply in South America."
* Brazil and Argentina, the No. 2 and No. 3 soy producers
after the United States, are likely to seed large areas to take
advantage of historically high prices.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said
the U.S. soybean crush in September totalled 119.732 million
bushels, above an average of analysts' estimates for 118.361
million.
* Commodities Futures Trading Commission weekly data issued
on Friday showed large speculators had cut their bullish bets on
soybeans for the sixth straight week.
* Trade sources said on Friday that U.S. livestock companies
signed deals to import about 600,000 tonnes of corn from
Argentina, which comes on the heels of a 750,000-tonne purchase
of Brazilian corn last month by three North Carolina livestock
companies.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro ended flat against the dollar on Monday in a day
of volatile trade, as investors awaited clarity on when Spain
may request a bailout that would set the stage for the European
Central Bank to lower its cost of borrowing by buying Spanish
debt.
* Brent crude prices rallied on Monday on support from North
Sea production delays and skepticism about an offer from Iran to
negotiate the halting of higher grade uranium enrichment that
put pressure on oil prices during the session.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, rebounding from last week's
losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply
exceeded expectations.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Sep
0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Aug
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Sep
1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Sep
1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Sep
1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Sep
1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Sep
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Oct
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
Grains prices at 2309 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 852.75 4.50 +0.53% -0.47% 878.47 41
CBOT corn 739.75 2.50 +0.34% -1.73% 756.67 43
CBOT soy 1499.25 6.75 +0.45% -1.53% 1616.03 27
CBOT rice $15.01 $0.00 +0.00% +0.23% $15.10 46
WTI crude $91.69 -$0.16 -0.17% -0.19% $93.20 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.000 +0.03% +0.02%
USD/AUD 1.025 0.000 +0.01% +0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Richard Pullin)