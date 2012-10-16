* Soy rises from 3-1/2 month low; corn, wheat rebound
* Hopes of Chinese buying, bargain-hunting support
* U.S. corn harvest 79 pct complete, soy at 71 pct
* Market eyes bumper South American soybean supply
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 16 U.S. soy rose 0.8 percent on
Tuesday, recovering from its lowest in more than three months on
expectations China will step up imports with prices easing from
record highs.
Corn snapped two straight sessions of losses on
bargain-hunting by end-users and was supported by tight global
supplies following the worst U.S. drought in half a century.
Soybean export premiums on the U.S. Gulf Coast were near
steady on Monday, underpinned by slow farmer sales of newly
harvested soybeans and solid demand from top importer China,
traders said.
Chinese buyers were expected to buy more U.S. soybeans for
November to January shipment as major South American suppliers
have sold out until their next harvest in early 2013.
"Today's bounce is largely driven by bargain-hunting as end
users are taking this opportunity to lock supplies," said
Lynette Tan, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Corn supplies are going to be very tight and any dip in prices
will allow importers to buy."
Chicago Board of Trade November soy rose 0.8 percent
to $15.03-3/4 a bushel by 0315 GMT. December corn gained
0.6 percent to $7.42 a bushel and December wheat added 0.9
percent to $8.55-1/2 a bushel.
Soybean futures have tumbled 16 percent from the
all-time high of $17.94-3/4 a bushel set on Sept. 4, while corn
has declined 12 percent from its peak of $8.43-3/4 a
bushel on Aug. 10.
U.S. farmers had harvested 79 percent of their corn crop and
71 percent of their soybean crop as of Sunday, their pace
slowing down from previous weeks due to rainy conditions, a U.S.
Department of Agriculture report said.
Analysts had been expecting the corn harvest to be 80
percent complete and the soybean harvest 71 percent complete,
according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.
Soybeans have dropped for the last four consecutive weeks,
weighed down by late rains improving U.S. yields and hopes of
record production in South America.
The USDA, in its monthly demand and supply report on
Thursday, raised its estimate of the soybean yield by 7 percent
to 37.8 bushels per acre and above trade estimates for 37.0
bushels. Soybean production this year was raised 8.5 percent to
2.860 billion bushels.
The USDA has forecast Brazil's soybean crop for next year at
81.0 million tonnes, up from this year's output of 66.5 million,
with Argentina's crop next year was pegged at 55.0 million
tonnes, up from this season's harvest of 41.0 million.
A cold front that moved into southeastern Brazil over the
weekend will also likely bring light rainfall to the country's
main soy belt this week as farmers step up planting, local
forecaster Somar said.
Rains that have slowed Argentine corn sowing are expected to
give way to sunshine by midweek, setting the stage for easy
planting of the country's key soy crop, according to climate
experts in the grains-exporting powerhouse.
Prices at 0315 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 855.50 7.25 +0.85% 872.93 43
CBOT corn 742.00 4.75 +0.64% 766.64 45
CBOT soy 1503.75 11.25 +0.75% 1580.67 32
CBOT rice $15.01 $0.00 +0.00% $15.47 46
WTI crude $91.65 -$0.20 -0.22% $89.04 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.068 +5.51%
USD/AUD 1.026 -0.029 -2.75%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)