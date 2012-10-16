* Bargain buying underpins grains and soybeans
* Markets were oversold and due a bounce
* China buying of U.S. soy seen during price breaks
* China said buying Canadian spring wheat
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Oct 16 U.S. soybean futures held firm
on Tuesday on bargain buying from 3-1/2-month lows the previous
session, aided by a weak dollar and signs of Chinese purchases
at cheaper prices.
Gains were pared and the market ended well below the session
highs on a lack of fresh buying interest in choppy dealings in a
session marked by a lack of conviction for either a bullish or
bearish stance.
Trade sources said commodity funds sold only an estimated
net 1,000 contracts of Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures and
were even in corn and soybeans.
By comparison, the funds sold 12,000 corn contracts on
Monday and sold 8,000 soybean contracts, the trade sources said.
Corn was firm while wheat eased slightly for the third
straight day and each commodity was attempting to stabilize from
a steep slide on Monday that was tied to investor
long-liquidation from record-high prices reached during a
drought-fueled buying spree.
The worst drought in more than 50 years trimmed U.S. corn
and soybean production prospects over the summer, leading to the
fund purchasing and price bulge. Markets are now adjusting or
correcting from that buying euphoria.
"The focus is on beans. They're trying to find support
and/or stabilize around the $15 level and there are rumors China
bought three to five cargoes of beans," said Rich Nelson, chief
strategist for Allendale Inc.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday
reported a sale of 110,150 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to an unknown
destination. Traders said the sale likely was made to China, the
world's biggest buyer of soybeans.
"The dollar is down and that's helping too," Nelson said.
The dollar index fell about 0.50 percent and the euro rose
to a four-week high against the yen and sterling, while German
Bund futures fell.
Traders cited a media report that Germany was open to a
precautionary line of credit for Spain.
A weaker dollar makes U.S.-produced commodities a better buy
for major importers.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) November soybeans were
up 1-1/4 cents per bushel at $14.93-3/4.
CBOT December corn was up 1 cent per bushel at
7.38-1/4.
CHINA WHEAT BUYING RATTLES CBOT/MWE SPREAD
Wheat also fell on hesitant investor demand for commodities
but high protein spring wheat futures were lifted by signs China
was buying more spring wheat than usual.
High protein spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis Grain
Exchange gained 3-3/4 cents relative to the lower
protein winter wheat traded on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat traders said news that China was buying spring wheat
from Canada helped buoy the spring wheat market.
Canadian industry sources with direct knowledge of the sales
said China had bought 295,000 tonnes of Canadian spring wheat
over the past two weeks, signaling China's biggest appetite for
the high-protein wheat in years.
Sources said the total sales could be as high as 500,000 to
600,000 tonnes.
The premium of nearby Minneapolis spring wheat futures
over Chicago soft red winter wheat rose to nearly
77 cents per bushel, the highest level in 2-1/2 months.
CBOT December wheat was down 1/2 cent per bushel at
$8.47-3/4 and Minneapolis December wheat was up 3-1/2 at
$9.24-1/2.
TECHNICAL BATTLE IN THE SOYBEAN MARKET
Market bulls in soybeans cite the tight stocks of soybeans
and oversold technicals while market bears cite the potential
for a bumper South American harvest next year and say the
November contract is destined to drop nearly another 25 cents to
key chart support.
Investor liquidation of long positions and profit-taking on
Monday drove the bellwether November soybean contract to a
3-1/2-month low and into oversold territory on technical charts.
Chart-based traders said the contract needed to go low
enough to fill a gap on charts that was left in early July which
would peg key support at the $14.75 area, which is the bottom of
the gap.
The nine-day relative strength index, a barometer of
oversold or overbought technicals, fell on Monday to 27.6, below
the benchmark 30 level generally considered an oversold point.
