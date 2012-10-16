SINGAPORE Oct 17 U.S. soybeans were little
changed on Wednesday, trading near a three-and-half month low on
expectations of higher yields in the United States and bumper
supplies from South America early next year.
Corn was also nearly unchanged after closing firm in the
last session, underpinned by tight global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The worst drought in more than 50 years trimmed U.S. corn
and soybean production prospects over the summer, leading to the
fund purchasing and price bulge to record highs.
* The soybean market is now adjusting or correcting
from that buying euphoria to settle below $15 a bushel, the
lowest since late June.
* Chicago Board of Trade November soy rose 1-1/4 cents
to $14.95 a bushel in early Asian trade on Wednesday. December
corn gained three quarters of a cent to $7.39 a bushel and
December wheat added quarter of a cent to $8.47-3/4 a
bushel.
* Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady
around the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, with farmer sales light due
to active harvest as well as little change to prices, dealers
said.
* Dealers in the eastern Corn Belt said farmers were busy
harvesting soybeans on Tuesday and did little selling of either
commodity. Recent weakness in the futures market also was
contributing to the light farmer selling.
* U.S. high protein wheat prices have been supported by
Chinese purchases of Canadian wheat.
* High protein spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis Grain
Exchange gained 3-3/4 cents on Tuesday, relative to the
lower protein winter wheat traded on the Chicago Board of Trade.
* China has purchased 295,000 tonnes of Canadian spring
wheat over the past two weeks, Canadian industry sources with
direct knowledge of the sales said, signalling China's biggest
appetite for the high-protein wheat in years.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday
reported a sale of 110,150 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to an unknown
destination. Traders said the sale likely was made to China, the
world's biggest buyer of soybeans.
* Trade sources said commodity funds sold only an estimated
net 1,000 contracts of CBOT wheat futures and were even in corn
and soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best two-day advance in a month as strong earnings from Johnson
& Johnson and other bellwether companies raised hopes for the
rest of the U.S. reporting season.
* The euro hit one-month highs against the dollar and yen on
Wednesday after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit ratings
eased some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would have
worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status.
* Brent crude prices fell on Tuesday as the front-month
November contract expired ahead of weekly inventory reports
expected to show U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0830 India M3 Money Supply
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Sep
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Sep
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Sep
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)