SINGAPORE Oct 17 U.S. soybeans were little changed on Wednesday, trading near a three-and-half month low on expectations of higher yields in the United States and bumper supplies from South America early next year.

Corn was also nearly unchanged after closing firm in the last session, underpinned by tight global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The worst drought in more than 50 years trimmed U.S. corn and soybean production prospects over the summer, leading to the fund purchasing and price bulge to record highs.

* The soybean market is now adjusting or correcting from that buying euphoria to settle below $15 a bushel, the lowest since late June.

* Chicago Board of Trade November soy rose 1-1/4 cents to $14.95 a bushel in early Asian trade on Wednesday. December corn gained three quarters of a cent to $7.39 a bushel and December wheat added quarter of a cent to $8.47-3/4 a bushel.

* Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady around the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, with farmer sales light due to active harvest as well as little change to prices, dealers said.

* Dealers in the eastern Corn Belt said farmers were busy harvesting soybeans on Tuesday and did little selling of either commodity. Recent weakness in the futures market also was contributing to the light farmer selling.

* U.S. high protein wheat prices have been supported by Chinese purchases of Canadian wheat.

* High protein spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange gained 3-3/4 cents on Tuesday, relative to the lower protein winter wheat traded on the Chicago Board of Trade.

* China has purchased 295,000 tonnes of Canadian spring wheat over the past two weeks, Canadian industry sources with direct knowledge of the sales said, signalling China's biggest appetite for the high-protein wheat in years.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday reported a sale of 110,150 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to an unknown destination. Traders said the sale likely was made to China, the world's biggest buyer of soybeans.

* Trade sources said commodity funds sold only an estimated net 1,000 contracts of CBOT wheat futures and were even in corn and soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its best two-day advance in a month as strong earnings from Johnson & Johnson and other bellwether companies raised hopes for the rest of the U.S. reporting season.

* The euro hit one-month highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit ratings eased some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would have worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status.

* Brent crude prices fell on Tuesday as the front-month November contract expired ahead of weekly inventory reports expected to show U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0830 India M3 Money Supply

1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Sep

1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Sep

1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Sep

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)