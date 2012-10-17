* Soybeans trade near lowest since late June * U.S. harvest, supply prospects weigh on prices * Chinese buying supports high-protein wheat * Australian wheat stocks fall sharply in Sept (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Chicago soybeans were little changed on Wednesday, trading near a three-and-half month low on expectations of higher yields in the United States and bumper supplies from South America early next year. Corn edged higher, rising for a second consecutive day as the market was underpinned by tight global supplies, while wheat rose around half a percent after closing lower for the last three sessions. The worst drought in more than 50 years trimmed U.S. corn and soybean production prospects over the summer, leading to fund buying and a price bulge to record highs. The soybean market is now adjusting from that buying euphoria to settle below $15 a bushel, the lowest since late June. "Chinese demand is still pretty much there but we are still wary of the speculative length in the market," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural strategist at ANZ Bank in Singapore. "At the moment the pipeline is okay as there are still supplies coming with the ongoing U.S. harvest." The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday reported a sale of 110,150 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to an unknown destination. Traders said the sale was probably made to China, the world's biggest buyer of soybeans. Chicago Board of Trade November soy rose half a cent to $14.94-1/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT. December corn gained 0.2 percent to $7.40 a bushel and December wheat added 0.5 percent to $8.47-3/4 a bushel. Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady around the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, with sales by farmers light due to an active harvest as well as little change to prices, dealers said. Dealers in the eastern Corn Belt said farmers were busy harvesting soybeans on Tuesday and did little selling of either commodity. Recent weakness in the futures market also was contributing to the light selling by farmers. Prices of U.S. high protein wheat have been supported by Chinese purchases of Canadian wheat. High protein spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange rose for a second day in a row on Wednesday. China has purchased 295,000 tonnes of Canadian spring wheat over the past two weeks, Canadian industry sources with direct knowledge of the sales said, signalling China's biggest appetite for the high-protein wheat in years. The sources said total sales over the past two weeks could be as high as 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes. One grain industry source said China had shown plenty of interest in high protein wheat, of which it is short. Traders said brisk sales of Australian wheat also underpinned the wheat market. Australian wheat stocks at the end of September fell about a fifth to 7.1 million tonnes, down 2 million tonnes from the end of August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Commodity funds sold only an estimated net 1,000 contracts of CBOT wheat futures and were even in corn and soybeans, trade sources said. Prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 852.25 4.50 +0.53% 872.82 42 CBOT corn 740.00 1.75 +0.24% 766.58 44 CBOT soy 1494.25 0.50 +0.03% 1580.35 27 CBOT rice $14.91 $0.04 +0.27% $15.47 41 WTI crude $92.06 -$0.03 -0.03% $89.05 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.080 +6.53% USD/AUD 1.030 -0.025 -2.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)