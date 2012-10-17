* Soybeans trade near lowest since late June
* U.S. harvest, supply prospects weigh on prices
* Chinese buying supports high-protein wheat
* Australian wheat stocks fall sharply in Sept
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Chicago soybeans were little
changed on Wednesday, trading near a three-and-half month low on
expectations of higher yields in the United States and bumper
supplies from South America early next year.
Corn edged higher, rising for a second consecutive day as
the market was underpinned by tight global supplies, while wheat
rose around half a percent after closing lower for the last
three sessions.
The worst drought in more than 50 years trimmed U.S. corn
and soybean production prospects over the summer, leading to
fund buying and a price bulge to record highs.
The soybean market is now adjusting from that buying
euphoria to settle below $15 a bushel, the lowest since late
June.
"Chinese demand is still pretty much there but we are still
wary of the speculative length in the market," said Victor
Thianpiriya, agricultural strategist at ANZ Bank in Singapore.
"At the moment the pipeline is okay as there are still
supplies coming with the ongoing U.S. harvest."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday
reported a sale of 110,150 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to an unknown
destination. Traders said the sale was probably made to China,
the world's biggest buyer of soybeans.
Chicago Board of Trade November soy rose half a cent
to $14.94-1/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT. December corn gained
0.2 percent to $7.40 a bushel and December wheat added 0.5
percent to $8.47-3/4 a bushel.
Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady
around the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, with sales by farmers light
due to an active harvest as well as little change to prices,
dealers said.
Dealers in the eastern Corn Belt said farmers were busy
harvesting soybeans on Tuesday and did little selling of either
commodity. Recent weakness in the futures market also was
contributing to the light selling by farmers.
Prices of U.S. high protein wheat have been supported by
Chinese purchases of Canadian wheat.
High protein spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis Grain
Exchange rose for a second day in a row on Wednesday.
China has purchased 295,000 tonnes of Canadian spring wheat
over the past two weeks, Canadian industry sources with direct
knowledge of the sales said, signalling China's biggest appetite
for the high-protein wheat in years.
The sources said total sales over the past two weeks could
be as high as 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes.
One grain industry source said China had shown plenty of
interest in high protein wheat, of which it is short.
Traders said brisk sales of Australian wheat also
underpinned the wheat market.
Australian wheat stocks at the end of September fell about a
fifth to 7.1 million tonnes, down 2 million tonnes from the end
of August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on
Wednesday.
Commodity funds sold only an estimated net 1,000 contracts
of CBOT wheat futures and were even in corn and soybeans, trade
sources said.
Prices at 0301 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 852.25 4.50 +0.53% 872.82 42
CBOT corn 740.00 1.75 +0.24% 766.58 44
CBOT soy 1494.25 0.50 +0.03% 1580.35 27
CBOT rice $14.91 $0.04 +0.27% $15.47 41
WTI crude $92.06 -$0.03 -0.03% $89.05 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.080 +6.53%
USD/AUD 1.030 -0.025 -2.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)