* Technical buying, buy-stops lifts soybeans
* Dollar weakness boosts broad spectrum of commodities
* Weather issues surfacing in wheat markets
(Updates prices, analyst quotes, adds weather details for
Kansas wheat, adds European wheat reaction to forex markets)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Oct 17 U.S. soybean futures reversed
three days of declines on Wednesday gaining over one percent on
technical buying and bargain hunting as the dollar weakened.
"The dollar stayed under pressure all day and I think that
brought in some bottom-picking or bargain buying," said Sterling
Smith, futures strategist for Citigroup.
"There was late technical buying, buy-stops were hit around
the $15.02 to $15.03 level and that generated a little
additional buying," he said.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were up
15-1/2 cents per bushel at $15.09-1/4 after trading in a wide
range of $14.87-1/4 to $15.11-1/4.
Soybeans had plunged 17 percent to a 3-1/2 month low early
in the week from record highs of nearly $18 per bushel set in
early September, leaving the market vulnerable to an upside
correction.
"I think some were trying to short it under $15 and they
covered late when it refused to break," Smith said.
U.S. wheat futures also rose one percent on the dollar's
weakness and on dryness that posed a threat to wheat fields in
Australia and the United States, the two top global wheat
exporters.
Corn was likewise firm, gaining one percent posting advances
for the second day in a row, but lacked bullish momentum.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat was up 8-1/2
cents per bushel at $8.56-1/4 and December corn was up
7-1/4 at $7.45-1/2.
Traders and analysts said investors were reassured by credit
rating agency Moody's decision to maintain Spain's
investment-grade status, pushing the euro to a one-month high
against the dollar and giving a boost to commodities traded in
the U.S. currency.
The dollar was down 0.51 percent and the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies commodities index was up 0.53
percent at 307.8076.
"Grains are generally firming above Monday's lows with the
rest of the commodity complex," said Arlan Suderman, senior
market analyst for Water Street Advisory.
"The dollar index traded near one-month lows as the euro
rose to one-month highs after Moody's maintained Spain's credit
rating, allowing Spanish and Italian bonds to rally," he said.
Suderman said end-users are being patient, allowing prices
to come to them. Meanwhile, the cash basis market is firming as
farmers begin to "lock the bin doors" or quit selling corn or
soybeans.
"It's a "wait and see" market of cat and mouse right now
with farmers betting that demand still exceeds supply, end-users
betting it doesn't and fund managers generally seeing the
current global economic situation as not being conducive for
owning commodities," Suderman said.
European wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a
one-month high for the euro against the dollar offset the
influence of a rise in U.S. prices. The active November contract
was down 1.50 euros at 256.00 euros per tonne.
WEATHER WORRIES RESURFACING
Dry weather in several key global crop producing regions
kept aggressive selling interest away from each market,
especially the wheat market since key exporter Australia
continues to suffer from very dry wheat conditions.
Last year, Australia was the second largest global wheat
exporter after the United States.
A Reuters poll of 10 analysts' in early October showed
Australia's wheat production at 21.4 million tonnes, down more
than one million tonnes from the government's most recent
estimate for 22.5 million. The poll showed wheat output falling
27 percent from last year's record crop of 29.5 million as dry
weather reduces yields.
In its October crop report, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) pegged Australia's wheat exports for the
current 2012/13 marketing year at 18.0 million tonnes, below the
forecast in September for 21.0 million.
USDA's October forecast for Australia's wheat production was
23.0 million, down from 26.0 million in September.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Wednesday said there was a
chance for a few showers where wheat was forming heads in
western Australia next week but significant improvement was not
likely. "This keeps at least half of the west under stress for
the next 10-days," said CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor.
"It's not only Australia but here in the Plains that I'm
looking at but that's mainly a Kansas City wheat issue," said
Roy Huckabay, analyst for Chicago-based trade house The Linn
Group.
FALLOUT FROM DROUGHT PLAGUES U.S. PLAINS
The worst drought in over 50 years has drawn down soil
moisture reserves in the U.S. Great Plains hard red winter wheat
region and recent showers, while boosting fall seeding
prospects, failed to fully recharge soil moisture levels.
The dry area includes parts of Kansas, the largest U.S.
producer of bread making quality hard red winter wheat.
Justin Gilpin. chief executive of the Kansas Wheat
Commission, told the Reuters global ag forum on Wednesday that
northwest Kansas needs rain.
"That is the area I don't anticipate acreage increases.
Farmers will be planting and hoping for a rain, but you have to
plant it to grow it," he said.
"Soil moisture profiles are a long ways from where they need
to be. We will need mother nature to hold the hand of this years
crop as we don't have a "soil moisture bank" to draw on this
spring," Gilpin said.
Much of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat area has
received sufficient rains to boost wheat seedings and emergence
with the exception of a large pocket of dryness in the
northwest, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
"It's still too dry in northwest Kansas, Colorado and
Nebraska, they need rain and there is none forecast for those
areas," Karst said.
Kansas City Board of Trade hard red winter wheat for
December delivery was up 11-1/4 at $8.94.
Prices at 2:35 p.m. CDT (1934 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 745.50 7.25 1.0% 15.3%
CBOT soy 1509.25 15.50 1.0% 25.9%
CBOT meal 454.70 1.90 0.4% 47.0%
CBOT soyoil 51.03 0.56 1.1% -2.0%
CBOT wheat 856.25 8.50 1.0% 31.2%
CBOT rice 1513.50 26.50 1.8% 3.6%
EU wheat 256.00 -1.50 -0.6% 26.4%
US crude 91.97 -0.12 -0.1% -6.9%
Dow Jones 13,555 4 0.0% 10.9%
Gold 1749.00 1.81 0.1% 11.8%
Euro/dollar 1.3123 0.0071 0.5% 1.4%
Dollar Index 79.0190 -0.3860 -0.5% -1.4%
Baltic Freight 999 18 1.8% -42.5%
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Grant
McCool)