* Technical buying, buy-stops lifts soybeans * Dollar weakness boosts broad spectrum of commodities * Weather issues surfacing in wheat markets (Updates prices, analyst quotes, adds weather details for Kansas wheat, adds European wheat reaction to forex markets) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, Oct 17 U.S. soybean futures reversed three days of declines on Wednesday gaining over one percent on technical buying and bargain hunting as the dollar weakened. "The dollar stayed under pressure all day and I think that brought in some bottom-picking or bargain buying," said Sterling Smith, futures strategist for Citigroup. "There was late technical buying, buy-stops were hit around the $15.02 to $15.03 level and that generated a little additional buying," he said. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were up 15-1/2 cents per bushel at $15.09-1/4 after trading in a wide range of $14.87-1/4 to $15.11-1/4. Soybeans had plunged 17 percent to a 3-1/2 month low early in the week from record highs of nearly $18 per bushel set in early September, leaving the market vulnerable to an upside correction. "I think some were trying to short it under $15 and they covered late when it refused to break," Smith said. U.S. wheat futures also rose one percent on the dollar's weakness and on dryness that posed a threat to wheat fields in Australia and the United States, the two top global wheat exporters. Corn was likewise firm, gaining one percent posting advances for the second day in a row, but lacked bullish momentum. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat was up 8-1/2 cents per bushel at $8.56-1/4 and December corn was up 7-1/4 at $7.45-1/2. Traders and analysts said investors were reassured by credit rating agency Moody's decision to maintain Spain's investment-grade status, pushing the euro to a one-month high against the dollar and giving a boost to commodities traded in the U.S. currency. The dollar was down 0.51 percent and the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies commodities index was up 0.53 percent at 307.8076. "Grains are generally firming above Monday's lows with the rest of the commodity complex," said Arlan Suderman, senior market analyst for Water Street Advisory. "The dollar index traded near one-month lows as the euro rose to one-month highs after Moody's maintained Spain's credit rating, allowing Spanish and Italian bonds to rally," he said. Suderman said end-users are being patient, allowing prices to come to them. Meanwhile, the cash basis market is firming as farmers begin to "lock the bin doors" or quit selling corn or soybeans. "It's a "wait and see" market of cat and mouse right now with farmers betting that demand still exceeds supply, end-users betting it doesn't and fund managers generally seeing the current global economic situation as not being conducive for owning commodities," Suderman said. European wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a one-month high for the euro against the dollar offset the influence of a rise in U.S. prices. The active November contract was down 1.50 euros at 256.00 euros per tonne. WEATHER WORRIES RESURFACING Dry weather in several key global crop producing regions kept aggressive selling interest away from each market, especially the wheat market since key exporter Australia continues to suffer from very dry wheat conditions. Last year, Australia was the second largest global wheat exporter after the United States. A Reuters poll of 10 analysts' in early October showed Australia's wheat production at 21.4 million tonnes, down more than one million tonnes from the government's most recent estimate for 22.5 million. The poll showed wheat output falling 27 percent from last year's record crop of 29.5 million as dry weather reduces yields. In its October crop report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged Australia's wheat exports for the current 2012/13 marketing year at 18.0 million tonnes, below the forecast in September for 21.0 million. USDA's October forecast for Australia's wheat production was 23.0 million, down from 26.0 million in September. Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Wednesday said there was a chance for a few showers where wheat was forming heads in western Australia next week but significant improvement was not likely. "This keeps at least half of the west under stress for the next 10-days," said CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor. "It's not only Australia but here in the Plains that I'm looking at but that's mainly a Kansas City wheat issue," said Roy Huckabay, analyst for Chicago-based trade house The Linn Group. FALLOUT FROM DROUGHT PLAGUES U.S. PLAINS The worst drought in over 50 years has drawn down soil moisture reserves in the U.S. Great Plains hard red winter wheat region and recent showers, while boosting fall seeding prospects, failed to fully recharge soil moisture levels. The dry area includes parts of Kansas, the largest U.S. producer of bread making quality hard red winter wheat. Justin Gilpin. chief executive of the Kansas Wheat Commission, told the Reuters global ag forum on Wednesday that northwest Kansas needs rain. "That is the area I don't anticipate acreage increases. Farmers will be planting and hoping for a rain, but you have to plant it to grow it," he said. "Soil moisture profiles are a long ways from where they need to be. We will need mother nature to hold the hand of this years crop as we don't have a "soil moisture bank" to draw on this spring," Gilpin said. Much of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat area has received sufficient rains to boost wheat seedings and emergence with the exception of a large pocket of dryness in the northwest, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. "It's still too dry in northwest Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska, they need rain and there is none forecast for those areas," Karst said. Kansas City Board of Trade hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 11-1/4 at $8.94. Prices at 2:35 p.m. CDT (1934 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 745.50 7.25 1.0% 15.3% CBOT soy 1509.25 15.50 1.0% 25.9% CBOT meal 454.70 1.90 0.4% 47.0% CBOT soyoil 51.03 0.56 1.1% -2.0% CBOT wheat 856.25 8.50 1.0% 31.2% CBOT rice 1513.50 26.50 1.8% 3.6% EU wheat 256.00 -1.50 -0.6% 26.4% US crude 91.97 -0.12 -0.1% -6.9% Dow Jones 13,555 4 0.0% 10.9% Gold 1749.00 1.81 0.1% 11.8% Euro/dollar 1.3123 0.0071 0.5% 1.4% Dollar Index 79.0190 -0.3860 -0.5% -1.4% Baltic Freight 999 18 1.8% -42.5% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Grant McCool)