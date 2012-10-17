SINGAPORE, Oct 18 U.S. soybean futures rose for
a second consecutive day on Thursday, driven by bargain hunting
after prices slid to their lowest since late June earlier this
week.
Wheat was little changed in early Asian trade after gaining
1 percent on Wednesday, supported by dryness in top exporters
the United States and Australia, while corn edged lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Soybeans plunged to a 3-1/2 month low earlier this week
from record highs of nearly $18 per bushel set in early
September, leaving the market vulnerable to an upside
correction.
* U.S. wheat futures were underpinned by dryness that posed
a threat to wheat fields in Australia and the United States, the
top two global wheat exporters.
* The worst drought in over 50 years has drawn down soil
moisture reserves in the U.S. Great Plains hard red winter wheat
region and recent showers, while boosting fall seeding
prospects, failed to fully recharge soil moisture levels.
* The dry area includes parts of Kansas, the largest U.S.
producer of bread making quality hard red winter wheat.
* In its October crop report, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) pegged Australia's wheat exports for the
current 2012/13 marketing year at 18.0 million tonnes, below the
forecast in September for 21.0 million.
* Britain remained on track to become a net wheat importer
in the 2012/13 season for the first time in more than a decade
on Wednesday following a poor harvest this summer with customs
data showing imports far outstripped exports in August.
* Japan has bought 250,000 tonnes of Ukrainian maize for
deliveries in November and December, analyst UkrAgroConsult said
on Wednesday. The consultancy said the purchase price had a
premium of $1.10 per bushel over December Chicago contract.
* Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought 400,000 tonnes
of optional-origin milling wheat for December shipment, paying
$354.50 and $355 a tonne. The prices suggested a South American
origin at current market levels, with French wheat put at about
$10 to $12 a tonne more expensive.
* Corn output in China, the world's second-largest consumer,
is estimated to rise 4.3 percent this year to 201 million
tonnes, think tank China National Grain and Oils Information
Center said in a monthly report.
* The 2012 estimate is slightly higher than an earlier
forecast of 197 million tonnes, and was due to increased
planting acreage.
* Commodity funds bought 6,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 6,000
soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro and Australian dollar hovered at multi-week highs
on Thursday, but could see a setback in their two-day rally if a
slew of economic reports on China renew worries about the health
of the world's second biggest economy.
* The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on
Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow
was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue.
* Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude
oil and gasoline stockpiles kept tepid global demand for
petroleum in focus, while a weaker dollar and worries about
supply disruptions limited losses.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China GDP yy Q3
0200 China Industrial output yy Sep
0200 China Retail sales yy Sep
0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Sep
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
Grains prices at 2300 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 856.50 0.25 +0.03% 872.96 45
CBOT corn 744.75 -0.75 -0.10% 766.73 47
CBOT soy 1511.50 2.25 +0.15% 1580.93 37
CBOT rice $15.12 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.47 52
WTI crude $91.93 -$0.19 -0.21% $89.05 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.082 +6.70%
USD/AUD 1.037 -0.018 -1.72%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)