SINGAPORE, Oct 18 U.S. soybean futures rose for a second consecutive day on Thursday, driven by bargain hunting after prices slid to their lowest since late June earlier this week. Wheat was little changed in early Asian trade after gaining 1 percent on Wednesday, supported by dryness in top exporters the United States and Australia, while corn edged lower. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybeans plunged to a 3-1/2 month low earlier this week from record highs of nearly $18 per bushel set in early September, leaving the market vulnerable to an upside correction. * U.S. wheat futures were underpinned by dryness that posed a threat to wheat fields in Australia and the United States, the top two global wheat exporters. * The worst drought in over 50 years has drawn down soil moisture reserves in the U.S. Great Plains hard red winter wheat region and recent showers, while boosting fall seeding prospects, failed to fully recharge soil moisture levels. * The dry area includes parts of Kansas, the largest U.S. producer of bread making quality hard red winter wheat. * In its October crop report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged Australia's wheat exports for the current 2012/13 marketing year at 18.0 million tonnes, below the forecast in September for 21.0 million. * Britain remained on track to become a net wheat importer in the 2012/13 season for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday following a poor harvest this summer with customs data showing imports far outstripped exports in August. * Japan has bought 250,000 tonnes of Ukrainian maize for deliveries in November and December, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Wednesday. The consultancy said the purchase price had a premium of $1.10 per bushel over December Chicago contract. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat for December shipment, paying $354.50 and $355 a tonne. The prices suggested a South American origin at current market levels, with French wheat put at about $10 to $12 a tonne more expensive. * Corn output in China, the world's second-largest consumer, is estimated to rise 4.3 percent this year to 201 million tonnes, think tank China National Grain and Oils Information Center said in a monthly report. * The 2012 estimate is slightly higher than an earlier forecast of 197 million tonnes, and was due to increased planting acreage. * Commodity funds bought 6,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 6,000 soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts. MARKET NEWS * The euro and Australian dollar hovered at multi-week highs on Thursday, but could see a setback in their two-day rally if a slew of economic reports on China renew worries about the health of the world's second biggest economy. * The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue. * Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles kept tepid global demand for petroleum in focus, while a weaker dollar and worries about supply disruptions limited losses. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China GDP yy Q3 0200 China Industrial output yy Sep 0200 China Retail sales yy Sep 0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Sep 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly Grains prices at 2300 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 856.50 0.25 +0.03% 872.96 45 CBOT corn 744.75 -0.75 -0.10% 766.73 47 CBOT soy 1511.50 2.25 +0.15% 1580.93 37 CBOT rice $15.12 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.47 52 WTI crude $91.93 -$0.19 -0.21% $89.05 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.082 +6.70% USD/AUD 1.037 -0.018 -1.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)