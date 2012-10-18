(Refiles to insert dropped letter in headline) * Wheat up 0.7 pct, builds on Wednesday's gains * Dryness in United States, Australia raises supply concerns * Soybeans extend gains, bargain hunting underpins * Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 18 U.S. wheat rose 0.7 percent on Thursday, gaining for a second consecutive session as dry weather in top exporters the United States and Australia renewed concerns over tightening global supplies. Soybean futures extended gains, driven by bargain hunting after prices slid this week to their lowest since late June. There was additional support for the agricultural markets with improved risk appetite following positive U.S. housing data and China's GDP, which showed the world's second biggest economy was stabilising. "We have seen general improvement in risk attitude in the past six to eight hours," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We still have the case in grain and oilseed markets that despite the seasonal harvest pressure, forecast for inventories remains very tight." Chicago Board of Trade December wheat added 0.7 percent to $8.62-1/2 a bushel by 0330 GMT. November soy rose 0.9 percent to $15.22-1/2 a bushel while December corn gained 0.4 percent to $7.48-1/2 a bushel. U.S. wheat futures were underpinned by dryness that posed a threat to wheat fields in Australia and the United States, the top two global wheat exporters. The worst drought in more than 50 years has drawn down soil moisture reserves in the U.S. Great Plains hard red winter wheat region and recent showers, while boosting fall seeding prospects, failed to fully recharge soil moisture levels. The dry area includes parts of Kansas, the largest U.S. producer of bread-making quality hard red winter wheat. In its October crop report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged Australia's wheat exports for the current 2012/13 marketing year at 18.0 million tonnes, below a September forecast of 21.0 million. A Reuters poll of 10 analysts in early October showed Australia's wheat production at 21.4 million tonnes, down more than one million tonnes from the government's most recent estimate of 22.5 million. The poll showed wheat output falling 27 percent from last year's record crop of 29.5 million as dry weather reduces yields. "The situation in Western Australia is that crop conditions have been too dry for grain filling, so we are likely to see some downgrades in Western Australia wheat production," said Mathews. "In addition, we continue to see dryness in the northern U.S. plains, which is resulting in some concerns about early plant establishment before the onset of winter." Britain remained on track on Wednesday to become a net wheat importer in the 2012/13 season, for the first time in more than a decade, following a poor harvest this summer, with customs data showing imports far outstripped exports in August. Soybeans plunged to a 3-1/2 month low earlier this week from record highs of nearly $18 per bushel set in early September, leaving the market vulnerable to an upside correction. Commodity funds bought 6,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 6,000 soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts. The brighter tone for risk assets weighed on the U.S. dollar, making commodities priced in the greenback attractive for importers. China's third-quarter gross domestic product grew 7.4 percent from a year earlier, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009 and marking the seventh straight quarter of slower growth, but matching expectations. U.S. housing starts surged 15 percent in September, their fastest pace in more than four years, bolstering sentiment that had already perked up on a fall in the U.S. jobless rate and strong retail sales. Prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 862.50 6.25 +0.73% 873.16 48 CBOT corn 748.50 3.00 +0.40% 766.86 48 CBOT soy 1522.50 13.25 +0.88% 1581.29 42 CBOT rice $15.16 $0.02 +0.13% $15.47 54 WTI crude $92.16 $0.04 +0.04% $89.05 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.310 $0.081 +6.60% USD/AUD 1.039 -0.016 -1.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)