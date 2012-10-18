SINGAPORE, Oct 19 U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Friday, rising for a fourth straight session and on track for the first weekly gain in more than a month as strong demand and slow selling by farmers supported prices. Corn edged lower in early Asian trade, while wheat was little changed, holding on to Thursday's gains as dry weather threatened crops in top exporters, the United States and Australia. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago soybean futures are being underpinned by a lack of farmer selling as the U.S. harvest winds down and with strong demand from China, the world's top importer. * Soybeans are up 1.6 percent for the week and are on track to post the first weekly advance since early September as investors reversed course from a 3-1/2-month low set on Monday. * U.S. soymeal export premiums have soared to their highest levels in about three years due to global buyers switching to the United States from South America, where a drought last year slashed supplies. * Commodity funds bought 12,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 11,000 soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts. * U.S. farmers have been harvesting soybeans and corn at a record pace due to early seedings and because the worst drought in more than 50 years pushed crops to early maturity. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 71 percent of the soybean crop had been harvested, up from the 58 percent five-year average, and 79 percent of the corn crop had been gathered, well above the five-year average of 38 percent. * The harvest is expected to continue at a somewhat slower pace for the next week or two, and be nearly complete by the end of the month. * The effects of drought were still being felt in wheat-growing areas, with soil moisture reserves in the U.S. Great Plains hard red winter wheat region precariously low despite recent showers. * The drought that ravaged the United States this year does not appear to be abating and may spread through the winter, government forecasters said on Thursday. * Some light rains are expected over the next week in the drier areas of the U.S. Plains' hard red winter states of Nebraska and South Dakota, but no rain is forecast for the southern states, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. * The wheat market was still marked by ongoing concern about harvest prospects in Australia after a dry growing season, while parts of Europe's wheat belt have been stressed by dryness. MARKET NEWS * The yen plumbed five-month lows on the euro and a two-month trough on the dollar on Friday as investors grew confident the Bank of Japan would ease further next week, making the yen more attractive as a funding currency for carry trades. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings - released prematurely during the trading day - disappointed investors. * Oil prices fell on Thursday on the approaching restart of a North Sea oil field and weak U.S. jobless claims data, but losses were pared after news a pipeline carrying Canadian crude oil to the United States had shut. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China FDI (ytd) Sep 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Sep 1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle on Feed 1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Placed on Fd 1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Marketed 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Prices at 2312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 868.50 0.00 +0.00% 873.36 52 CBOT corn 760.25 -0.50 -0.07% 767.25 56 CBOT soy 1546.25 0.75 +0.05% 1582.08 51 CBOT rice $14.96 $0.03 +0.20% $15.47 44 WTI crude $92.05 -$0.05 -0.05% $89.05 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.078 +6.39% USD/AUD 1.038 -0.018 -1.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)