SINGAPORE, Oct 19 U.S. soybean futures edged
higher on Friday, rising for a fourth straight session and on
track for the first weekly gain in more than a month as strong
demand and slow selling by farmers supported prices.
Corn edged lower in early Asian trade, while wheat was
little changed, holding on to Thursday's gains as dry weather
threatened crops in top exporters, the United States and
Australia.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago soybean futures are being underpinned by a lack of
farmer selling as the U.S. harvest winds down and with strong
demand from China, the world's top importer.
* Soybeans are up 1.6 percent for the week and are on track
to post the first weekly advance since early September as
investors reversed course from a 3-1/2-month low set on Monday.
* U.S. soymeal export premiums have soared to their highest
levels in about three years due to global buyers switching to
the United States from South America, where a drought last year
slashed supplies.
* Commodity funds bought 12,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn
contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 11,000
soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts.
* U.S. farmers have been harvesting soybeans and corn at a
record pace due to early seedings and because the worst drought
in more than 50 years pushed crops to early maturity.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 71
percent of the soybean crop had been harvested, up from the 58
percent five-year average, and 79 percent of the corn crop had
been gathered, well above the five-year average of 38 percent.
* The harvest is expected to continue at a somewhat slower
pace for the next week or two, and be nearly complete by the end
of the month.
* The effects of drought were still being felt in
wheat-growing areas, with soil moisture reserves in the U.S.
Great Plains hard red winter wheat region precariously low
despite recent showers.
* The drought that ravaged the United States this year does
not appear to be abating and may spread through the winter,
government forecasters said on Thursday.
* Some light rains are expected over the next week in the
drier areas of the U.S. Plains' hard red winter states of
Nebraska and South Dakota, but no rain is forecast for the
southern states, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather
Monitoring.
* The wheat market was still marked by ongoing concern about
harvest prospects in Australia after a dry growing season, while
parts of Europe's wheat belt have been stressed by dryness.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen plumbed five-month lows on the euro and a
two-month trough on the dollar on Friday as investors grew
confident the Bank of Japan would ease further next week, making
the yen more attractive as a funding currency for carry trades.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit
hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings - released
prematurely during the trading day - disappointed investors.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday on the approaching restart of
a North Sea oil field and weak U.S. jobless claims data, but
losses were pared after news a pipeline carrying Canadian crude
oil to the United States had shut.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China FDI (ytd) Sep
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Sep
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle on Feed
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Placed on Fd
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Marketed
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Prices at 2312 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 868.50 0.00 +0.00% 873.36 52
CBOT corn 760.25 -0.50 -0.07% 767.25 56
CBOT soy 1546.25 0.75 +0.05% 1582.08 51
CBOT rice $14.96 $0.03 +0.20% $15.47 44
WTI crude $92.05 -$0.05 -0.05% $89.05 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.078 +6.39%
USD/AUD 1.038 -0.018 -1.68%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)