* Soy down 0.6 pct after three sessions of gains * Corn, wheat futures edge lower on profit-taking * Prices may rise next week as harvest winds down (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 19 U.S. soybeans slid half a percent on Friday after three straight sessions of gains, although the market is on track for its first weekly gain in more than a month, supported by strong demand and slow selling by farmers. Wheat edged lower, retaining Thursday's gains, as dry weather threatened crops in top exporters the United States and Australia. Soybeans are up almost 1 percent this week after suffering losses of more than 12 percent over the last four weeks. Corn has also gained around 1 percent, its second straight week of gains and wheat has added 1.2 percent, rising for five out of eight weeks. "Corn and soybeans have rallied quite a bit for the past few days and this is just profit-taking towards the end of the week as markets consolidate gains," said Serene Lim, a commodities analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "The U.S. harvest season is coming to an end and we could see corn and soybean prices rally next week." Chicago Board of Trade November soy fell 0.6 percent to $15.37 a bushel by 0311 GMT. December corn lost 0.1 percent to $7.59-3/4 a bushel and December wheat gave up 0.1 percent to $8.67-1/4 a bushel. Chicago soybean futures are being underpinned by a lack of farmer selling as the U.S. harvest winds down and demand from China, the world's top importer, stays strong. U.S. soymeal export premiums have soared to their highest in about 3 years as global buyers switch to the United States from South America, where a drought last year slashed supplies. Commodity funds bought 12,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 11,000 soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts. U.S. farmers have been harvesting soybeans and corn at a record pace due to early seedings and because the worst drought in more than 50 years pushed crops to early maturity. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 71 percent of the soybean crop had been harvested, exceeding the 58 percent five-year average, and 79 percent of the corn crop had been gathered, well above the five-year average of 38 percent. The harvest is expected to continue at a slower pace for the next week or two, and be nearly complete by month-end. Drought effects are still being felt in wheat-growing areas, with soil moisture reserves in the U.S. Great Plains hard red winter wheat region precariously low, despite recent showers. "Wheat supply is an issue which will continue to support prices with dry weather in Australia, the United States and other parts of the world," said Lim. The drought that ravaged the United States this year does not appear to be abating and may spread through the winter, government forecasters said on Thursday. Some light rain is expected over the next week in the drier areas of the U.S. Plains' hard red winter states of Nebraska and South Dakota, but no rain is forecast for southern states, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. The wheat market was still marked by ongoing concern about harvest prospects in Australia after a dry growing season, while parts of Europe's wheat belt have been stressed by dryness. Prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 867.25 -1.25 -0.14% 873.32 52 CBOT corn 759.75 -1.00 -0.13% 767.23 55 CBOT soy 1537.00 -8.50 -0.55% 1581.78 49 CBOT rice $15.01 $0.08 +0.54% $15.47 49 WTI crude $92.01 -$0.09 -0.10% $89.05 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 $0.077 +6.30% USD/AUD 1.036 -0.020 -1.88% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)