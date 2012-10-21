SINGAPORE, Oct 22 U.S. soybean futures lost more ground on Monday with investors unwinding their speculative positions amid forecasts of record supplies from South America early next year and concerns over global economic growth. Corn fell 0.2 percent in sympathy with soybeans while wheat was little changed, supported by reports of Ukraine banning exports. FUNDAMENTALS * CBOT November soybeans have slumped 15 percent, or about $2.61-3/4, from the all-time high of $17.94-3/4 per bushel set on Sept 4, as timely rains in August boosted yields, leading fund managers to cut their bullish bets in the market. * On Friday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission reported that large speculators, including hedge funds, had slashed their bullish positions in CBOT soybeans futures and options to the lowest in more than seven months. * The speculators reduced their net long positions by 9 percent, marking the seventh weekly decline. Their bullish bets have dwindled by 40 percent since mid-July. * Traders are expecting the U.S. soybean harvest, the world's largest, to be 80 to 85 percent complete by this Sunday, up from 71 percent the previous week. The corn harvest is expected to be about 95 percent done, up from 79 percent. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics expects U.S. farmers to expand their plantings of corn, soybeans and wheat in 2013 compared to 2012, but the firm made only small adjustments from its month-ago forecasts. * Informa raised its forecast of U.S. 2013 soybean plantings to 79.987 million acres, above its previous figure of 79.872 million. If realized, the 2013 plantings would be the most on record, topping the 77.2 million acres planted to soybeans in 2012 and the all-time high of 77.45 million planted in 2009. * Soy output in South American bread baskets Argentina and Brazil should hit records this season as high grains prices and ample rains spur planting, the head of the region's biggest soy seed supplier said. * Farm areas in both countries have been lashed by rains related to the El Nino phenomenon, raising hopes they can help replenish stocks depleted by the worst U.S. drought in decades. * U.S. wheat has been supported by trade reports that Ukraine, the world's ninth-largest supplier, would ban exports of the grain from mid-November. * Russia's agriculture minister, Nikolai Fyodorov, however, has said he would oppose any ban on grain exports, dampening speculation the country could follow Ukraine and ban exports, RIA Novosti reported. MARKET NEWS * The Canadian dollar stood out from the crowd on Monday, falling to a two-month low as the market positioned for a more dovish Bank of Canada in the wake of tame inflation numbers, while the yen stayed under pressure amid more policy easing expectations. * U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day since late June after Dow components General Electric and McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health, added to a disappointing earnings season. * Brent crude prices fell on Friday for the fourth straight session, dragged down by fresh global economic concerns and expectations a major Canadian crude oil pipeline to the United States would restart on schedule. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1900 U.S. Cold Pork Belly Stocks 1900 U.S. Cold Storage-Beef Stocks 1900 U.S. Cold Storage- FCOJ Stock Prices at 2323 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 872.50 0.00 +0.00% 873.49 56 CBOT corn 759.75 -1.75 -0.23% 767.23 55 CBOT soy 1533.00 -1.25 -0.08% 1581.64 46 CBOT rice $15.05 $0.03 +0.20% $15.47 50 WTI crude $89.57 -$0.48 -0.53% $88.97 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.302 $0.073 +5.93% USD/AUD 1.030 -0.025 -2.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)