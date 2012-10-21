SINGAPORE, Oct 22 U.S. soybean futures lost more
ground on Monday with investors unwinding their speculative
positions amid forecasts of record supplies from South America
early next year and concerns over global economic growth.
Corn fell 0.2 percent in sympathy with soybeans while wheat
was little changed, supported by reports of Ukraine banning
exports.
FUNDAMENTALS
* CBOT November soybeans have slumped 15 percent, or
about $2.61-3/4, from the all-time high of $17.94-3/4 per bushel
set on Sept 4, as timely rains in August boosted yields, leading
fund managers to cut their bullish bets in the market.
* On Friday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
reported that large speculators, including hedge funds, had
slashed their bullish positions in CBOT soybeans futures and
options to the lowest in more than seven months.
* The speculators reduced their net long positions by 9
percent, marking the seventh weekly decline. Their bullish bets
have dwindled by 40 percent since mid-July.
* Traders are expecting the U.S. soybean harvest, the
world's largest, to be 80 to 85 percent complete by this Sunday,
up from 71 percent the previous week. The corn harvest is
expected to be about 95 percent done, up from 79 percent.
* Private analytics firm Informa Economics expects U.S.
farmers to expand their plantings of corn, soybeans and wheat in
2013 compared to 2012, but the firm made only small adjustments
from its month-ago forecasts.
* Informa raised its forecast of U.S. 2013 soybean plantings
to 79.987 million acres, above its previous figure of 79.872
million. If realized, the 2013 plantings would be the most on
record, topping the 77.2 million acres planted to soybeans in
2012 and the all-time high of 77.45 million planted in 2009.
* Soy output in South American bread baskets Argentina and
Brazil should hit records this season as high grains prices and
ample rains spur planting, the head of the region's biggest soy
seed supplier said.
* Farm areas in both countries have been lashed by rains
related to the El Nino phenomenon, raising hopes they can help
replenish stocks depleted by the worst U.S. drought in decades.
* U.S. wheat has been supported by trade reports that
Ukraine, the world's ninth-largest supplier, would ban exports
of the grain from mid-November.
* Russia's agriculture minister, Nikolai Fyodorov, however,
has said he would oppose any ban on grain exports, dampening
speculation the country could follow Ukraine and ban exports,
RIA Novosti reported.
MARKET NEWS
* The Canadian dollar stood out from the crowd on Monday,
falling to a two-month low as the market positioned for a more
dovish Bank of Canada in the wake of tame inflation numbers,
while the yen stayed under pressure amid more policy easing
expectations.
* U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day
since late June after Dow components General Electric and
McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health,
added to a disappointing earnings season.
* Brent crude prices fell on Friday for the fourth straight
session, dragged down by fresh global economic concerns and
expectations a major Canadian crude oil pipeline to the United
States would restart on schedule.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1900 U.S. Cold Pork Belly Stocks
1900 U.S. Cold Storage-Beef Stocks
1900 U.S. Cold Storage- FCOJ Stock
Prices at 2323 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 872.50 0.00 +0.00% 873.49 56
CBOT corn 759.75 -1.75 -0.23% 767.23 55
CBOT soy 1533.00 -1.25 -0.08% 1581.64 46
CBOT rice $15.05 $0.03 +0.20% $15.47 50
WTI crude $89.57 -$0.48 -0.53% $88.97 34
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.302 $0.073 +5.93%
USD/AUD 1.030 -0.025 -2.38%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)