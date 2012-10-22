* Soy up 0.6 pct on slow farmer selling, corn firm * Wheat rises for fourth session on renewed supply woes * Firm US cash market supports soybean, corn futures (Recasts with details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Chicago soybeans bounced back on Monday as slow selling by U.S. farmers and strong demand from China, the world's top importer, underpinned the market, which slid to a three-and-half month low last week. Wheat rose for a fourth session in a row as reports of plans by Ukraine to ban exports renewed concerns over global supplies, with dry weather threatening crops in Australia. Spot basis bids for soybeans and corn were mostly steady to firm around the U.S. Midwest on Friday as grain dealers tried to entice farmers to sell newly harvested crops instead of locking them in storage bins. The sales of both commodities have been slow as farmers who were not sidelined by rain rushed to complete harvest tasks, dealers said. CBOT November soybeans have slumped 15 percent, or about $2.61-3/4, from the all-time high of $17.94-3/4 per bushel set on Sept 4, as timely rains in August boosted yields, leading fund managers to cut their bullish bets in the market. Traders are expecting the U.S. soybean harvest, the world's largest, to be 80 to 85 percent complete by this Sunday, up from 71 percent the previous week. The corn harvest is expected to be about 95 percent done, up from 79 percent. "The market has managed to bounce back despite liquidation, because supply is going to be very tight even though yields are looking better than everyone had originally expected," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural strategist at ANZ Bank in Singapore. "The focus is on demand, which is still very strong. The export programme out of the United States is going to be very tight until the Brazilian supplies come in around March." The Commodity Futures Trading Commission reported that large speculators, including hedge funds, had slashed their bullish positions in CBOT soybeans futures and options to the lowest in more than seven months. The speculators reduced their net long positions by 9 percent, marking the seventh weekly decline. Their bullish bets have dwindled by 40 percent since mid-July. Chicago Board of Trade November soy rose 0.6 percent to $15.43-1/2 a bushel by 0312 GMT. December corn added 0.3 percent to $7.64 a bushel and December wheat gained 0.6 percent to $8.77-1/2 a bushel. The gains in U.S. soybean futures are being capped by expectations of record large crops in Latin America. Soy output in South American bread baskets Argentina and Brazil should hit records this season as high grain prices and ample rains spur planting, the head of the region's biggest soy seed supplier said. Farm areas in both countries have been lashed by rains related to the El Nino phenomenon, raising hopes they can help replenish stocks depleted by the worst U.S. drought in decades. Private analytics firm Informa Economics expects U.S. farmers to expand their plantings of corn, soybeans and wheat in next year from 2012, but the firm made only small adjustments from its month-ago forecasts. Informa raised its forecast of U.S. 2013 soybean plantings to 79.987 million acres, above its previous figure of 79.872 million. If realized, the 2013 plantings would be the most on record, topping the 77.2 million acres planted to soybeans in 2012 and the all-time high of 77.45 million planted in 2009. U.S. wheat has been supported by trade reports that Ukraine, the world's ninth-largest supplier, would ban exports of the grain from mid-November. "Wheat is finding bids as Australia's production prospects haven't really improved much," said ANZ's Thianpiriya. "Stocks are tightening in the major grain exporters, including the Black Sea region." However, Russia's agriculture minister, Nikolai Fyodorov, has said he would oppose any ban on grain exports, dampening speculation the country could follow Ukraine and ban exports, RIA Novosti reported. Prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 877.50 5.00 +0.57% 873.66 59 CBOT corn 764.00 2.50 +0.33% 767.38 58 CBOT soy 1543.50 9.25 +0.60% 1581.99 50 CBOT rice $15.03 $0.01 +0.07% $15.47 49 WTI crude $90.20 $0.15 +0.17% $88.99 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.076 +6.17% USD/AUD 1.032 -0.023 -2.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)