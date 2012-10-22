SINGAPORE, Oct 23 U.S. wheat edged lower on Tuesday, snapping a four session rising streak which was triggered by concerns over shrinking supplies in the Black Sea region and dryness hurting crops in top exporters the United States and Australia. Soybeans rose for a second day as the world's largest harvest began to wind down in the United States and farmers were storing much of their crop, helping to strengthen prices at some Midwest cash markets. FUNDAMENTALS * The wheat market has been rallying since last week on speculation by traders that Ukraine, the world's ninth-largest exporter, would ban exports from Nov. 15 because dry weather reduced production by about one-third this year. * There was also support from concerns that dry weather in U.S. Southern Plains wheat belt may hurt crop prospects. Australia, the world's second largest exporter, is not seeing much improvement in dry weather which is curbing yields. * Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Friday that the current strong pace of wheat exports would exhaust the country's stocks available for shipping abroad by Nov. 15-20. * Traders had signed agreements to export 3.57 million tonnes of wheat as of Oct. 18, it said. The USDA has forecast Ukraine wheat exports this year at 4 million tonnes on a crop of 15.5 million tonnes. * Cash grain merchandisers said basis bids for soybeans in Indiana jumped 14 cents per bushel, while in Iowa they climbed 5 cents. The market was also supported by strong export demand, led by China, despite concerns over a slowdown in its growth. * Farmers had harvested 87 percent of their corn crop, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report on Monday showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 89 percent. The soybean harvest was 80 percent complete, just below expectations for 82 percent. * The corn harvest in the top two producing states of Iowa and Illinois was 93 percent and 92 percent complete, respectively. Farmers in Iowa had harvested 96 percent of the soybean crop, while in Illinois 80 percent was harvested. * CBOT soybean prices for March and beyond contracts are being capped by expectations for a record-large soybean crop in Brazil, the world's No 2 exporter, which typically begins hitting export markets in March. * Brazilian analyst Safras e Mercado raised its estimate of the country's soybean production to a record 82.5 million tonnes from its July estimate of 82.3 million due to farmers expanding the area planted with the oilseed. MARKET NEWS * The yen sank to multi-month lows against the dollar and euro on Monday as sources said the Bank of Japan was leaning toward easing monetary policy when it meets next week. * The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations. * Oil prices fell on Monday as economic concerns and expected production and pipeline restarts weighed on crude futures and offset support from fears the turmoil in the Middle East may threaten the region's supply. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1300 Canada BoC rate decision 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Prices at 2253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 876.75 -1.50 -0.17% 873.63 59 CBOT corn 760.00 -1.25 -0.16% 767.24 55 CBOT soy 1548.00 1.50 +0.10% 1582.14 52 CBOT rice $14.94 $0.04 +0.23% $15.47 45 WTI crude $89.16 $0.51 +0.58% $88.95 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 $0.077 +6.28% USD/AUD 1.033 -0.023 -2.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)