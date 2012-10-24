By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 24 U.S. soybean prices were on track
for their first day of declines in three sessions on Wednesday,
hurt by expectations of a bumper South American soybean harvest,
while corn slid on demand rationing concerns.
Wheat fell for the second straight session, giving back
gains from earlier in the week, though persistent concerns over
global supplies limited losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans dropped
0.14 percent to $15.51 a bushel, having firmed 0.44 percent on
Tuesday.
* December corn lost 0.13 percent to $7.55 a bushel,
extending losses into a third session after closing down 0.69
percent the day before.
* December wheat fell 0.14 percent to $8.67-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 1.08 percent on Tuesday.
* Prospects for a bumper soybean harvest in South America
early in 2013 pressured the oilseed, although losses were slowed
by current tight stocks of soy, firm cash soybean markets, slow
farmer selling and the waning harvest of the 2012 U.S. soybean
crop.
* Brazilian analyst Safras e Mercado raised its estimate of
the country's soybean production to a record 82.5 million tonnes
from its July prediction of 82.3 million due to farmers'
expanding the area planted with the oilseed.
* Wheat prices in western European markets were little
changed on Friday as improved crop outlooks in several rival
exporters kept a lid on the market.
* Wheat was supported earlier in the week by concerns about
crops in Australia and the United States and the prospect of an
export ban in Ukraine.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said private
exporters switched to non-U.S. corn for a 270,000-tonne sale to
Mexico, further evidence of a marked slowdown of exports of U.S.
corn.
* Corn was under continued pressure from the release on
Friday of a U.S. government cattle-on-feed report that showed
the number of cattle placed in America's feedlots in September
was well below analysts' average estimate and was the lowest
September figure on record.
Fewer cattle to feed in upcoming months would mean lower
demand for corn, which remains priced at historically high
levels.
* Government data indicated Brazil's 2012 corn exports had
already surpassed an annual record and the country could replace
Argentina as the world's second-largest exporter of the grain
this year.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro and Australian dollar were at one-week lows on
Wednesday, having suffered a setback overnight after
disappointing earnings from U.S. firms fueled risk aversion.
* Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, hurt by slowing global
economic growth and Europe's continuing debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, driving the Dow
industrials to the biggest fall since June 21, as weak results
from index members DuPont and United Technologies showed profit
growth is slowing.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI Oct
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Oct
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Oct
0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI Oct
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Oct
1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI Oct
1400 U.S. New home sales Sep
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
1815 U.S. FOMC policy decision
ECB President Mario Draghi to address Bundestag
Grains prices at 0000 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 867.50 -1.25 -0.14% -1.22% 874.43 49
CBOT corn 755.00 -1.00 -0.13% -0.82% 750.64 50
CBOT soy 1551.00 -2.25 -0.14% +0.29% 1577.28 53
CBOT rice $14.98 $0.00 +0.00% -0.27% $15.12 47
WTI crude $86.70 $0.03 +0.03% -2.29% $91.82 21
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.297 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.67%
USD/AUD 1.027 0.000 +0.01% -0.53%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)