By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 24 U.S. soybean prices were on track for their first day of declines in three sessions on Wednesday, hurt by expectations of a bumper South American soybean harvest, while corn slid on demand rationing concerns. Wheat fell for the second straight session, giving back gains from earlier in the week, though persistent concerns over global supplies limited losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans dropped 0.14 percent to $15.51 a bushel, having firmed 0.44 percent on Tuesday. * December corn lost 0.13 percent to $7.55 a bushel, extending losses into a third session after closing down 0.69 percent the day before. * December wheat fell 0.14 percent to $8.67-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.08 percent on Tuesday. * Prospects for a bumper soybean harvest in South America early in 2013 pressured the oilseed, although losses were slowed by current tight stocks of soy, firm cash soybean markets, slow farmer selling and the waning harvest of the 2012 U.S. soybean crop. * Brazilian analyst Safras e Mercado raised its estimate of the country's soybean production to a record 82.5 million tonnes from its July prediction of 82.3 million due to farmers' expanding the area planted with the oilseed. * Wheat prices in western European markets were little changed on Friday as improved crop outlooks in several rival exporters kept a lid on the market. * Wheat was supported earlier in the week by concerns about crops in Australia and the United States and the prospect of an export ban in Ukraine. * U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said private exporters switched to non-U.S. corn for a 270,000-tonne sale to Mexico, further evidence of a marked slowdown of exports of U.S. corn. * Corn was under continued pressure from the release on Friday of a U.S. government cattle-on-feed report that showed the number of cattle placed in America's feedlots in September was well below analysts' average estimate and was the lowest September figure on record. Fewer cattle to feed in upcoming months would mean lower demand for corn, which remains priced at historically high levels. * Government data indicated Brazil's 2012 corn exports had already surpassed an annual record and the country could replace Argentina as the world's second-largest exporter of the grain this year. MARKET NEWS * The euro and Australian dollar were at one-week lows on Wednesday, having suffered a setback overnight after disappointing earnings from U.S. firms fueled risk aversion. * Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, hurt by slowing global economic growth and Europe's continuing debt crisis. * U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, driving the Dow industrials to the biggest fall since June 21, as weak results from index members DuPont and United Technologies showed profit growth is slowing. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI Oct 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Oct 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Oct 0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI Oct 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI Oct 1400 U.S. New home sales Sep 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report 1815 U.S. FOMC policy decision ECB President Mario Draghi to address Bundestag Grains prices at 0000 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 867.50 -1.25 -0.14% -1.22% 874.43 49 CBOT corn 755.00 -1.00 -0.13% -0.82% 750.64 50 CBOT soy 1551.00 -2.25 -0.14% +0.29% 1577.28 53 CBOT rice $14.98 $0.00 +0.00% -0.27% $15.12 47 WTI crude $86.70 $0.03 +0.03% -2.29% $91.82 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.67% USD/AUD 1.027 0.000 +0.01% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)