* Soy up for 3rd day on strong demand, supply woes
* Corn pressured by weakening demand, wheat dips
* Technicals:Soybeans eye $16.01-1/2
(Updates with details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Chicago soybeans edged higher
on Wednesday, rising for six out of the last seven sessions as
the market was buoyed by strong demand and tightening supplies
as U.S. farmers hold back freshly harvested crops.
Corn eased for a third day in a row on lacklustre demand for
U.S. supplies, while wheat slid 0.3 percent with losses being
capped by concerns over production in top exporting nations.
Chicago Board of Trade November soy rose 0.1 percent
to $15.55-1/2 a bushel by 0329 GMT. December corn lost 0.2
percent to $7.54-3/4 a bushel and December wheat gave up
0.3 percent to $8.66-1/2 a bushel.
November soybeans are poised to break resistance at
$15.57-1/4 and rise more to $16.01-1/2 per bushel, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
The resistance is at the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement
on the fall from $17.89 to $14.85-3/4, a break above which will
open the way towards the 38.2 percent level.
On the fundamental side, soybeans found support from tight
global stocks and slow farmer selling as the U.S. harvest winds
down.
Strong export demand for soybeans and a seasonal squeeze for
empty vessels amid the harvest pushed up barge freight on the
Mississippi and Illinois rivers which addded to pressure on cash
values.
China may have to curb its huge soybean imports up until
February 2013 because of tight supplies, and a continued trend
of heavy Chinese buying could push Chicago prices up again,
Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.
Still, expectations of record soybean supplies from South
America from March next year kept a lid on prices.
Brazilian analyst Safras e Mercado raised its estimate of
the country's soybean production to a record 82.5 million tonnes
from its July estimate of 82.3 million due to farmers' expanding
the area planted with the oilseed.
U.S. corn was pressured by forecasts of slowing domestic
consumption and weakening exports.
"Corn demand needs to be rationed in both domestic and
international markets and it appears that high prices are
curbing demand," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at
the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The U.S. government cattle-on-feed report on Friday showed
the number of cattle placed in America's feedlots in September
was well below analysts' average estimate and was the lowest
September figure on record. Fewer cattle to feed in upcoming
months would mean lower demand for corn.
U.S. corn exports are also facing stiff competition from
Brazil. The nation's 2012 corn exports have already surpassed an
annual record and the country could replace Argentina as the
world's second-largest exporter of the grain this year.
Brazil exported 11.87 million tonnes of corn between January
and the third week of October, beating 2007's record of 10.9
million tonnes sold abroad in less than 10 months, data from the
trade ministry shows.
Wheat prices were lower as well, but the market remains
underpinned by concerns about crops in Australia and the United
States and the prospect of an export ban in Ukraine.
"We are still noting that there are a number of ongoing
production concerns for wheat around the world," said Mathews.
"Much of the hard red winter wheat belt is bit drier than what
we would like to see. In Australia, there are no forecasters
seeing any decent rain for rest of the month."
Traders said on Friday that Ukraine's agriculture ministry
would ban exports of wheat from Nov. 15 after bad weather hit
the harvest.
Prices at 0329 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 866.50 -2.25 -0.26% -5.09% 873.29 48
CBOT corn 754.75 -1.25 -0.17% -8.38% 767.07 49
CBOT soy 1555.50 2.25 +0.14% -4.64% 1582.39 53
CBOT rice $14.96 -$0.02 -0.13% -6.03% $15.47 46
WTI crude $87.08 $0.41 +0.47% -6.73% $88.88 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.298 $0.069 +5.65% +5.66%
USD/AUD 1.031 -0.024 -2.31% -2.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)