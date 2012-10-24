* Ukraine to stop exporting wheat Nov. 15
* Reduces Black Sea competition in export markets
* Soybeans up third day on firm cash, S. American crop worry
* Corn supported by hopes South American sales will slow
(Updates prices, adds fresh analyst quotes, adds technical
details for December wheat)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Oct 24 U.S. wheat futures rose nearly 2
percent on Wednesday, the biggest rally in two weeks, as Ukraine
banned wheat exports from Nov. 15 in a move that could shift
demand to the United States.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat surged when the benchmark
December contract broke above chart resistance at its
50-day moving average of $8.81-3/4 and triggered technical
buy-stops.
The contract later eased from the session's highs but
managed to hold just above the 50-day chart point, a level which
is now seen as a key technical support price.
"The surprise to me was it happened before January 1. I
think everyone was expecting this and it's been in the market
but the fact it happened a little earlier than expected is
supportive," said Brian Rydlund, a wheat analyst for Country
Hedging in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Wheat has risen in five of the past six trading sessions on
outlooks for declining world wheat stocks and persistent
rumblings that Ukraine and Russia would at some point have to
halt or at least slow down exports of wheat due after drought
shrunk their crops this season.
"I think that things will start to pick up in December and
January. We are (a) last resort (supplier) and I think we are
coming to that point on the wheat," a U.S.-based export source
said.
Trade sources said Ukraine's reputation as a reliable
supplier would be tested by the upcoming ban on exports adding
that the United States had ample stocks to make up for the
Ukrainian shortfall.
"We've known they were going to run out of wheat but they
don't want to be an unreliable supplier," a trade source said.
"It's just a matter now if they have to default or cancel
existing contracts. If that happens the U.S. could enter the
picture soon but for now we're (U.S.) not competitive...but it's
getting closer," he said.
NOT PLAYING GAMES
Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk on
Wednesday confirmed to Reuters that Ukraine will ban wheat
exports.
"There will be a full ban from Nov. 15. There will be a
government order about this. We are not playing games here. We
do not have any other option," he said.
Soybeans rose over 1 percent, posting gains for the third
day in a row and staking the biggest weekly gain since late
August on strong cash markets and a fresh U.S. soy sale of just
over 100,000 tonnes to an unknown destination, likely China.
Cash soybean basis bids rose from 3 to 5 cents per bushel at
some processing plants in Iowa and Illinois on Wednesday.
Soybeans also found support from concerns about
less-than-ideal weather in crucial South American production
areas at a time when every bushel is needed to meet insatiable
global demand, especially from China, the world's biggest market
for the oilseed.
Corn turned weak on slow U.S. exports of corn after rallying
1 percent in early dealings on spillover buying interest from
strong soy and wheat, and from expectations that South American
exports may start flagging.
CBOT December wheat was up 1.76 percent, or 15-1/4
cents per bushel, at $8.84. The contract was down 0.2 percent
when Ukraine announced its export ban.
European benchmark November wheat in Paris was up
1.33 percent, or 3.50 euros, at 266.75 euros per tonne.
CBOT November soybeans rose 1.11 percent, or 17-1/4
cents, to $15.70-1/2 per bushel, and December corn was
down 0.20 percent or 1-1/2 cents per bushel at $7.54-1/2.
A MAJOR WORLD FOOD PRODUCER
In its October crop report, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) listed Ukraine's wheat exports for the
current (2012/13) marketing year at 4.0 million tonnes, down
from 5.44 million the previous year (2011/12).
Ukraine would have been the ninth largest global wheat
exporter and would have accounted for 3 percent of the total
world wheat exports of 130.87 million tonnes, according to the
USDA's October crop data.
Corn traders said the news also led to some concern about
the fate of Ukraine's corn export plans.
"Traders will focus on maize and there is no ground to
expect that Ukraine will limit maize sales - the country does
not need such high stocks of this commodity," said Mykola
Vernytsky from ProAgro consultancy.
"Ukrainian exporters are likely to rush as many exports as
possible out of ports in the next three weeks to avoid declaring
force majeure," one European trader said. "With Russia expected
to leave the market some more demand will no doubt be
transferred to the U.S. soft red winter in coming months with a
poor crop in Australia also looming."
Prices at 2:21 p.m. CDT (1920 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 754.50 -1.50 -0.2% 16.7%
CBOT soy 1570.50 17.25 1.1% 31.0%
CBOT meal 481.90 5.70 1.2% 55.8%
CBOT soyoil 51.84 0.52 1.0% -0.5%
CBOT wheat 884.00 15.25 1.8% 35.4%
CBOT rice 1505.50 7.50 0.5% 3.1%
EU wheat 266.75 3.50 1.3% 31.7%
US crude 85.66 -1.01 -1.2% -13.3%
Dow Jones 13,080 -22 -0.2% 7.1%
Gold 1701.60 -6.49 -0.4% 8.8%
Euro/dollar 1.2967 -0.0018 -0.1% 0.2%
Dollar Index 79.9500 -0.0260 0.0% -0.3%
Baltic Freight 1088 -21 -1.9% -37.4%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, Mark Weinraub and Mike Hirtzer in Chicago;
Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)