By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 25 U.S. wheat futures eased on Thursday, pulling back slightly after the grain jumped nearly 2 percent in the previous session on Ukraine's plan to halt exports next month due to weather damage. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.23 percent to $8.82 a bushel, having closed up 1.76 percent on Wednesday. * November soybeans fell 0.14 percent to $15.68-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.11 percent on Wednesday. * December corn was little changed at $7.54-1/4 a bushel, having dropped 0.2 percent in the previous session. * Ukraine's agriculture minister on Wednesday said the country would ban wheat exports from Nov. 15 after a weather-damaged harvest, a move that underpinned international prices. * Egypt, the leading global wheat importer, warned that Ukraine risked damaging its credibility on international grain markets. Ukraine later said existing contracts can be fulfilled. * Soybeans also found support from concerns about less-than-ideal weather in crucial South American production areas at a time when every bushel is needed to meet strong global demand, especially from China, the world's biggest market for the oilseed. * Private exporters reported the sale of 105,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery this marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Corn under pressure from slow U.S. exports of corn after rallying 1 percent in early dealings on spillover buying interest from strong soy and wheat, and from expectations that South American exports may start flagging. MARKET NEWS * The dollar drifted off a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stuck to its stimulus progamme, while a less-dovish-than-expected New Zealand central bank gave the kiwi dollar a boost. * Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude inventories and weak euro zone economic data offset supportive signs that Chinese petroleum demand could stage a recovery. * U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its stimulus plan until the job market improves. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply Sep 0830 UK Preliminary Q3 GDP 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index Sep 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Sep Grains prices at 0008 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 882.00 -2.00 -0.23% +1.53% 874.31 56 CBOT corn 754.25 -0.25 -0.03% -0.23% 749.98 52 CBOT soy 1568.25 -2.25 -0.14% +0.97% 1571.96 59 CBOT rice $15.00 -$0.05 -0.37% +0.13% $15.12 48 WTI crude $85.79 $0.06 +0.07% -1.02% $91.37 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.000 -0.03% -0.14% USD/AUD 1.034 -0.001 -0.10% +0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)