By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 25 U.S. wheat futures eased on
Thursday, pulling back slightly after the grain jumped nearly 2
percent in the previous session on Ukraine's plan to halt
exports next month due to weather damage.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.23
percent to $8.82 a bushel, having closed up 1.76 percent on
Wednesday.
* November soybeans fell 0.14 percent to $15.68-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 1.11 percent on Wednesday.
* December corn was little changed at $7.54-1/4 a
bushel, having dropped 0.2 percent in the previous session.
* Ukraine's agriculture minister on Wednesday said the
country would ban wheat exports from Nov. 15 after a
weather-damaged harvest, a move that underpinned international
prices.
* Egypt, the leading global wheat importer, warned that
Ukraine risked damaging its credibility on international grain
markets. Ukraine later said existing contracts can be fulfilled.
* Soybeans also found support from concerns about
less-than-ideal weather in crucial South American production
areas at a time when every bushel is needed to meet strong
global demand, especially from China, the world's biggest market
for the oilseed.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 105,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery this
marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.
* Corn under pressure from slow U.S. exports of corn after
rallying 1 percent in early dealings on spillover buying
interest from strong soy and wheat, and from expectations that
South American exports may start flagging.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar drifted off a two-week peak against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stuck to
its stimulus progamme, while a less-dovish-than-expected New
Zealand central bank gave the kiwi dollar a boost.
* Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive session
on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude inventories and weak euro zone
economic data offset supportive signs that Chinese petroleum
demand could stage a recovery.
* U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as
investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate
results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its
stimulus plan until the job market improves.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply Sep
0830 UK Preliminary Q3 GDP
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index Sep
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Sep
Grains prices at 0008 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 882.00 -2.00 -0.23% +1.53% 874.31 56
CBOT corn 754.25 -0.25 -0.03% -0.23% 749.98 52
CBOT soy 1568.25 -2.25 -0.14% +0.97% 1571.96 59
CBOT rice $15.00 -$0.05 -0.37% +0.13% $15.12 48
WTI crude $85.79 $0.06 +0.07% -1.02% $91.37 20
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.000 -0.03% -0.14%
USD/AUD 1.034 -0.001 -0.10% +0.77%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Ed Davies)