By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 U.S. soybean futures fell half
a percent on Thursday to snap three straight sessions of gains
and corn was little changed, with weak corporate earnings and
concerns over global economic growth dragging on investor
appetite for risk.
Wheat edged lower after climbing nearly 2 percent on
Wednesday on hopes that Ukraine's ban on wheat exports would
boost demand for U.S. grains.
Asian shares steadied on Thursday, but sentiment remained
vulnerable with weak corporate earnings continuing to undermine
investor confidence.
"For the past few days soybeans have managed to finish
stronger in the midst of weak equity markets, so there is a
little bit of catch up here," said Victor Thianpiriya, an
agricultural strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"Having said that, soybeans have rallied 70 to 80 cents
since the USDA report as the outlook for beans is still pretty
positive. There are no signs of demand letting off."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report on Oct.
11 showed a stocks-to-use ratio that would be the tightest since
the mid-1960s following a devastating drought across the U.S.
grain belt this summer.
Chicago Board of Trade November soy had dropped 0.5
percent to $15.63 a bushel by 0253 GMT. December corn rose
a quarter of a cent to $7.54-3/4 a bushel and December wheat
gave up 0.1 percent to $8.82-3/4 a bushel.
U.S. soybeans have gained 5.6 percent since last
week's three-and-half month low, supported by tightening U.S.
supplies and no let up in demand from China, the world's biggest
buyer.
On Wednesday, soybeans rose over 1 percent on strong cash
markets and a fresh U.S. soy sale of just over 100,000 tonnes to
an unknown destination, likely China. Cash soybean basis bids
rose from 3 to 5 cents per bushel at some processing plants in
Iowa and Illinois.
In the wheat market there has been support from diminishing
supplies in the Black Sea region, which could result in higher
demand for U.S. wheat.
Ukraine's agriculture minister on Wednesday said the country
would ban wheat exports from Nov. 15 after a weather-damaged
harvest.
"The focus now is on what Russia will do after Ukraine's
move," said Serene Lim, a commodities analyst at Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore. "If Russia follows Ukraine in
banning exports, I think we will see significant gains in wheat
prices."
Trade sources said Ukraine's reputation as a reliable
supplier would be tested by the upcoming ban on exports adding
that the United States had ample stocks to make up for the
Ukrainian shortfall.
In its October crop report, the USDA listed Ukraine's wheat
exports for the current (2012/13) marketing year at 4.0 million
tonnes, down from 5.44 million the previous year (2011/12).
Ukraine would have been the ninth largest global wheat
exporter and would have accounted for 3 percent of the total
world wheat exports of 130.87 million tonnes, according to the
USDA's October crop data.
Prices at 0253 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 882.75 -1.25 -0.14% 873.83 60
CBOT corn 754.75 0.25 +0.03% 767.07 52
CBOT soy 1563.00 -7.50 -0.48% 1582.64 56
CBOT rice $14.99 -$0.07 -0.46% $15.47 47
WTI crude $85.90 $0.17 +0.20% $88.85 21
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.298 $0.069 +5.59%
USD/AUD 1.036 -0.019 -1.82%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)