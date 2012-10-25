(Corrects 3-month high for Paris wheat in 9th paragraph to 268.00 euros, instead of 268.25 euros) * U.S., EU wheat hesitant in face of chart resistance * Support fades from Ukraine export ban announcement * Soybeans hold onto gains from three-day rally * Grains underpinned by fundamentals, better macro news By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 25 U.S. and European wheat futures were mixed in heistant trade on Thursday as reaction to Ukraine's announcement of an export ban subsided and after the market failed to break above key chart levels. But grain markets remained well underpinned by tightening global supply and improved economic sentiment that fuelled gains in equity and oil markets. Wheat futures on both sides of the Atlantic rose sharply in the previous session after Ukraine's agriculture minister said the country would ban wheat exports from Nov. 15, confirming reports from traders last week. The announcement reinforced the prospect of declining exports from drought-affected producers in the Black Sea region, putting the onus on European Union and U.S. wheat to meet more of importers' demand in the rest of the season. But with a drying up of exports from Ukraine and neighbouring Russia well anticipated, and uncertainty over the actual terms of the Ukrainian embargo, operators said Wednesday's news was not enough to sustain a rally. "It was more of a pretext to buy," a European trader said of Wednesday's market reaction to Ukraine's announcement. "The impact of this (ban) was relatively well priced in. The U.S. market had a decent technical bounce." December wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade inched up 0.1 percent to $8.84-3/4 a bushel by 1115 GMT, after rising nearly 2 percent on Wednesday. "There is still a downward channel that is intact. The market is going to have to reclaim the $8.90 level and then the symbolic $9 to move out of its range," the trader said. In Europe, benchmark January milling wheat was down 0.1 percent at 266.25 euros ($350) a tonne. It briefly rose to 268.00 euros in opening trade to set a three-month high for the contract but then eased in the face of a longstanding ceiling at 270 euros. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans edged up 0.1 percent to $15.72-1/4 a bushel. December corn rose 0.2 percent to $7.56. Soybeans were consolidating after three straight sessions of gains that had seen the market shake off losses in equity and oil markets to recover some ground lost in a wave of liquidation in the past month that followed a record high in September. "For the past few days soybeans have managed to finish stronger in the midst of weak equity markets, so there is a little bit of catch up here," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Having said that, soybeans have rallied 70 to 80 cents since the USDA report as the outlook for beans is still pretty positive. There are no signs of demand letting off." The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report on Oct. 11 showed a stocks-to-use ratio that would be the tightest since the mid-1960s following a devastating drought across the U.S. grain belt this summer. On Wednesday, soybeans rose over 1 percent on strong cash markets and a fresh U.S. soy sale of just over 100,000 tonnes to an unknown destination, tipped to be China. Grains drew some support from positive reaction to economic data from the UK and China, and to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest commitment to support growth. The improved sentiment pushed the dollar lower, favouring prices of dollar-priced commodities, although a corresponding rise in the euro helped curb Paris wheat futures. * Prices as of 1115 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct CBOT wheat 884.75 0.75 +0.08 652.75 35.54 CBOT corn 756.00 1.50 +0.20 646.60 16.92 CBOT soy 1572.25 1.75 +0.11 1198.50 31.18 Paris wheat 265.00 -1.75 -0.66 195.25 35.72 London wheat 207.50 1.25 +0.61 152.25 36.29 Paris maize 248.50 -0.50 -0.20 196.75 26.30 Paris rape 487.75 2.00 +0.41 421.50 15.72 Crude oil 86.27 0.54 +0.63 98.83 -12.71 *CBOT futures in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Editing by Joseph Radford)