By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 26 U.S. soybeans edged down on Friday, extending losses from the previous session on weak export figures, although the oilseed still looks set for its biggest weekly climb in 9 weeks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.35 percent to $15.58-1/2 a bushel, after dropping 0.4 percent on Thursday in their first decline in four sessions. Soybeans are on course to finish the week up 1.55 percent in their biggest weekly climb since the week ending August 26, with U.S. farmers holding back freshly harvested crops. * December wheat rose 0.2 percent to $8.74 a bushel, having closed down 1.27 percent on Thursday. The grain is set to finish the week up 0.29 percent in its second consecutive weekly rise. * December corn fell slightly to $7.42-1/2 a bushel, having dropped 1.55 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 2.5 percent for the week, its biggest weekly slide in five-weeks. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report was disappointing for corn and soybean bulls but more encouraging on wheat. * USDA said net export sales of U.S. wheat last week totaled nearly 572,000 tonnes, above estimates for 350,000 to 450,000. * Corn sales were at 142,400 tonnes, below predictions for 150,000 to 250,000. Soybean sales were also lower than expected at 522,200, versus estimates of 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes. * Cash merchants said slow farmer selling of soybeans buoyed soymeal as the U.S. soy harvest winds down. Cash meal markets were $1 to $2 higher at locations in Iowa and Minnesota and rail shipments were up $2 per ton in Kansas City on an increase in demand. * USDA said China cancelled two cargoes of corn last week and 173,000 tonnes of soybeans previously earmarked for China were switched to Taiwan and Thailand. * Ukraine's agriculture minister on Wednesday said the country would ban wheat exports from Nov. 15 after a weather-damaged harvest, a move that underpinned international prices. * USDA's broiler hatchery report released on Wednesday showed 177 million eggs in incubators during the week ended Oct. 20, down 4 percent from the corresponding week a year earlier, the lowest since 2001, a bearish market factor for soymeal and soybean futures. * Soy was also under pressure after USDA last week released a cattle report that showed the number of young cattle placed in feedlots for future slaughter at a level below expectations, down almost 20 percent from a year ago and the smallest September placements since records began in 1996. * A bumper South American soybean crop and improving weather prospects for November seedings also dragged on soy prices. MARKET NEWS * The yen languished at four-month lows versus the dollar on Friday, on track for a second week of losses as markets geared up for the Bank of Japan to ease policy next week, while a rebound in UK growth helped shore up sterling. * Brent crude futures edged higher on Thursday after seven straight sessions of losses, as the threat of Hurricane Sandy to East Coast gasoline and heating oil supplies lifted markets. * U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday in another uninspiring session on Wall Street, with worries about weak business spending keeping investors wary. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800- European Central Bank Executive Board Member Peter Praet to give keynote speech at an event entitled "The Effect of Tighter Regulatory Requirements on Bank Profitability and Risk-Taking Incentives" organised by Bocconi University 1230 U.S. GDP Q3 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 875.00 2.25 +0.26% -1.02% 872.36 55 CBOT corn 742.25 0.25 +0.03% -1.62% 748.24 42 CBOT soy 1558.50 -5.50 -0.35% -0.76% 1565.80 54 CBOT rice $14.88 -$0.04 -0.27% -1.20% $15.10 42 WTI crude $86.04 -$0.01 -0.01% +0.36% $90.95 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 $0.000 +0.03% -0.26% USD/AUD 1.035 0.000 +0.02% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)