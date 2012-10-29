By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 29 U.S. corn fell on Monday, touching a two-week low, as a weak pace of U.S. exports and crop friendly weather in South America weighed on the grain. Soybeans fell for a third consecutive session, while wheat eased despite concerns over global supply prospects. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.34 percent to $7.35-1/4 a bushel, having touched a session low of $7.35 a bushel, the lowest level since October 16. Corn fell 0.57 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 0.46 percent to $15.54 a bushel, having slid 0.18 percent on Friday. * December wheat slid 0.26 percent to $8.61-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.03 percent in the previous session. * Hurricane Sandy threatening the U.S. East Coast is not seen as a threat to U.S. crop production, analysts said. * Soybeans under lingering pressure from the release on Thursday of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report. * USDA said corn sales totaled 142,400 tonnes, below estimates for 150,000 to 250,000. Soybean sales were also lower than expected at 522,200, versus estimates of 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes. * Improved crop weather seen early on Friday in Argentina and Brazil should boost plantings and emergence of corn and soybeans, said MDA EarthSat Weather. * Excessive wet weather has been slowing fieldwork in Argentina, and dry weather has been an issue in portions of Brazil. Now, it appears Brazil may receive some timely rains. * Dry weather hurts production in Australia and the U.S. Plains suffer from lack of moisture for winter wheat planting and emergence. * Many areas of the drought-stricken United States continued to see improvement over the last week as steady rains started recharging parched soils, but for key agricultural areas of the U.S. heartland, there was little relief, a climatology report issued on Thursday showed. MARKET NEWS * The yen got off to a steady start on Monday, having rallied late last week as markets cut bearish positions amid talk the Bank of Japan might not ease as much as expected at its looming policy meeting. * Brent oil rose a second day on Friday, recovering from an early decline as supportive U.S. economic data coupled with North Sea and Nigerian production problems yielded some relief from concerns about Spain and tepid global demand. * U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple, lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks recently battered by disappointing results. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Personal income Sep 1230 U.S Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing index Sep 1430 U.S Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing index Oct Grains prices at 0013 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 861.50 -2.25 -0.26% -1.29% 871.43 44 CBOT corn 735.25 -2.50 -0.34% -0.91% 747.67 36 CBOT soy 1554.00 -7.25 -0.46% -0.64% 1562.06 50 CBOT rice $15.15 $0.04 +0.23% +1.54% $15.10 41 WTI crude $86.06 -$0.22 -0.25% +0.01% $90.60 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.12% USD/AUD 1.036 0.000 -0.01% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)