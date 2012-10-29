By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 29 U.S. corn fell on Monday,
touching a two-week low, as a weak pace of U.S. exports and crop
friendly weather in South America weighed on the grain.
Soybeans fell for a third consecutive session, while wheat
eased despite concerns over global supply prospects.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.34
percent to $7.35-1/4 a bushel, having touched a session low of
$7.35 a bushel, the lowest level since October 16. Corn fell
0.57 percent in the previous session.
* November soybeans fell 0.46 percent to $15.54 a
bushel, having slid 0.18 percent on Friday.
* December wheat slid 0.26 percent to $8.61-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 1.03 percent in the previous session.
* Hurricane Sandy threatening the U.S. East Coast is not
seen as a threat to U.S. crop production, analysts said.
* Soybeans under lingering pressure from the release on
Thursday of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly
export sales report.
* USDA said corn sales totaled 142,400 tonnes, below
estimates for 150,000 to 250,000. Soybean sales were also lower
than expected at 522,200, versus estimates of 650,000 to 850,000
tonnes.
* Improved crop weather seen early on Friday in Argentina
and Brazil should boost plantings and emergence of corn and
soybeans, said MDA EarthSat Weather.
* Excessive wet weather has been slowing fieldwork in
Argentina, and dry weather has been an issue in portions of
Brazil. Now, it appears Brazil may receive some timely rains.
* Dry weather hurts production in Australia and the U.S.
Plains suffer from lack of moisture for winter wheat planting
and emergence.
* Many areas of the drought-stricken United States continued
to see improvement over the last week as steady rains started
recharging parched soils, but for key agricultural areas of the
U.S. heartland, there was little relief, a climatology report
issued on Thursday showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen got off to a steady start on Monday, having
rallied late last week as markets cut bearish positions amid
talk the Bank of Japan might not ease as much as expected at its
looming policy meeting.
* Brent oil rose a second day on Friday, recovering from an
early decline as supportive U.S. economic data coupled with
North Sea and Nigerian production problems yielded some relief
from concerns about Spain and tepid global demand.
* U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from
moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple,
lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks recently
battered by disappointing results.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Personal income Sep
1230 U.S Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing index Sep
1430 U.S Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing index Oct
Grains prices at 0013 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 861.50 -2.25 -0.26% -1.29% 871.43 44
CBOT corn 735.25 -2.50 -0.34% -0.91% 747.67 36
CBOT soy 1554.00 -7.25 -0.46% -0.64% 1562.06 50
CBOT rice $15.15 $0.04 +0.23% +1.54% $15.10 41
WTI crude $86.06 -$0.22 -0.25% +0.01% $90.60 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.12%
USD/AUD 1.036 0.000 -0.01% -0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Ed Davies)