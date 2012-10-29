(Adds quotes, detail; updates prices)
* Corn falls to lowest level since Oct. 15
* Soybeans slide nearly 1 pct
* Export pace hints at demand rationing -analysts
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 29 U.S. corn dropped to a two-week
low and soybeans extended their decline into a third straight
session on Monday, with weak export figures and improved crop
weather in South America dragging on prices for both grains.
Wheat also slid despite concerns that yields could fall amid
unfavorable weather elsewhere.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn had dropped 0.64
percent to $7.33 a bushel by 0255 GMT, after earlier marking
7.32-1/4, its lowest level since Oct. 15. It has dropped for six
sessions on the trot.
"Corn continues to face headwinds," said Luke Matthews, a
commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Corn has had some lacklustre demand, as demonstrated by
export figures (from the U.S. Department of Agriculture), but
that's necessary given the tight supply and the need for the
market to ration demand."
December soybeans fell 0.86 percent to $15.47-3/4 a
bushel, having declined as low as $15.46 a bushel, while
December wheat dropped 0.23 percent to $8.61-3/4 a bushel.
RATIONING
Corn and soybeans have come under pressure in recent
sessions amid signs that price highs hit this summer following
the worst drought across the U.S. Midwest in 56 years have
prompted demand rationing.
The USDA said on Friday that corn sales totalled 142,400
tonnes in the week ended Oct. 18, below estimates for 150,000 to
250,000, while soybean sales were also lower than expected at
522,200, versus estimates of 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes.
A pick up in South American weather, expected to provide a
timely boost to crops in Argentina and Brazil, has also
pressured grain prices.
Excessive wet weather had been slowing fieldwork in
Argentina, while dry weather had been an issue in parts of
Brazil.
TRANSPORT DISRUPTION
U.S. weather is also being closely watched by traders.
Hurricane Sandy, which could become the largest storm ever
to hit the United States, is set to bring much of the East
Coast, including New York and Washington, to a virtual
standstill in the next few days with battering winds, flooding
and the risk of widespread power outages.
Sandy is unlikely to have a direct impact on U.S. crops,
however, although it may disrupt the transport of harvests,
analysts said.
Traders remain cautious about the weather outlook for U.S.
plains, renewing concerns over U.S. wheat production.
Much of the U.S. Midwest remains in need of rains, and
despite some improvement in soil conditions last week,
meteorologists said cold conditions could hit this week in
eastern Colorado and western Kansas, while dry weather is
forecast for the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region.
Grains prices at 0255 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 861.75 -2.00 -0.23% -1.26% 871.44 44
CBOT corn 733.00 -4.75 -0.64% -1.21% 747.59 34
CBOT soy 1547.75 -13.50 -0.86% -1.04% 1561.85 46
CBOT rice $15.14 $0.03 +0.20% +1.51% $15.10 41
WTI crude $86.05 -$0.23 -0.27% +0.00% $90.60 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.293 $0.000 -0.04% -0.07%
USD/AUD 1.037 0.001 +0.06% -0.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)