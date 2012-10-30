By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 30 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday after slipping more than 2 percent in the previous session, the oilseed's biggest daily slump in more than a month, as improved crop weather in South America weighed on prices. The market was also keeping an eye on the fallout from approaching storm Sandy, which while unlikely to have a direct impact on crop production as it makes landfall on the east coast, has caused the shutdown of much of the U.S. financial sector. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $15.28-3/4 a bushel, having slid 2.1 percent on Monday. * December corn was little changed at $7.36-3/4 a bushel, having lost 0.1 percent in the previous session. * December wheat was little changed at $8.57-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.67 percent on Monday. * Soybeans under pressure from improved planting weather in Brazil. The global grain trade is counting on Brazil and Argentina to produce a bumper soy crop in early 2013 after drought clipped the 2012 U.S. harvest as well as the previous South American crop. * The Brazilian government has forecast that the country will produce 80 million to 82.8 million tonnes of soybeans for the 2012/13 season, surpassing U.S. production of 77.8 million. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected Brazil's crop at 81 million tonnes. * Local analyst Safras e Mercado said Brazil's soybean crop was 28 percent seeded, down from 41 percent at this time a year ago but above the average of 24 percent. * After soaking Brazil's southern soy states of Rio Grande do Sul and Parana, storms are expected to move northward in early November into the country's main center-west soy belt and northeast regions, which need moisture. * Wheat under spillover pressure from soybeans as well as disappointing weekly U.S. export data. The USDA reported export inspections of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 9.7 million bushels, down 40 percent from 16.4 million the previous week. MARKET NEWS * The yen held near four-month lows versus the dollar on Tuesday as markets counted down to a certain policy easing by the Bank of Japan, though investors fear it will again stop short of the bold action the economy needs. * U.S. gasoline futures rallied while benchmark crude oil prices dipped on Monday as Hurricane Sandy slowed East Coast fuel deliveries to a crawl, with major refineries shut, pipelines idle and ports closed. * U.S. stock index futures fell in a shortened session on Monday and cash equity trading was canceled as powerful Hurricane Sandy bore down on the U.S. East Coast, closing equity trading for Tuesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct 1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Oct 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 2343 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 857.75 -0.25 -0.03% -0.69% 871.13 42 CBOT corn 736.75 -0.25 -0.03% -0.14% 747.62 37 CBOT soy 1529.00 1.75 +0.11% -2.07% 1557.47 40 CBOT rice $15.05 $0.00 +0.00% -0.43% $15.39 39 WTI crude $85.24 -$0.30 -0.35% -1.21% $90.25 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.291 $0.000 +0.03% -0.26% USD/AUD 1.033 0.000 +0.04% -0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)