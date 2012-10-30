(Adds quotes, detail; updates prices)
* Soybeans rebound from biggest daily slump in more than mth
* Wheat, corn edge higher on soybean strength
* Traders continue to monitor impact of Sandy
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 30 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Tuesday, with traders tempted by lower prices after the oilseed
fell more than 2 percent the day before, with worries over the
impact of one of the biggest storms ever to hit the United
States continuing to drag.
Corn rose, rebounding from a two-week low hit on Monday, and
wheat also gained, supported by the strength in soy, with
concerns over a potential shortfall in global stocks also
underpinning the rise.
Chicago Board of Trade December soybeans had risen
0.32 percent to $15.32-1/2 a bushel by 0241 GMT, having closed
down 2.1 percent on Monday, the biggest daily slump in more than
a month.
December corn rose 0.31 percent to $7.39-1/2 a bushel,
after hitting its lowest level since Oct. 15 on Monday before
closing down 0.1 percent in its sixth consecutive session of
losses. December wheat climbed 0.23 percent to $8.60 a
bushel after falling 0.67 percent in the previous session.
"We are seeing some correction from the losses yesterday,"
said Lynette Tan, an analysts at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Yesterday commodities all fell, and the U.S. dollar rose,
and I think it has encouraged some bargain-hunting."
SANDY
Traders continue to monitor the impact of Sandy, as one of
the biggest storms to hit the United States made landfall.
Sandy is not expected to disrupt crop production, but may
interrupt the transport of grain, Tan said, with traders
continuing to monitor any signs of disruption, which may firm
prices.
U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed again on Tuesday,
but the two-largest U.S. stock exchange operators, NYSE Euronext
and Nasdaq OMX Group, intend to reopen
Wednesday, conditions permitting.
SOUTH AMERICAN RAINS
The rise in soybeans is the first climb in six sessions amid
renewed expectations for a bumper South American crop following
a period of favorable planting weather in Brazil.
After soaking Brazil's southern soy states of Rio Grande do
Sul and Parana, storms are expected to move northward in early
November into the country's main centre-west soy belt and
northeast regions, which need moisture.
The Brazilian government has forecast that the country will
produce 80 million to 82.8 million tonnes of soybeans for the
2012/13 season, surpassing U.S. production of 77.8 million. The
U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected Brazil's crop at 81
million tonnes.
If crop forecasts are verified, Brazil and Argentina should
combine for slightly more than half of global soybean output for
2012/13.
Grains prices at 0241 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 860.00 2.00 +0.23% -0.43% 871.20 43
CBOT corn 739.25 2.25 +0.31% +0.20% 747.70 40
CBOT soy 1532.50 5.25 +0.34% -1.84% 1557.58 42
CBOT rice $15.07 $0.02 +0.13% -0.30% $15.39 42
WTI crude $85.37 -$0.17 -0.20% -1.05% $90.25 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.291 $0.001 +0.09% -0.20%
USD/AUD 1.034 0.001 +0.10% -0.31%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential