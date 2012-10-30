* Soybeans rally to halt 3-day slide, but gains pared late * South American soy crop estimates scaled back * Corn ends up after 6-day skid; wheat edges lower * Wall Street, federal offices set to reopen Wednesday (Updates with closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Oct 30 U.S. soybean futures snapped a three-day slide on Tuesday, rallying on bargain buying, firm cash markets and talk of Chinese demand, traders said. Corn futures firmed on technical buying after a six-day sell-off while wheat fell for a fourth day as traders unwound on inter-market spreads. Trade was subdued as U.S. stock markets were closed for a second day due to Hurricane Sandy, the massive storm that wrought destruction across the eastern United States. But world shares rose modestly and the dollar fell, lending support to dollar-denominated commodities. "Yesterday was overextended, especially in the beans. The outside markets (today) are supporting us here. The weaker dollar is giving us a chance to recover," said Art Liming, futures specialist with Citigroup in Chicago. Major U.S. stock indexes and federal government offices planned to reopen on Wednesday. At the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active January soybeans settled up 6-3/4 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $15.36-1/2 per bushel. December corn ended up 4-3/4 cents at $7.41-3/4 a bushel while December wheat fell 1-1/4 cents at $8.56-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans pared gains toward the close as investors took profits and rolled long positions forward, one day ahead of first notice day for deliveries against the November contract. Early support stemmed from talk that China was buying more U.S. soybeans, given that front-month CBOT futures have fallen 14 percent from their all-time high of $17.94-3/4 set in early September. "The rumors are very strong that China is buying more and more beans on this break. Crush margins in China are negative right now, but this doesn't seem to make much difference," said Bill Gary, president of Commodity Information Systems in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Also bullish were ideas that the South American crop currently being planted might not be as large as initially expected. The grains trade is counting on a bumper South American crop to replenish global supplies after drought cut the latest soy harvests in the United States and South America. Michael Cordonnier, president of Soybean and Corn Advisor, lowered his forecast of 2012/13 Brazilian soybean production to 80 million tonnes, from his previous estimate of 81 million to 83 million. The U.S. Department of Agriculture currently projects Brazil's crop at 81 million tonnes. Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World cautioned that rain delays could reduce soy plantings in Brazil and Argentina. "Although it is still early in the season, there is now a higher risk that initial estimates of a sharp increase in soybean production by 36 million tonnes or 30 percent will not fully materialize," Oil World said. In Argentina, economist and agricultural consultant Manuel Alvarado Ledesma said heavy rains and flooding in the country's farm belt would curtail corn and soybean production. "You can expect a drop in corn production of about 20 percent, to 22.4 million tonnes," he said. "There has also been a delay in planting soy, which at this point looks like it will reduce the harvest by 10 percent to 50 million tonnes." Firm U.S. cash markets lent support as U.S. soy crushers competed with exporters for domestic supplies. "The basis on soybeans is still extremely tight. Processors are posting good margins right now at the crush plants, and they are trying to get as many soybeans as possible," said Karl Setzer, a commodity trading adviser at MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. CORN AND WHEAT The cash market for corn was not as strong, he said, due to adequate volumes of corn entering the supply pipeline as the harvest wraps up, and sluggish export demand for U.S. corn. "The basis is still weak on corn. Historically it's good, but getting weaker. We are starting to see post-harvest movement on corn, more so from the commercial side. The ground piles are being picked up and moved into the supply line," Setzer said. Underscoring the sluggish pace of export demand for U.S. corn, European traders said private Egyptian interests have in past days purchased a further 20,000 tonnes of new-crop corn from South America. The grain was thought to have been bought from Argentina for April-May 2013 shipment, and the deals followed the purchases of 180,000 tonnes of South American corn that were reported on Monday. Nonetheless, corn futures drew chart-based buying after the front December contract held support at the mid-October low of $7.32-1/2 per bushel. CBOT December wheat fell to a near two-week low, falling for a fourth straight day and dipping below its 100-day moving average near $8.56. Traders said wheat was pressured by investors unwinding long wheat/short corn spreads. After the close, Egypt's main government wheat buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment Dec. 21-31 and Jan. 1-10. Prices at 3:31 p.m. CDT (2030 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 741.75 4.75 0.6% 14.7% CBOT soy 1533.75 6.50 0.4% 28.0% CBOT meal 476.00 3.50 0.7% 53.8% CBOT soyoil 50.09 -0.09 -0.2% -3.8% CBOT wheat 856.75 -1.25 -0.2% 31.3% CBOT rice 1476.50 3.50 0.2% 1.1% EU wheat 262.25 -0.75 -0.3% 29.5% US crude 85.65 0.11 0.1% -13.3% Dow Jones NA 0 NA NA Gold 1709.62 0.38 0.0% 9.3% Euro/dollar 1.2959 0.0057 0.4% 0.1% Dollar Index 79.9510 -0.2810 -0.4% -0.3% Baltic Freight 1043 -5 -0.5% -40.0% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)