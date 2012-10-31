By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 31 U.S. wheat rose on Wednesday for the first time in five sessions, but is on course to finish the month down nearly 5 percent as weak U.S. exports and expectations of a bumper winter crop weigh on the grain. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.38 percent to $8.60 a bushel, having closed down 0.15 percent on Tuesday. Wheat is down 4.74 percent for the month, its biggest drop since November, 2011, when the grain fell 9.15 percent. * November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $15.35-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.38 percent in the previous session. Soybeans have lost 4.15 percent in October, the third straight monthly loss. * December corn rose 0.1 percent to $7.42-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.65 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 1.79 percent for the month. * Trade was subdued as U.S. stock markets were closed for a second day due to Sandy, the massive storm that wrought destruction across the eastern United States. But world shares rose modestly and the dollar fell, lending support to dollar-denominated commodities. * Soybeans gathered support from talk that China was buying more U.S. soybeans, given that front-month CBOT futures have fallen 14 percent from their all-time high of $17.94-3/4 set in early September. * Also bullish were ideas that the South American crop currently being planted might not be as large as initially expected. The grains trade is counting on a bumper South American crop to replenish global supplies after drought cut the latest soy harvests in the United States and South America. * Egypt, the world's top wheat buyer, said on Tuesday it has not removed Ukraine from its list of potential wheat suppliers despite an upcoming export ban by the Black Sea country. * Michael Cordonnier, president of Soybean and Corn Advisor, lowered his forecast of 2012/13 Brazilian soybean production to 80 million tonnes, from his previous estimate of 81 million to 83 million. The U.S. Department of Agriculture currently projects Brazil's crop at 81 million tonnes. * Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World cautioned that rain delays could reduce soy plantings in Brazil and Argentina. * Argentina could lose 20 percent of its projected corn crop and 10 percent of its soy this season because of violent storms that have lashed the Pampas farm belt over the last three months, economist and agricultural consultant Manuel Alvarado Ledesma said on Tuesday, citing heavy rains and flooding in the country's farm belt. * Egyptian purchased a further 20,000 tonnes of new-crop corn from South America in past few days, traders said. The grain was thought to have been bought from Argentina for April-May 2013 shipment, and the deals followed the purchases of 180,000 tonnes of South American corn that were reported on Monday. * Growing export demand helped reverse this week what had been a historic discount between hard red spring wheat with 15 percent protein and the lower grades, trade sources said. * Egypt's main government wheat buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment Dec. 21-31 and Jan. 1-10. MARKET NEWS * The yen drifted off a one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday thanks to a general improvement in risk appetite, paring gains made after the Bank of Japan balked at delivering bolder action to kickstart growth. * U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures slid on Tuesday, pulling back from pre-Hurricane Sandy gains as several key East Coast refineries and pipelines restored operations and traders bet on an enormous hit to demand for fuel. * The U.S. stock market was closed for a second straight day on Tuesday as cash equity trading was canceled in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Construction orders Sep 0700 Germany Retail sales Sep 1000 Euro zone Inflation Oct 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct Euro zone finance ministers hold conference call to discuss Greece Grains prices at 0013 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 860.00 3.25 +0.38% +0.23% 870.38 44 CBOT corn 742.50 0.75 +0.10% +0.75% 747.32 45 CBOT soy 1535.25 1.50 +0.10% +0.52% 1553.15 44 CBOT rice $15.12 $0.04 +0.23% +0.47% $15.38 36 WTI crude $85.73 $0.05 +0.06% +0.22% $90.06 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.001 +0.05% +0.47% USD/AUD 1.037 0.001 +0.08% +0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)