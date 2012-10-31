By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 31 U.S. wheat rose on Wednesday for
the first time in five sessions, but is on course to finish the
month down nearly 5 percent as weak U.S. exports and
expectations of a bumper winter crop weigh on the grain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.38
percent to $8.60 a bushel, having closed down 0.15 percent on
Tuesday. Wheat is down 4.74 percent for the month, its biggest
drop since November, 2011, when the grain fell 9.15 percent.
* November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $15.35-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.38 percent in the previous session.
Soybeans have lost 4.15 percent in October, the third straight
monthly loss.
* December corn rose 0.1 percent to $7.42-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 0.65 percent in the previous session. Corn
is down 1.79 percent for the month.
* Trade was subdued as U.S. stock markets were closed for a
second day due to Sandy, the massive storm that wrought
destruction across the eastern United States. But world shares
rose modestly and the dollar fell, lending support to
dollar-denominated commodities.
* Soybeans gathered support from talk that China was buying
more U.S. soybeans, given that front-month CBOT futures
have fallen 14 percent from their all-time high of $17.94-3/4
set in early September.
* Also bullish were ideas that the South American crop
currently being planted might not be as large as initially
expected. The grains trade is counting on a bumper South
American crop to replenish global supplies after drought cut the
latest soy harvests in the United States and South America.
* Egypt, the world's top wheat buyer, said on Tuesday it has
not removed Ukraine from its list of potential wheat suppliers
despite an upcoming export ban by the Black Sea country.
* Michael Cordonnier, president of Soybean and Corn Advisor,
lowered his forecast of 2012/13 Brazilian soybean production to
80 million tonnes, from his previous estimate of 81 million to
83 million. The U.S. Department of Agriculture currently
projects Brazil's crop at 81 million tonnes.
* Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World cautioned that
rain delays could reduce soy plantings in Brazil and Argentina.
* Argentina could lose 20 percent of its projected corn crop
and 10 percent of its soy this season because of violent storms
that have lashed the Pampas farm belt over the last three
months, economist and agricultural consultant Manuel Alvarado
Ledesma said on Tuesday, citing heavy rains and flooding in the
country's farm belt.
* Egyptian purchased a further 20,000 tonnes of new-crop
corn from South America in past few days, traders said. The
grain was thought to have been bought from Argentina for
April-May 2013 shipment, and the deals followed the purchases of
180,000 tonnes of South American corn that were reported on
Monday.
* Growing export demand helped reverse this week what had
been a historic discount between hard red spring wheat with 15
percent protein and the lower grades, trade sources said.
* Egypt's main government wheat buyer, the General Authority
for Supply Commodities, set a tender to buy an unspecified
amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment Dec. 21-31
and Jan. 1-10.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen drifted off a one-week high against the dollar on
Wednesday thanks to a general improvement in risk appetite,
paring gains made after the Bank of Japan balked at delivering
bolder action to kickstart growth.
* U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures slid on Tuesday,
pulling back from pre-Hurricane Sandy gains as several key East
Coast refineries and pipelines restored operations and traders
bet on an enormous hit to demand for fuel.
* The U.S. stock market was closed for a second straight day
on Tuesday as cash equity trading was canceled in the wake of
Hurricane Sandy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Construction orders Sep
0700 Germany Retail sales Sep
1000 Euro zone Inflation Oct
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct
Euro zone finance ministers hold conference call to discuss
Greece
Grains prices at 0013 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 860.00 3.25 +0.38% +0.23% 870.38 44
CBOT corn 742.50 0.75 +0.10% +0.75% 747.32 45
CBOT soy 1535.25 1.50 +0.10% +0.52% 1553.15 44
CBOT rice $15.12 $0.04 +0.23% +0.47% $15.38 36
WTI crude $85.73 $0.05 +0.06% +0.22% $90.06 26
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.001 +0.05% +0.47%
USD/AUD 1.037 0.001 +0.08% +0.35%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Ed Davies)