* Soybeans firm on South American production concerns * Traders concerned acreage wont be completed before yield losses * Analysts reduce South American planting forecasts By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 31 U.S. soybeans rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session on concerns the South American crop will not be as large as previously touted, as heavy rain slows planting in some regions there. Wheat rose for the first time in five sessions and corn also firmed, with both grains underpinned by the strength in beans. Chicago Board of Trade December soybeans had climbed 0.49 percent to $15.41-1/4 a bushel by 0350 GMT, having closed up 0.38 percent on Tuesday. Soybeans are down 3.7 percent for the month. December wheat firmed 0.58 percent to $8.61-3/4 a bushel after falling 0.15 percent in the previous session. Wheat is on course to finish October down 4.5 percent in its biggest monthly loss since November last year. December corn rose 0.64 percent to $7.46-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.65 percent for the first time in seven sessions. Corn is down 1.32 percent for the month. "South America is having an issue planting its crop," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia said. "The issue is how quickly they can get their crop into the ground (given heavy rains in some areas), and after mid-November, there will be yield reduction. The market is concerned as to whether they can get their acreage planted before yields start to fall away." RAIN DELAYS The oilseed had come under pressure from expectations of a bumper crop in South America, but reduced forecasts as wet weather delays timely planting are pushing up prices. Local analyst Safras e Mercado said Brazil's soybean crop was 28 percent seeded, down from 41 percent at this time a year ago but above the average of 24 percent. Michael Cordonnier, president of Soybean and Corn Advisor, lowered his forecast of 2012/13 Brazilian soybean production to 80 million tonnes, from his previous estimate of 81 million to 83 million. The U.S. Department of Agriculture currently projects Brazil's crop at 81 million tonnes. Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World cautioned that rain delays could reduce soy plantings in Brazil and Argentina. Soybean stocks remain tight after a drought-hit seasons in the United States and South America. Soybeans had garnered some early support on Tuesday amid talk that China, the world's largest soybean consumer, was buying more U.S. soybeans, given that front-month CBOT futures had fallen significantly from their all-time high of $17.94-3/4 set in early September. EYES ON EGYPT While drawing support from beans, wheat also firmed on a new tender from Egypt's main wheat buying agency for an unspecified amount from global suppliers for shipment Dec. 21-31 and Jan. 1-10. Setting the tender, the agency said it has not removed Ukraine from its list of potential wheat suppliers despite an upcoming export ban by the Black Sea country. Grains prices at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 861.75 5.00 +0.58% +0.44% 870.43 43 CBOT corn 746.50 4.75 +0.64% +1.29% 747.45 47 CBOT soy 1541.25 7.50 +0.49% +0.92% 1553.35 47 CBOT rice $15.14 $0.06 +0.40% +0.63% $15.38 44 WTI crude $85.79 $0.11 +0.13% +0.29% $90.06 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.000 +0.02% +0.43% USD/AUD 1.037 0.001 +0.14% +0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)