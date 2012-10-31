* South American old-crop corn supplies seen dwindling
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Oct 31 Corn prices rose to a one-week
high on Wednesday on a mix of technical buying and prospects for
improved U.S. export demand as old-crop supplies from South
America dwindle, analysts said.
Wheat advanced, halting a four-day sell-off, and soybeans
rose for a second day, joining a broad rally in commodities tied
in part to end-of-the-month buying.
At the CBOT, December corn settled up 14 cents, or 1.9
percent, at $7.55-3/4 per bushel. December wheat ended up
7-3/4 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $8.64-1/2 per bushel and
benchmark January soybeans settled up 12-1/4 cents, or 0.8
percent, at $15.48-3/4 a bushel.
Corn rose on signs that cash offerings of corn from
Argentina and Brazil were diminishing, potentially shifting
export business back to the United States.
"South American grain prices have been rising over the last
two weeks," said Ken Smithmier, an analyst with the Hightower
Report in Chicago. "There is a glimmer of hope here for the
bulls that maybe South Korean and Japanese demand that has been
shifted to South America, might come back here pretty soon."
Analysts also noted concerns about planting delays in South
America that could prompt some producers to switch some corn
acres to soybeans. A local analyst in Argentina on Tuesday said
the country could lose up to 20 percent of its corn production
for 2012/13 due to excessive rains and flooding.
Chart-based buying added support. CBOT December corn
hit a one-week high at $7.57-3/4 a bushel, gaining momentum by
staying above its 100-day moving average. The contract dipped
below the 100-day average on Monday for the first time since
June, but has settled above it each day this week.
EGYPT BUYS WHEAT
Wheat rose on news that Egypt, the world's biggest wheat
importer, purchased a total of 300,000 tonnes of wheat from
Romania, Russia and France.
"We had a reminder the world is still hungry, with Egypt
buying 300,000 tonnes of wheat," said Rich Feltes, vice
president of research for R.J. O'Brien, although he noted that
none of the wheat was of U.S. origin.
Analysts noted ongoing concerns about tightening global
supplies of wheat, given excessive rain in Argentina and poor
yields in Australia. Argentina's Rosario grains exchange on
Tuesday projected the country's wheat production at 10 million
tonnes, below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest
forecast for Argentina at 11.5 million.
Like corn, CBOT December wheat attracted technical
buying by staying above its 100-day moving average near $8.58.
The contract traded below that average on Tuesday for the first
time since June, but settled just above it.
Additional support stemmed from ideas that rain and snow in
Ohio this week could limit plantings of soft red winter wheat,
the type traded in Chicago.
"We need some drier weather in the soft red areas, the Ohio
River Valley, where we saw some snow as a result of the
hurricane. That could deter some farmers from going ahead with
wheat plantings," said Shawn McCambridge, grains analyst with
Jefferies Bache.
After the close of the market, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said Ohio farmers had planted 82 percent of the
state's winter wheat crop, compared to the five-year average of
88 percent.
Nationally, in its first winter wheat condition ratings of
the season, USDA said 40 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop
was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 46 percent a
year ago.
USDA's weekly report was released two days later than normal
due to federal office closing this week for Hurricane Sandy.
SOYBEANS
Soybean futures rose for a second day on technical buying,
continued talk of demand from top soy buyer China and concerns
about planting delays in South America.
Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World on Tuesday had
cautioned that rain delays could reduce soy plantings in Brazil
and Argentina, both of which are projected to produce
record-large crops this year.
Later soy plantings could translate to a later harvest,
creating a longer time period in early 2013 when the United
States dominates as the world's soybean supplier, as buyers wait
for the first Brazilian soybeans to reach marketing channels.
"The Brazilians had every intention to get in there early to
capture some early delivery premiums. That has been pushed
back," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading.
Gerlach also said traders appeared to be covering short
positions in soybeans following a 2.2 percent decline on Monday
that put the market on pace for a slight decline for the week.
After the CBOT close, USDA reported that the U.S. soybean
harvest was 87 percent complete and the U.S. corn harvest was 91
percent complete.
Prices at 3:24 p.m. CDT (2023 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 755.75 14.00 1.9% 16.9%
CBOT soy 1547.00 13.25 0.9% 29.1%
CBOT meal 482.20 6.20 1.3% 55.9%
CBOT soyoil 50.16 0.07 0.1% -3.7%
CBOT wheat 864.50 7.75 0.9% 32.4%
CBOT rice 1483.00 6.50 0.4% 1.5%
EU wheat 265.25 3.00 1.1% 31.0%
US crude 86.08 0.40 0.5% -12.9%
Dow Jones 13,096 -11 -0.1% 7.2%
Gold 1720.24 11.36 0.7% 10.0%
Euro/dollar 1.2954 -0.0002 0.0% 0.1%
Dollar Index 79.9430 0.0120 0.0% -0.3%
Baltic Freight 1026 -17 -1.6% -41.0%
