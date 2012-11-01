SYDNEY, Nov 1 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday for a second day, supported by concerns over South American production and rumours of renewed Chinese demand. Corn was little changed after hitting a one-week high on Wednesday, driven by technical buying and prospects of improved U.S. exports as weather conditions in South American threaten crop plantings. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.11 percent to $15.50-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.86 percent on Wednesday. * December corn was little changed at $7.55-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.89 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.32 percent to $8.671-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.91 percent on Wednesday. * After the close of the market, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said 40 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 46 percent a year ago. * USDA said farmers had harvested 91 percent of their corn as of Sunday. Eleven grains analysts polled by Reuters had expected 93 percent of the U.S. corn crop - devastated by the worst drought in half a century - to have been harvested. * USDA said 87 percent of the soybean crop had been harvested, near the 88 percent forecast in the Reuters poll. * There was a significant jump in the portion of the wheat crop that had emerged, rising to 63 percent from 49 percent the previous week and nearing the 67-percent five-year average. * Corn supported by concerns about planting delays in South America that could prompt some producers to switch some corn acres to soybeans. * A local analyst in Argentina on Tuesday said the country could lose up to 20 percent of its corn production for 2012/13 and 10 percent of soybean output due to excessive rains and flooding. * Wheat underpinned by ongoing concerns about tightening global supplies of wheat, given excessive rain in Argentina and poor yields in Australia. * Argentina's Rosario grains exchange on Tuesday projected the country's wheat production at 10 million tonnes, below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest forecast for Argentina at 11.5 million. * Rain and snow in Ohio this week could limit plantings of soft red winter wheat, the type traded in Chicago. * China, already the world's largest soybean importer, will harvest a smaller crop this year than in 2011 because of lower plantings in a key province, said the U.S. agricultural attache in Beijing. MARKET NEWS * The euro and commodity currencies got off to a steadier start on Thursday following a choppy session overnight that saw Wall Street end flat after a two-day closure due to Hurricane Sandy. * U.S. gasoline futures prices rose on Wednesday on concerns about East Coast supply shortages as the energy sector struggled to restore operations disrupted by massive storm Sandy. * The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related two-day closure since the late 19th century. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Oct 0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Oct 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Oct 0500 Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Oct 1100 Brazil Industrial output Sep 1215 U.S. ADP private sector payrolls Oct 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Construction spending Sep 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing index Oct Grains prices at 2356 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 867.25 2.75 +0.32% +1.23% 870.12 48 CBOT corn 755.50 -0.25 -0.03% +1.85% 748.08 56 CBOT soy 1550.50 1.75 +0.11% +1.09% 1551.27 51 CBOT rice $15.17 $0.03 +0.20% +0.60% $15.37 44 WTI crude $86.12 -$0.12 -0.14% +0.51% $89.88 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.000 +0.04% +0.05% USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 -0.04% +0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)