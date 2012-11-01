* Soybeans helped by S. American production concerns * Corn surges as wet weather disrupts S. American planting * Wheat firms as global supply worries persist By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 1 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session on talk of renewed demand from China, while concerns a bumper South American crop might not materialize added strength to beans and pushed corn to a one-week high. Wheat rose, extending gains into a second session, on concerns over global tightening. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.86 percent to $15.62 a bushel by 0305 GMT, having closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday. "There is talk that China is buying more soybeans," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore, adding that better-than-expected factory survey data from China was adding support to the market. December corn rose 0.26 percent to $7.57-3/4 a bushel, just off a one-week high of $7.58 a bushel. Corn jumped 1.89 percent on Wednesday. December wheat firmed 0.49 percent to $8.68-3/4 a bushel after firming 0.9 percent in the previous session. BULLISH SOYBEAN SENTIMENT Soybeans firmed amid speculation that China, the world's largest consumer for the oilseed, is ramping up its demand, while one forecast for domestic production was cut. China will harvest a smaller soybean crop this year than in 2011 because of lower plantings in a key province, the U.S. agricultural attache in Beijing said on Thursday. Bullish sentiment in the oilseed, analysts said, was buoyed by data on Thursday that showed Chinese private sector factories were their busiest in eight months in October, with new orders at their highest in a year. U.S. soybeans were further strengthened by concerns the South American crop may be smaller than anticipated as wet weather delays plantings. Argentina could lose 20 percent of its projected corn crop and 10 percent of its soy this season as violent storms lash the Pampas, turning prime farmland into unplantable mush, a local expert said on Tuesday. The South American concerns continued to underpin corn, which touched a one-week high. With South American farmers struggling to avert corn losses, production may switch to beans, analysts said. TIGHT STOCKS SUPPORT WHEAT Wheat was buoyed by concerns over global stocks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided the first condition ratings of the winter wheat crop, saying 40 percent of the hard red winter and soft red winter crops planted this fall were in good to excellent condition, compared with 46 percent a year ago. The hard red winter wheat crop in the southern Plains has been lacking sufficient moisture, with planting taking place before the drought showed signs of weakening. Early Australian wheat harvested has shown lower than average protein levels while yields have fallen as a result of unfavorable weather, traders and analysts said. Grains prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 868.75 4.25 +0.49% +1.40% 870.17 51 CBOT corn 757.75 2.00 +0.26% +2.16% 748.15 60 CBOT soy 1562.00 13.25 +0.86% +1.84% 1551.65 57 CBOT rice $15.20 $0.06 +0.40% +0.80% $15.37 49 WTI crude $86.30 $0.06 +0.07% +0.72% $89.89 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.001 +0.05% +0.07% USD/AUD 1.037 -0.001 -0.06% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)