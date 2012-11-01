* Economic data in top soy buyer China supportive
* Soybeans helped by South American production concerns
* Wheat firms as global supply worries persist
* Corn turns lower on technicals, poor ethanol margins
(Updates with closing prices, INTL FCStone crop estimates)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Nov 1 U.S. soybean futures rose for a
third straight day on Thursday, led by strength in Chinese soy
markets tied to encouraging economic data in that country, the
world's biggest soy importer.
Wheat firmed for a second day on worries about global crop
weather, but corn turned lower on technical selling and concerns
about ethanol plants shutting down.
As the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active January soybeans
settled up 11-1/2 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $15.58-1/2 per
bushel. December wheat ended up 4 cents, or 0.5 percent,
at $8.68-1/2 a bushel, while December corn fell 4-3/4
cents, or 0.6 percent, at $7.51 a bushel.
Soybeans got a boost from data showing private sector
factories in China were at their busiest in eight months in
October. The data followed other signs in
October of economic revival there and could signal stepped-up
demand for soy.
"The economic data was interpreted favorably, leading to
some ideas that they are going to import more beans," said
Jerrod Kitt with the Linn Group, a Chicago brokerage.
Most-active May soybean futures on China's Dalian exchange
rose 2.2 percent on Thursday, the contract's biggest
one-day rise since July 30, a factor that also buoyed Malaysian
palm oil futures.
China will harvest a smaller soybean crop this year than in
2011 because of fewer plantings in a key province, the U.S.
agricultural attache in Beijing said in a report released this
week.
CBOT soybeans were further strengthened by concerns that the
South American soy crop may be smaller than anticipated as wet
weather delays planting, and by firm U.S. cash markets for
soybeans and soymeal.
After the close of the market, commodity brokerage INTL
FCStone said it raised its forecast for U.S. 2012 soybean
production to 2.959 billion bushels, from 2.849 billion last
month. The firm estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 39.1 bushels
per acre, up from 38.2 previously.
The brokerage pegged the U.S. corn harvest at 10.881 billion
bushels, up slightly from its previous estimate of 10.824
billion, and raised its estimate of the corn yield to 124.0
bushels per acre from 123.9 last month.
WHEAT FIRM, CORN RETREATS
Wheat futures rose on technical strength and concerns about
production in Russia and the United States.
Agricultural analysts SovEcon cut their forecast for
Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 37.5 million tonnes, from 38 million
previously, to reflect weak harvest data, SovEcon's chief
executive said.
"This is the lowest figure since 2003/04 and is below the
USDA's estimates," Germany's Commerzbank said in a daily note.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday issued its
first condition ratings of the new winter wheat crop, saying 40
percent was good to excellent, down from 46 percent a year ago.
The hard red winter wheat crop in the southern Plains needs
moisture, and crops in some areas were emerging more slowly than
normal.
Early harvested Australian wheat has shown
lower-than-average protein levels, while yields have fallen as a
result of unfavorable weather, traders and analysts said.
CBOT December corn futures climbed to a one-week high
before hitting technical resistance just above the 50-day moving
average at $7.63 per bushel. When the contract failed to move
higher, selling picked up, CBOT floor traders said.
In addition, front-month December corn fell while the
December 2013 contract rose in response to the start this
week of a commodity index fund rolling its long positions
forward.
Some also noted poor profit margins for ethanol that
prompted the idling of some plants, reducing demand for corn.
Firm cash markets for corn and falling gasoline prices have hurt
ethanol plants' profitability. Valero Energy Corp.
confirmed it had temporarily idled two ethanol plants, in
Albion, Nebraska, and Linden, Indiana, in mid-October due to
poor margins.
"That end-user (of corn) is going to struggle unless margins
change," said Jason Ward, analyst with Northstar Commodity in
Minneapolis.
Nonetheless, U.S. ethanol production rose 3 percent in the
last week to 825,000 barrels a day, the Energy Information
Administration said Thursday. Stockpiles stood at 19.2 million
barrels as of Oct. 26, up 2.4 percent from the prior week, the
government report said.
Prices at 4:18 p.m. CDT (2117 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 751.00 -4.75 -0.6% 16.2%
CBOT soy 1558.50 11.50 0.7% 30.0%
CBOT meal 484.30 2.10 0.4% 56.5%
CBOT soyoil 50.43 0.27 0.5% -3.2%
CBOT wheat 868.50 4.00 0.5% 33.1%
CBOT rice 1476.50 -6.50 -0.4% 1.1%
EU wheat 267.75 2.50 0.9% 32.2%
US crude 86.82 0.58 0.7% -12.2%
Dow Jones 13,233 136 1.0% 8.3%
Gold 1714.29 -5.76 -0.3% 9.6%
Euro/dollar 1.2943 0.0001 0.0% 0.0%
Dollar Index 80.0250 0.1060 0.1% -0.2%
Baltic Freight 1000 -26 -2.5% -42.5%
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney, Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam and Sarah McFarlane in London; editing by
Keiron Henderson, Jim Marshall, David Gregorio and Bob
Burgdorfer)