* Economic data in top soy buyer China supportive * Soybeans helped by South American production concerns * Wheat firms as global supply worries persist * Corn turns lower on technicals, poor ethanol margins (Updates with closing prices, INTL FCStone crop estimates) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Nov 1 U.S. soybean futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday, led by strength in Chinese soy markets tied to encouraging economic data in that country, the world's biggest soy importer. Wheat firmed for a second day on worries about global crop weather, but corn turned lower on technical selling and concerns about ethanol plants shutting down. As the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active January soybeans settled up 11-1/2 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $15.58-1/2 per bushel. December wheat ended up 4 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $8.68-1/2 a bushel, while December corn fell 4-3/4 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $7.51 a bushel. Soybeans got a boost from data showing private sector factories in China were at their busiest in eight months in October. The data followed other signs in October of economic revival there and could signal stepped-up demand for soy. "The economic data was interpreted favorably, leading to some ideas that they are going to import more beans," said Jerrod Kitt with the Linn Group, a Chicago brokerage. Most-active May soybean futures on China's Dalian exchange rose 2.2 percent on Thursday, the contract's biggest one-day rise since July 30, a factor that also buoyed Malaysian palm oil futures. China will harvest a smaller soybean crop this year than in 2011 because of fewer plantings in a key province, the U.S. agricultural attache in Beijing said in a report released this week. CBOT soybeans were further strengthened by concerns that the South American soy crop may be smaller than anticipated as wet weather delays planting, and by firm U.S. cash markets for soybeans and soymeal. After the close of the market, commodity brokerage INTL FCStone said it raised its forecast for U.S. 2012 soybean production to 2.959 billion bushels, from 2.849 billion last month. The firm estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 39.1 bushels per acre, up from 38.2 previously. The brokerage pegged the U.S. corn harvest at 10.881 billion bushels, up slightly from its previous estimate of 10.824 billion, and raised its estimate of the corn yield to 124.0 bushels per acre from 123.9 last month. WHEAT FIRM, CORN RETREATS Wheat futures rose on technical strength and concerns about production in Russia and the United States. Agricultural analysts SovEcon cut their forecast for Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 37.5 million tonnes, from 38 million previously, to reflect weak harvest data, SovEcon's chief executive said. "This is the lowest figure since 2003/04 and is below the USDA's estimates," Germany's Commerzbank said in a daily note. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday issued its first condition ratings of the new winter wheat crop, saying 40 percent was good to excellent, down from 46 percent a year ago. The hard red winter wheat crop in the southern Plains needs moisture, and crops in some areas were emerging more slowly than normal. Early harvested Australian wheat has shown lower-than-average protein levels, while yields have fallen as a result of unfavorable weather, traders and analysts said. CBOT December corn futures climbed to a one-week high before hitting technical resistance just above the 50-day moving average at $7.63 per bushel. When the contract failed to move higher, selling picked up, CBOT floor traders said. In addition, front-month December corn fell while the December 2013 contract rose in response to the start this week of a commodity index fund rolling its long positions forward. Some also noted poor profit margins for ethanol that prompted the idling of some plants, reducing demand for corn. Firm cash markets for corn and falling gasoline prices have hurt ethanol plants' profitability. Valero Energy Corp. confirmed it had temporarily idled two ethanol plants, in Albion, Nebraska, and Linden, Indiana, in mid-October due to poor margins. "That end-user (of corn) is going to struggle unless margins change," said Jason Ward, analyst with Northstar Commodity in Minneapolis. Nonetheless, U.S. ethanol production rose 3 percent in the last week to 825,000 barrels a day, the Energy Information Administration said Thursday. Stockpiles stood at 19.2 million barrels as of Oct. 26, up 2.4 percent from the prior week, the government report said. Prices at 4:18 p.m. CDT (2117 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 751.00 -4.75 -0.6% 16.2% CBOT soy 1558.50 11.50 0.7% 30.0% CBOT meal 484.30 2.10 0.4% 56.5% CBOT soyoil 50.43 0.27 0.5% -3.2% CBOT wheat 868.50 4.00 0.5% 33.1% CBOT rice 1476.50 -6.50 -0.4% 1.1% EU wheat 267.75 2.50 0.9% 32.2% US crude 86.82 0.58 0.7% -12.2% Dow Jones 13,233 136 1.0% 8.3% Gold 1714.29 -5.76 -0.3% 9.6% Euro/dollar 1.2943 0.0001 0.0% 0.0% Dollar Index 80.0250 0.1060 0.1% -0.2% Baltic Freight 1000 -26 -2.5% -42.5% (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney, Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam and Sarah McFarlane in London; editing by Keiron Henderson, Jim Marshall, David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)