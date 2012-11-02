SYDNEY, Nov 2 U.S. corn fell on Friday for a second straight session, following a weaker trend for most commodities which pulled back on caution ahead of data on U.S. non-farm payrolls later in the day. However, corn is on course for its biggest weekly climb in three months as the grain gets support from concerns that South American corn harvest will be not be as large as expected. FUNDAMENTALS * December corn fell 0.33 percent to $7.48-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session. Corn is up 1.46 percent for the week, its biggest weekly climb in three months. * November soybeans were little changed at $15.59-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.74 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down 0.4 percent for the week, the first weekly drop in three weeks. * December wheat fell 0.32 percent to $8.65-3/4 a bushel after firming 0.46 percent on Thursday. Wheat is flat for the week. * INTL FCStone raised its forecast for U.S. 2012 soybean production to 2.959 billion bushels, from 2.849 billion last month. The firm estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 39.1 bushels per acre, up from 38.2 previously. * The brokerage pegged the U.S. corn harvest at 10.881 billion bushels, up slightly from its previous estimate of 10.824 billion, and raised its estimate of the corn yield to 124.0 bushels per acre from 123.9 last month. * Agricultural analysts SovEcon cut their forecast for Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 37.5 million tonnes, from 38 million previously, to reflect weak harvest data, SovEcon's chief executive said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday issued its first condition ratings of the new winter wheat crop, saying 40 percent was good to excellent, down from 46 percent a year ago. * The hard red winter wheat crop in the southern Plains needs moisture, and crops in some areas were emerging more slowly than normal. * Early harvested Australian wheat has shown lower-than-average protein levels, while yields have fallen as a result of unfavorable weather, traders and analysts said. * China, already the world's largest soybean importer, will harvest a smaller crop this year than in 2011 because of lower plantings in a key province, said the U.S. agricultural attache in Beijing. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen stayed under pressure on Friday, while commodity currencies held solid gains as investors bet on an upbeat U.S. payrolls report after private employers added jobs at the fastest pace in eight months. * Brent crude prices fell on Thursday on returning North Sea supply and euro-zone concerns, while U.S. gasoline edged higher as support from supply disruptions after super storm Sandy countered any pressure from data showing rising inventories. * The S&P 500 scored its best day in seven weeks on Thursday as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Oct 0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Oct 0858 Euro zone Markit Mfg PMI Oct 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Oct 1400 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0004 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 865.75 -2.75 -0.32% +0.14% 869.11 48 CBOT corn 748.50 -2.50 -0.33% -0.96% 747.93 51 CBOT soy 1559.25 -0.75 -0.05% +0.69% 1550.90 54 CBOT rice $15.05 -$0.03 -0.17% -0.59% $15.35 41 WTI crude $86.89 -$0.20 -0.23% +0.75% $89.71 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 $0.000 +0.00% -0.12% USD/AUD 1.041 0.001 +0.11% +0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)