SYDNEY, Nov 2 U.S. corn fell on Friday for a
second straight session, following a weaker trend for most
commodities which pulled back on caution ahead of data on U.S.
non-farm payrolls later in the day.
However, corn is on course for its biggest weekly climb in
three months as the grain gets support from concerns that South
American corn harvest will be not be as large as expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* December corn fell 0.33 percent to $7.48-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session.
Corn is up 1.46 percent for the week, its biggest weekly climb
in three months.
* November soybeans were little changed at $15.59-1/4
a bushel, having firmed 0.74 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are
down 0.4 percent for the week, the first weekly drop in three
weeks.
* December wheat fell 0.32 percent to $8.65-3/4 a
bushel after firming 0.46 percent on Thursday. Wheat is flat for
the week.
* INTL FCStone raised its forecast for U.S. 2012 soybean
production to 2.959 billion bushels, from 2.849 billion last
month. The firm estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 39.1 bushels
per acre, up from 38.2 previously.
* The brokerage pegged the U.S. corn harvest at 10.881
billion bushels, up slightly from its previous estimate of
10.824 billion, and raised its estimate of the corn yield to
124.0 bushels per acre from 123.9 last month.
* Agricultural analysts SovEcon cut their forecast for
Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 37.5 million tonnes, from 38 million
previously, to reflect weak harvest data, SovEcon's chief
executive said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday issued its
first condition ratings of the new winter wheat crop, saying 40
percent was good to excellent, down from 46 percent a year ago.
* The hard red winter wheat crop in the southern Plains
needs moisture, and crops in some areas were emerging more
slowly than normal.
* Early harvested Australian wheat has shown
lower-than-average protein levels, while yields have fallen as a
result of unfavorable weather, traders and analysts said.
* China, already the world's largest soybean importer, will
harvest a smaller crop this year than in 2011 because of lower
plantings in a key province, said the U.S. agricultural attache
in Beijing.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen stayed under pressure on Friday, while
commodity currencies held solid gains as investors bet on an
upbeat U.S. payrolls report after private employers added jobs
at the fastest pace in eight months.
* Brent crude prices fell on Thursday on returning North
Sea supply and euro-zone concerns, while U.S. gasoline edged
higher as support from supply disruptions after super storm
Sandy countered any pressure from data showing rising
inventories.
* The S&P 500 scored its best day in seven weeks on Thursday
as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave
investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's
devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Oct
0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Oct
0858 Euro zone Markit Mfg PMI Oct
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Oct
1400 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Grains prices at 0004 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 865.75 -2.75 -0.32% +0.14% 869.11 48
CBOT corn 748.50 -2.50 -0.33% -0.96% 747.93 51
CBOT soy 1559.25 -0.75 -0.05% +0.69% 1550.90 54
CBOT rice $15.05 -$0.03 -0.17% -0.59% $15.35 41
WTI crude $86.89 -$0.20 -0.23% +0.75% $89.71 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.294 $0.000 +0.00% -0.12%
USD/AUD 1.041 0.001 +0.11% +0.35%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)