* Soybeans fall as U.S. non-farm payrolls data inspire
market caution
* Corn falls, but on course for biggest weekly gain in 3
months
* Wheat falls, flat for the week, despite global stock
concerns
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 2 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Friday, giving back some gains from the previous two sessions,
as traders' appetite for risk in commodity markets ebbed ahead
of U.S. non-farm payrolls data.
Corn fell for the second straight session but remains on
course for its biggest weekly gain in three months, while wheat
slid, giving up all the gains it achieved on Thursday.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.54
percent to $15.51-1/2 a bushel by 0313 GMT, having closed up
0.74 percent on Thursday.
December corn fell 0.37 percent to $7.48-1/4 a bushel
after sliding 0.63 percent in the previous session. Despite the
two-day fall, corn is up 1.46 percent for the week, its biggest
weekly rise since August 5.
December wheat slid 0.46 percent to $8.64-1/2 a
bushel, giving back all its gains from the previous session.
"There's always some squaring of positions ahead of key
data, and I think we are seeing some of that today," Graydon
Chong, grains analysts at Rabobank, said.
The U.S. Labor Department will release the October jobs
report later in the day. A Reuters poll puts the increase in
U.S. jobs at 125,000 in October, up from 114,000 in September
and the jobless rate to tick up to 7.9 percent from a near
four-year low of 7.8 percent.
SOUTH AMERICAN CONCERNS
Although soybeans and corn fell, both continue to receive
support from concerns a bumper South American crop will fail to
materialise as wet weather delays planting.
INTL FCStone said it raised its forecast for U.S. 2012
soybean production to 2.959 billion bushels, from 2.849 billion
last month. The firm estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 39.1
bushels per acre, up from 38.2 previously.
The brokerage pegged the U.S. corn harvest at 10.881 billion
bushels, up slightly from its previous estimate of 10.824
billion, and raised its estimate of the corn yield to 124.0
bushels per acre from 123.9 last month.
RUSSIAN WHEAT FORECASTS CHECKED
Analysts remained concerned that global wheat stocks remain
extremely tight with cuts to projected Russian supply, while
U.S. and Australian wheat conditions suffer.
Agricultural analysts SovEcon cut their forecast for
Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 37.5 million tonnes, from 38 million
previously, to reflect weak harvest data, SovEcon's chief
executive said.
Grains prices at 0313 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 864.50 -4.00 -0.46% +0.00% 869.07 48
CBOT corn 748.25 -2.75 -0.37% -0.99% 747.93 51
CBOT soy 1551.50 -8.50 -0.54% +0.19% 1550.64 52
CBOT rice $15.07 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.46% $15.35 43
WTI crude $86.83 -$0.26 -0.30% +0.68% $89.71 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.21%
USD/AUD 1.039 -0.001 -0.06% +0.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)