* Grains under pressure as dollar rises on U.S. jobs data * Informa, INTL FCStone estimates for corn and soy top USDA's * Wheat ends lower but global crop concerns limit losses (Updates with closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Nov 2 Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Friday on Midwest harvest projections that suggest both crops may be larger than previously thought, with further pressure from a U.S. jobs report that reduced traders' appetites for risk. Wheat also ended lower, stung by a firmer dollar that makes U.S. wheat less competitive globally. But global crop concerns underpinned values, including dry weather in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region that has raised concern about poor establishment of the 2013 crop ahead of its winter dormancy. Commodities came under pressure after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected last month. Analysts said the figures indicated the U.S. economy was improving, which could limit further monetary stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "The Federal Reserve is not going to be able to move any more money into the financial markets, and the quantitative easing is maybe going to be aborted at this point because the economy is improving, based on these numbers," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana. "So you're seeing a lot of profit-taking and liquidation in the gold, the crude oil, the bond markets, and that is why the dollar is rallying as well. That is spilling over into the ags," Zuzolo said. At the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active January soybeans settled down 33-1/4 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $15.26-3/4 per bushel. December corn fell 11-1/2 cents, or 1.5 percent, to end at $7.39-1/2, settling below its 100-day moving average for the first time since June. The front December contract also lost ground to December 2013 corn as traders reacted to a commodity index fund rolling long positions forward. CBOT December wheat ended down 4 cents at $8.64-1/2 a bushel. For the week, CBOT soybeans fell 2.2 percent, while corn and wheat finished nearly unchanged. U.S. CORN, SOY HARVESTS SEEN LARGER Soybeans and corn were pressured by a pair of private crop estimates that suggested the U.S. 2012 soybean and corn harvests were larger than what the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected in its last monthly reports. Informa Economics on Friday pegged the U.S. soybean crop at 2.925 billion bushels, above USDA's October estimate of 2.860 billion. Informa's figures came a day after commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its estimate of the soybean crop to 2.959 billion bushels. For corn, Informa pegged the crop at 10.738 billion bushels while INTL FCStone put it at 10.881 billion, both above USDA's October figure of 10.706 billion bushels. USDA was scheduled to release updated crop estimates on Nov. 9. "The market is back in this mindset that we are going to build supply next Friday, when USDA comes out," Zuzolo said. WHEAT ENDS LOWER AFTER CHOPPY SESSION Wheat fell after a two-day advance as the dollar rose, making U.S. wheat less attractive to buyers holding other currencies. However, losses were limited by concerns that global wheat stocks are tightening, with cuts to Russian supply while U.S. and Australian wheat conditions have suffered. Dry weather is an increasing problem in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region, said Joel Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group. "A continued lack of rain in most of the Plains winter wheat belt will leave over a third of the crop likely to enter winter quite poorly established," he said. Widenor said these areas will be more vulnerable to any notable cold air that occurs. "Late emergence issues will also persist in parts of Nebraska, South Dakota and northeastern Colorado, and soil erosion over the winter may cause harm to crop prospects," he said. The USDA attache in Buenos Aires forecast Argentina's 2012/13 wheat production at 10.8 million tonnes, below the USDA's last official forecast of 11.5 million, as a result of excessive spring rains. (Full attache report: r.reuters.com/qaj73t) Prices at 3:58 p.m. CDT (2058 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 739.50 -11.50 -1.5% 14.4% CBOT soy 1527.00 -31.50 -2.0% 27.4% CBOT meal 475.90 -8.40 -1.7% 53.8% CBOT soyoil 49.26 -1.17 -2.3% -5.4% CBOT wheat 864.50 -4.00 -0.5% 32.4% CBOT rice 1471.00 -5.50 -0.4% 0.7% EU wheat 269.50 1.75 0.7% 33.1% US crude 84.85 -2.24 -2.6% -14.1% Dow Jones 13,093 -139 -1.1% 7.2% Gold 1678.05 -36.19 -2.1% 7.3% Euro/dollar 1.2837 -0.0105 -0.8% -0.8% Dollar Index 80.5530 0.5060 0.6% 0.5% Baltic Freight 986 -14 -1.4% -43.3% (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Jane Baird, Dale Hudson and Jim Marshall and Carol Bishopric)