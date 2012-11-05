SYDNEY, Nov 5 U.S. soybeans fell on Monday, extending losses into a second straight session, as private forecasts for a bigger than previously estimated U.S. harvest weighed on the oilseed ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture report later this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.69 percent to $15.16-1/4 a bushel, having slipped 2.1 percent on Friday. * December corn eased 0.14 percent to $7.38-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.54 percent in the previous session. * December wheat was up slightly at $8.65-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.461 percent on Friday. * Soybeans and corn were pressured by a pair of private crop estimates that suggested the U.S. 2012 soybean and corn harvests were larger than what the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected in its last monthly reports. * Informa Economics on Friday pegged the U.S. soybean crop at 2.925 billion bushels, above USDA's October estimate of 2.860 billion. Informa's figures came a day after commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its estimate of the soybean crop to 2.959 billion bushels. * Commodities came under pressure on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected last month. Analysts said the figures indicated the U.S. economy was improving, which could limit further monetary stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * The USDA attache in Buenos Aires forecast Argentina's 2012/13 wheat production at 10.8 million tonnes, below the USDA's last official forecast of 11.5 million, as a result of excessive spring rains. [ID:gain.fas.usda.gov/Recent%20GAIN%20Publications/Grain%20and%20Feed%20Update_Buenos%20Aires_Argentina_10-29-2012.pdf ] MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors sought the safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election. * Crude oil and gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday after Washington issued a waiver allowing foreign tankers to bring fuel to the East Coast from U.S. ports, holding out some promise of relief from supply disruptions caused by superstorm Sandy. * U.S. stocks ended an unusual storm-shortened trading week with a selloff on Friday, as major indexes erased early gains sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov 1500 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Oct 1500 U.S. Employment trend index Oct Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 865.25 0.75 +0.09% -0.37% 868.18 50 CBOT corn 738.50 -1.00 -0.14% -1.66% 747.43 43 CBOT soy 1516.25 -10.50 -0.69% -2.80% 1546.64 38 CBOT rice $14.98 -$0.03 -0.17% -0.63% $15.33 37 WTI crude $84.93 $0.07 +0.08% -2.48% $89.41 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.283 $0.002 +0.12% -0.03% USD/AUD 1.035 0.002 +0.18% +0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)