* U.S. soy falls for 2nd day, lowest since Oct 18 * Wheat up for 3 out of 4 days as supply tightens * Private forecasters raise soy output estimates * Harvest rains may hit Australian wheat quality (Updates with details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Chicago soy extended losses on Monday, sliding to its lowest in more than two weeks, while corn was little changed after dropping for two consecutive sessions under pressure from private forecasters raising their estimates for U.S. crops. Wheat edged higher, rising for three out of four sessions as dryness in U.S. Plains and forecasts of rains at the time of harvest in Australia threatened to tighten global supplies. Private crop estimates last week suggested U.S. 2012 soybean and corn harvests were larger than what the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected in its monthly reports. "There are expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its soybean production estimate in this Friday's report," Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a report. Chicago Board of Trade November soy fell 0.6 percent to $15.17-1/2 a bushel by 0247 GMT. December corn was unchanged at $7.39-1/2 a bushel while December wheat added 0.3 percent to $8.67 a bushel. The agricultural markets are bracing this week for U.S. elections and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report which will update government's estimates of corn and soybean production. Any election influence could come as early as Tuesday night when results from the states start rolling in and U.S. television networks typically declare the winner -- President Barack Obama or Republican challenger Mitt Romney. Large speculators made the biggest cut to their bullish bet on corn futures in nearly a year as anemic global demand for U.S. supplies weighed on prices, regulatory data issued on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report showed that noncommercial traders sold 30,129 CBOT long corn contracts and added 16,772 shorts in the five trading days ended Oct. 30, leaving them with a net long position of 176,031 contracts. Analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate of the U.S. 2012 soybean crop to 2.925 billion bushels from 2.86 billion previously. The firm raised its estimate of the average U.S. soybean yield to 38.6 bushels per acre from 37.8 last month. The figures were above the latest estimates from the USDA, which last month put the U.S. soybean crop at 2.86 billion bushels, based on a yield of 37.8 bushels per acre. On Thursday, INTL FCStone raised its estimate of the soybean crop to 2.959 billion bushels from 2.849 billion last month. It raised its forecast for U.S. 2012 corn production to 10.881 billion bushels, above its previous estimate of 10.824 billion. The wheat market in being underpinned by dry weather in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region that has raised concern about poor establishment of the 2013 crop ahead of its winter dormancy. In Australia, the world's second largest exporter, rains are forecast for the eastern grain belt this week which could hit the harvest. "World wheat crop is getting smaller by the day," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "We have a weather system coming which looks very wet for New South Wales. If they get 2 inches of rain this week, it is not going to be helpful for proteins or grain quality." Prices at 0247 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 867.00 2.50 +0.29% 873.31 52 CBOT corn 739.50 0.00 +0.00% 766.56 44 CBOT soy 1519.00 -7.75 -0.51% 1581.18 40 CBOT rice $15.00 -$0.01 -0.07% $15.47 37 WTI crude $85.00 $0.14 +0.16% $88.82 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.283 $0.054 +4.37% % USD/AUD 1.036 -0.019 -1.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential