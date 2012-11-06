By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 6 U.S. soybeans rose on Tuesday, rebounding slightly from losses in the previous session when the oilseed fell to a two-week low on improving crop weather in South America and expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would raise its domestic production forecast. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans climbed 0.42 percent to $15.09-1/2 a bushel, after sliding 1.6 percent on Monday. * December corn gained 0.41 percent to $7.38-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.55 percent in the previous session. * December wheat advanced 0.64 percent to $8.71-1/2 a bushel. It closed up 0.17 percent on Monday. * The USDA's upcoming forecasts for the corn crop were expected to stabilize after falling sharply during the past four months due to the severe drought that withered crops around the U.S. Midwest in the summer. * The USDA's October report pegged the U.S. corn crop at 10.706 billion bushels, the smallest in six years. USDA's estimates for the crop have fallen in its last four reports after the government forecast a 14.790 billion bushel harvest in May and June. * The USDA's soybean production estimate in October was for 2.860 billion bushels, up from its September outlook but still well below the forecast for 3.430 billion bushels that the government gave in June. * Improving weather is seen for key South American corn and soybean areas over the next week to 10-days, Global Weather Monitoring said. * Wheat was supported as the USDA said wheat ratings fell to 39 percent good to excellent, the lowest ever for early November, as the health of the crop deteriorated due to dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains. The condition report was expected by analysts, but hints at further tightening global stocks. * Dry weather is forecast for U.S. hard winter wheat plains, while wet weather is likely in Australia later this week. * The USDA also said the U.S. corn harvest was 95 percent complete and the soybean harvest 93 percent finished as of Nov. 4. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished at eight-week lows versus the greenback on Tuesday, having fallen broadly as a Greek parliament vote on a new austerity package loomed. * Brent crude jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, snapping a string of five lower settlements as stronger U.S. gasoline futures helped oil to rally while storm-ravaged areas of the East Coast continued to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light trading in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before the U.S. presidential election. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0330 Australia RBA cash rate Nov 0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI Oct 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep 1100 Germany Industrial orders Sep 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0005 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 871.50 5.50 +0.64% +0.81% 867.70 53 CBOT corn 738.50 3.00 +0.41% -0.14% 747.15 44 CBOT soy 1509.50 6.25 +0.42% -1.13% 1542.76 36 CBOT rice $15.17 $0.01 +0.07% +1.10% $15.34 51 WTI crude $85.80 $0.15 +0.18% +1.11% $89.25 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.280 $0.000 +0.02% -0.30% USD/AUD 1.038 0.002 +0.15% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)