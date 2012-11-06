* Wheat up 0.5 pct, adverse weather threatens supplies * U.S. wheat ratings fall to record low on dry weather * Soy up after two days of losses, corn gains 0.4 pct * Trading slows ahead of U.S. presidential election (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Chicago wheat rose half a percent on Tuesday, gaining for a second straight session as the market was underpinned by U.S. crop ratings sliding to a record low with dryness in key producing states. Soybeans rose after two days of losses but the market is trading not far from Monday's 2-1/2 week low on forecasts of crop-friendly weather in South America. The trading in agricultural markets was subdued ahead of the U.S. presidential election later on Tuesday and the agriculture department's monthly crop report on Friday. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.5 percent to $8.70-1/4 a bushel by 0325 GMT. November soy rose 0.8 percent to $15.15-3/4 a bushel and December corn gained 0.4 percent to $7.38-3/4 a bushel. U.S. wheat ratings fell to 39 percent good to excellent, the lowest ever for early November, as the health of the crop deteriorated due to dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains. "We are early into the season and a lot can happen but certainly having such poor ratings at this point, particularly through the key hard red winter wheat belt, does raise the odds we will have lower than normal yields," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly crop progress and conditions report released on Monday also said the U.S. corn harvest was 95 percent complete and the soybean harvest 93 percent complete by Nov. 4. Analysts, on average, had expected good-to-excellent ratings for wheat to be 39 percent, the corn harvest 95 percent completed and the soybean harvest 92 percent completed, a Reuters survey showed. Australia, the world's second largest exporter, is also bracing for rains this week in its eastern grain belt, which could hit the quality of grains with harvest in full swing. Soybeans rose 0.8 percent but forecasts of improved crop weather in Brazil and Argentina are holding down prices. Areas that have been excessively wet in Argentina and southern Brazil are expected to begin drying down and dry areas in most of northern Brazil are beginning to receive timely rains, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. The USDA's upcoming forecasts for the corn crop were expected to stabilize after falling sharply during the past four months when severe drought withered crops in the U.S. Midwest. The drought sent corn prices to a record $8.43-3/4 per bushel in early August. Prices have fallen more than 12 percent since as harvest reports have topped the lowered expectations. The USDA's October report pegged the U.S. corn crop at 10.706 billion bushels, the smallest in six years. USDA crop estimates have fallen in its last four reports after its forecast of a 14.790 billion bushel harvest in May and June. USDA's latest soybean production estimate was 2.86 billion bushels, up from its September outlook but still well below its June forecast of 3.43 billion. Commodity funds sold 5,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They sold 7,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 wheat. Prices at 0325 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 870.25 4.25 +0.49% 873.42 55 CBOT corn 738.75 3.25 +0.44% 766.53 44 CBOT soy 1515.00 11.75 +0.78% 1581.04 40 CBOT rice $15.20 $0.04 +0.26% $15.47 49 WTI crude $85.55 -$0.10 -0.12% $88.83 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.278 $0.049 +4.02% USD/AUD 1.037 -0.019 -1.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)