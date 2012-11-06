* CBOT wheat rises, breaks through technical resistance
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Nov 6 U.S. wheat futures rose 1.3
percent on Tuesday, their second straight day of gains, d ue to
concerns about the poor condition of the just-planted winter
crop in the United States and weather trouble in major exporters
Australia and Argentina.
Soybean futures also rose, bouncing back from two down days
that saw prices fall 3.6 percent. Soybeans have tumbled m ore
than 1 5 percent f rom the record they hit in early September, but
found support near $15 a bushel.
Corn markets also were firm, supported by the strong gains
in soybeans and wheat.
Traders were expecting an increase in demand for U.S. wheat
amid production problems in Australia and Argentina, and
tightening supplies in Black Sea countries such as Ukraine. U.S.
wheat export prices were becoming more competitive as well, the
traders said.
"I have noticed that recently the U.S. has been a little bit
uncompetitive in the market against other suppliers but that gap
has narrowed and there is an expectation for increased demand
for U.S. wheat," Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at
brokerage Archer Financial Services.
Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat
s ettled up 1 1 cents at $8.77 a bushel, its highest close in
nearly two weeks. Wheat br oke through resistance at its 50-day
moving average late in the day and closed above that key
technical point for the first time since Oct. 24.
"Wheat conditions are still in the backdrop," said Joe
Davis, vice president of commodity sales at Futures
International LLC. "With no rain in the forecast, they are kind
of leading the whole complex higher. With the dryness in the
Great Plains, I would expect to see further deterioration."
CBOT January soybeans were 1 2-1 /4 cents higher at
$15.15 -1/2 a bushel and CBOT December corn was up 5 cents
at $7.43 a bushel.
"Soybeans had been oversold so there is some bargain
buying," said Sterling Smith, futures specialist with Citigroup.
"The $15 area has definitely proven to be a solid line in the
sand, they don't want it below that level."
The $15-a-bushel level represented a 62 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the summer rally that pushed soybeans to an
all-time high of $17.94-3/4 a bushel.
A weak dollar and firm crude oil market also added to the
bullish tone in the grains market and encouraged investors to
boost the amount of risky assets they were holding in their
portfolios.
Despite the gains, prices for all three commodities were
expected to stay inside recent trading ranges due to uncertainty
over the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election and a
monthly U.S. Agriculture Department supply and demand report on
Friday.
Weekly U.S. crop ratings showed a record low for winter
wheat at this point of the season, as dryness continued to
hamper key growing states. Adverse weather also continued to
raise uncertainty about wheat harvests in Argentina and
Australia.
U.S. wheat ratings fell to 39 percent good to excellent from
40 percent in the previous week a s the health of the crop
deteriorated due to dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains,
weekly USDA data released on Monday showed.
This was the lowest-ever wheat rating for early November,
although it was in line with analysts' expectations.
Dry weather remains a problem in a large swath of hard red
winter wheat country in the western U.S. Plains, said Don
K eeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.
"It's very dry and the crop conditions declined. It doesn't
look like they'll get any rain in about the western two-thirds
of the belt," he said.
Showers were forecast for the eastern third of the Plains by
the weekend but the west, which needs the rain the most, will
sta y dry, Ke eney said.
The wheat market has been worried in recent weeks about
weather-affected growing seasons in South America and Australia,
where wheat harvesting is now in progress.
Australia is bracing for rains this week in its eastern
grain belt, which could hit quality with the harvest in full
swing.
Analysts expect the USDA to raise its soybean production
estimate in its monthly crop report, reflecting late rain that
allowed a partial recovery in yields after severe summer
drought, although this additional supply would be absorbed by
strong demand for the oilseed.
In corn, the USDA's harvest estimate was expected to
stabilize after falling sharply during the past four months due
to the drought in the U.S. Midwest.
