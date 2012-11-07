SYDNEY, Nov 7 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Wednesday in muted trading as Americans went to the polls,
extending gains into a second session after the oilseed slid
more than 3 percent in the previous two trading days.
Wheat was little changed after hitting its highest close in
nearly two weeks on concerns over crop conditions in the United
States, Australian and South America.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.21
percent to $15.18-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.72 percent on
Tuesday.
* December wheat was little changed at $8.76-1/2 a
bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
* December corn was unchanged at $7.41 a bushel,
having gained 0.74 percent in the previous session.
* Wheat supported by poor condition of the just-planted
winter crop in the United States and weather trouble in major
exporters Australia and Argentina.
* U.S. wheat ratings fell to 39 percent good to excellent
from 40 percent in the previous week a s the health of the crop
deteriorated due to dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains,
weekly USDA data released on Monday showed. This
was the lowest-ever wheat rating for early November, although it
was in line with analysts' expectations.
* Market focused on next U.S. Department of Agriculture
production forecast on Friday.
* USDA report expected to show increase in U.S. soybean
production reflecting late rain that allowed a partial recovery
in yields after severe summer drought, although this additional
supply would be absorbed by strong demand for the oilseed.
* In corn, the USDA's harvest estimate was expected to
stabilize after falling sharply during the past four months due
to the drought in the U.S. Midwest.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was a touch softer in Asia on Wednesday,
having retreated from a two-month high as markets awaited the
outcome of the presidential election, while the Aussie dollar
stood out with broad gains after interest rates at home were
left steady.
* Oil rose 3 percent on Tuesday, rallying a second straight
session and receiving a lift from gains on Wall Street as
investors awaited U.S. election results.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, the last day of trading
before the U.S. election results came to a close, as investors
looked forward to a resolution to the drawn-out race for the
White House.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep
1100 Germany Industrial output Sep
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
2000 U.S. Consumer credit Sep
Grains prices at 0009 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 876.50 -0.50 -0.06% +1.21% 868.13 61
CBOT corn 741.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.75% 747.78 43
CBOT soy 1518.75 3.25 +0.21% +1.03% 1541.10 40
CBOT rice $15.33 $0.01 +0.03% +1.09% $15.34 59
WTI crude $88.14 -$0.57 -0.64% +2.91% $89.29 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.280 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.06%
USD/AUD 1.043 0.000 -0.03% +0.64%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)