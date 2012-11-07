SYDNEY, Nov 7 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Wednesday in muted trading as Americans went to the polls, extending gains into a second session after the oilseed slid more than 3 percent in the previous two trading days. Wheat was little changed after hitting its highest close in nearly two weeks on concerns over crop conditions in the United States, Australian and South America. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.21 percent to $15.18-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.72 percent on Tuesday. * December wheat was little changed at $8.76-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * December corn was unchanged at $7.41 a bushel, having gained 0.74 percent in the previous session. * Wheat supported by poor condition of the just-planted winter crop in the United States and weather trouble in major exporters Australia and Argentina. * U.S. wheat ratings fell to 39 percent good to excellent from 40 percent in the previous week a s the health of the crop deteriorated due to dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains, weekly USDA data released on Monday showed. This was the lowest-ever wheat rating for early November, although it was in line with analysts' expectations. * Market focused on next U.S. Department of Agriculture production forecast on Friday. * USDA report expected to show increase in U.S. soybean production reflecting late rain that allowed a partial recovery in yields after severe summer drought, although this additional supply would be absorbed by strong demand for the oilseed. * In corn, the USDA's harvest estimate was expected to stabilize after falling sharply during the past four months due to the drought in the U.S. Midwest. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was a touch softer in Asia on Wednesday, having retreated from a two-month high as markets awaited the outcome of the presidential election, while the Aussie dollar stood out with broad gains after interest rates at home were left steady. * Oil rose 3 percent on Tuesday, rallying a second straight session and receiving a lift from gains on Wall Street as investors awaited U.S. election results. * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, the last day of trading before the U.S. election results came to a close, as investors looked forward to a resolution to the drawn-out race for the White House. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep 1100 Germany Industrial output Sep 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Sep Grains prices at 0009 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 876.50 -0.50 -0.06% +1.21% 868.13 61 CBOT corn 741.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.75% 747.78 43 CBOT soy 1518.75 3.25 +0.21% +1.03% 1541.10 40 CBOT rice $15.33 $0.01 +0.03% +1.09% $15.34 59 WTI crude $88.14 -$0.57 -0.64% +2.91% $89.29 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.280 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.06% USD/AUD 1.043 0.000 -0.03% +0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)