By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Nov 7 U.S. wheat futures rallied for
the third day in a row on Wednesday, jumping 1.8 percent to
their highest level in more than five weeks as concerns about
production shortfalls in exporters like Argentina and Australia
boosted prospects for U.S. supplies on the global market,
traders said.
Corn also was higher, pulled up by the wheat market, while
soybean futures weakened, briefly breaking below $15 a bushel
for the first time in three weeks on expectations that the U.S.
government will raise its estimate of the U.S. crop in its
monthly report on Friday.
Wheat has risen 3.3 percent so far this week, shrugging off
bearish outside market influences such as a firm dollar and
weakening stock market to post its biggest three-day rally in
more than six weeks.
"It is surprising and impressive with the deterioration in
all the outside markets," said Ken Smithmier, an analyst with
the Hightower Report. "People continue to anticipate better
export business for us. There are a lot of major production cuts
internationally that are going to be of great importance."
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat futures closed up 17
cents at $8.94 a bushel. Prices peaked at $8.97 a bushel, their
highest level since Oct. 1, before running into resistance at
the key $9 threshold.
Wheat gapped higher when Chicago trading pits opened,
following a rally in Europe that pushed French futures to
contract highs.
Speculative funds held a net short position on wheat
futures, which left prices prone to rallies as the noncommercial
traders covered those bearish bets. Wheat also was seen as a
bargain due the relative weakness in the commodity compared to
soybeans and corn in recent months.
"If you look around at the speculative crowd and the index
funds, there really is no place for them to go other than the
wheat," said Karl Setzer, a commodity trading adviser at
MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. "Wheat is your buying
opportunity."
European benchmark January wheat in Paris closed up
1.4 percent at 275.25 euros a tonne, peaking at 277.50 during
the session.
Traders were awaiting the upcoming U.S. Agriculture
Department report, which is expected to show further cuts to
global wheat supplies for the 2012/13 crop year. Analysts were
expecting the government's new global stocks view to fall to
170.969 million tonnes from 173, according to the average of
estimates in a Reuters survey.
USDA cut its estimate of world wheat stocks, which were
198.17 million tonnes at the end of the 2011/12 crop year, by
3.71 million tonnes in its October report.
CBOT December corn ended up 3-1/4 cents at $7.44-1/4 a
bushel. Gains in corn were limited by the firm dollar, which
dampens enthusiasm for agricultural commodities, and
expectations that the USDA's crop forecast will stabilize in the
monthly supply and demand report on Friday.
CBOT January soybean futures were 8 cents lower at
$15.08-3/4 a bushel. CBOT soybeans, which hit an intraday low of
$14.99, have fallen nearly 16 percent from the record high of
$17.94-3/4 hit in early September, when farmers feared that the
drought had devastated their crop.
A sharp drop in the crude oil market weighed heavily on
soybeans. Falling equity markets, which weakened as investors
renewed their focus on a looming fiscal showdown in Congress
after the re-election of President Barack Obama added further
pressure.
The government also is expected to again boost the size of
this year's soybean crop as harvest results around the Midwest
showed that damage from the worst drought in more than 50 years
was not as bad as initially feared.
"The crop is going to be bigger when (USDA) comes out on
Friday, and the weather is straightening up in South America,"
said Bill Gary, president of Commodity Information Systems in
Oklahoma City, Okla. "There is just no impetus to keep
pushing prices higher in beans right now."
Rainfall in Argentina this week will further slow fieldwork
and early seedings of corn and soybeans in that country, said
Drew Lerner, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
"There will be rain Thursday through Saturday which will set
them back a bit, but it looks drier for next week," he said.
Favorable crop weather continues in southern Brazil, with
drier weather for the next 10 days boosting plantings, and
northern Brazil continues to get needed rainfall.
Prices at 2:26 p.m. CST (2025 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 744.25 3.25 0.4% 15.1%
CBOT soy 1508.75 -8.00 -0.5% 25.9%
CBOT meal 469.50 -3.20 -0.7% 51.7%
CBOT soyoil 48.62 -0.06 -0.1% -6.7%
CBOT wheat 894.00 17.00 1.9% 37.0%
CBOT rice 1493.50 -10.00 -0.7% 2.3%
EU wheat 275.50 1.50 0.6% 36.0%
US crude 84.70 -4.00 -4.5% -14.3%
Dow Jones 12,995 -250 -1.9% 6.4%
Gold 1719.61 3.85 0.2% 10.0%
Euro/dollar 1.2767 -0.0046 -0.4% -1.4%
Dollar Index 80.7720 0.1590 0.2% 0.7%
Baltic Freight 916 -31 -3.3% -47.3%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson and Julie Ingwersen;
editing by John Wallace, Marguerita Choy and Leslie Gevirtz)