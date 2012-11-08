By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 8 U.S. wheat fell on Thursday,
snapping a three-day rally after the grain hit a one-month high
in the previous session on concerns over production shortfalls
in key exporting markets Argentina and Australia.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.48
percent to $8.89-3/4 a bushel, having jumping 1.94 percent on
Wednesday.
* January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $15.05-1/2 a
bushel, having slid 0.56 percent on Wednesday.
* December corn fell 0.24 percent to $7.42-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 0.75 percent in the previous session.
* Wheat has been supported in recent sessions by production
shortfalls in key markets Argentina and Australia.
* Traders await upcoming U.S. Agriculture Department report,
which is expected to show further cuts to global wheat supplies
for the 2012/13 crop year.
* Analysts expect the government's new global stocks view to
fall to 170.969 million tonnes from 173, according to the
average of estimates in a Reuters survey.
* USDA cut its estimate of world wheat stocks, which were
198.17 million tonnes at the end of the 2011/12 crop year, by
3.71 million tonnes in its October report.
* Soybeans under pressure from sharp declines in crude oil
market, coupled with pressure from expected USDA surge in U.S.
production estimates.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen hovered near a one-month high versus
the euro on Thursday, having rallied broadly amid a rout in risk
appetite as markets fretted about the U.S. fiscal issues
following the presidential election.
* Brent crude fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as problems
facing the economies of the United States and Europe darkened
investor sentiment.
* The Dow industrials lost more than 300 points in a
sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes
down over 2 percent in the wake of the presidential election as
investors' focus shifted to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate
and Europe's economic troubles.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Trade data Sep
0745 France Trade data Sep
1200 Britain BOE rate decision
1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision
1330 Euro zone ECB's Draghi holds news conference
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0004 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 889.75 -4.25 -0.48% +1.45% 869.85 68
CBOT corn 742.50 -1.75 -0.24% +0.20% 748.76 45
CBOT soy 1505.50 -1.50 -0.10% -0.66% 1538.48 36
CBOT rice $15.25 $0.03 +0.16% -0.49% $15.33 52
WTI crude $84.68 $0.24 +0.28% -4.54% $88.93 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.275 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.47%
USD/AUD 1.040 -0.001 -0.06% -0.29%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Richard Pullin)