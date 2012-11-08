By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 8 U.S. wheat fell on Thursday, snapping a three-day rally after the grain hit a one-month high in the previous session on concerns over production shortfalls in key exporting markets Argentina and Australia. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.48 percent to $8.89-3/4 a bushel, having jumping 1.94 percent on Wednesday. * January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $15.05-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.56 percent on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.24 percent to $7.42-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.75 percent in the previous session. * Wheat has been supported in recent sessions by production shortfalls in key markets Argentina and Australia. * Traders await upcoming U.S. Agriculture Department report, which is expected to show further cuts to global wheat supplies for the 2012/13 crop year. * Analysts expect the government's new global stocks view to fall to 170.969 million tonnes from 173, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters survey. * USDA cut its estimate of world wheat stocks, which were 198.17 million tonnes at the end of the 2011/12 crop year, by 3.71 million tonnes in its October report. * Soybeans under pressure from sharp declines in crude oil market, coupled with pressure from expected USDA surge in U.S. production estimates. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen hovered near a one-month high versus the euro on Thursday, having rallied broadly amid a rout in risk appetite as markets fretted about the U.S. fiscal issues following the presidential election. * Brent crude fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as problems facing the economies of the United States and Europe darkened investor sentiment. * The Dow industrials lost more than 300 points in a sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes down over 2 percent in the wake of the presidential election as investors' focus shifted to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate and Europe's economic troubles. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data Sep 0745 France Trade data Sep 1200 Britain BOE rate decision 1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision 1330 Euro zone ECB's Draghi holds news conference 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0004 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 889.75 -4.25 -0.48% +1.45% 869.85 68 CBOT corn 742.50 -1.75 -0.24% +0.20% 748.76 45 CBOT soy 1505.50 -1.50 -0.10% -0.66% 1538.48 36 CBOT rice $15.25 $0.03 +0.16% -0.49% $15.33 52 WTI crude $84.68 $0.24 +0.28% -4.54% $88.93 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.275 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.47% USD/AUD 1.040 -0.001 -0.06% -0.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)