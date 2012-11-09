SYDNEY, Nov 9 U.S. wheat fell on Friday for the
first time in five sessions as traders trimmed positions ahead
of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture report, although the
grain remains on course to finish the week up more than 4
percent in its biggest weekly rally in four months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.22
percent to $9.01-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.95 percent on
Thursday. Wheat is up 4.31 percent this week, its largest weekly
climb since July 22.
* January soybeans were flat at $14.95-3/4 a bushel,
having fallen 0.56 percent in the previous session. Soybeans are
down 2.36 percent for the week, a week after recording their
biggest 7-day climb in more than 3 months.
* December corn declined slightly to $7.40-3/4 a
bushel after easing 0.4 percent the session before. Corn is on
course to finish the week up slightly in its second consecutive
weekly rise.
* Wheat has been supported by tightening global supplies,
with the USDA expected to trim global wheat projections in its
monthly report later in the day following unfavorable weather in
Argentina and Australia.
* A Reuters poll of analysts also showed that Australia's
2012/13 wheat exports may shrink to 16.85 million tonnes, the
lowest in three years.
* Asia's top buyers, who rely on Australia for the bulk of
their milling wheat supplies, may be forced to import larger
volumes of high-protein spring wheat from the United States and
Canada.
* The USDA said on Thursday that demand for U.S. wheat
remained poor with export sales last week at just 221,000
tonnes, the lowest in over five months.
* The USDA also said that weekly export sales of soybeans
were at their lowest point in 16 months. Net soybean export
sales of 191,900 tonnes were well below forecasts for 600,000 to
800,000 tonnes and included a cancellation of 545,600 tonnes
from an unknown country.
* Analysts expect the USDA to boost its forecast for U.S.
corn and soybean yields in its monthly report. Field reports
from harvest indicate the damage from the worst drought to hit
the Midwest in more than 50 years was not as bad as initially
feared.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar on
Thursday after the European Central Bank held interest rates at
a record low and said the euro zone's economy showed little sign
of recovering before year-end.
* Crude oil ended higher on Thursday, recovering from a
steep plunge in the preceding session, but gains were only
modest as trepidation over Europe's economy and looming
negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on the market.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and could be in line for more
weakness.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI Oct
0130 China PPI Oct
0500 Japan Consumer confidence index Oct
0530 China Industrial output Oct
0530 China Retail sales Oct
0530 China Urban investment Oct
0745 France Industrial output Sep
0900 Italy Industrial output Sep
1230 U.S. Import/Export prices Oct
1330 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report
1455 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment
2130 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
:: OPEC OPEC Monthly Report Oct
Grains prices at 0021 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 900.50 -2.00 -0.22% +0.73% 870.21 74
CBOT corn 740.75 -0.50 -0.07% -0.47% 748.20 43
CBOT soy 1495.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.75% 1534.60 33
CBOT rice $15.09 $0.03 +0.17% -0.89% $15.30 42
WTI crude $85.04 -$0.05 -0.06% +0.71% $88.70 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.274 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.25%
USD/AUD 1.039 -0.001 -0.10% -0.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)