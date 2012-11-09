SYDNEY, Nov 9 U.S. wheat fell on Friday for the first time in five sessions as traders trimmed positions ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture report, although the grain remains on course to finish the week up more than 4 percent in its biggest weekly rally in four months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.22 percent to $9.01-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.95 percent on Thursday. Wheat is up 4.31 percent this week, its largest weekly climb since July 22. * January soybeans were flat at $14.95-3/4 a bushel, having fallen 0.56 percent in the previous session. Soybeans are down 2.36 percent for the week, a week after recording their biggest 7-day climb in more than 3 months. * December corn declined slightly to $7.40-3/4 a bushel after easing 0.4 percent the session before. Corn is on course to finish the week up slightly in its second consecutive weekly rise. * Wheat has been supported by tightening global supplies, with the USDA expected to trim global wheat projections in its monthly report later in the day following unfavorable weather in Argentina and Australia. * A Reuters poll of analysts also showed that Australia's 2012/13 wheat exports may shrink to 16.85 million tonnes, the lowest in three years. * Asia's top buyers, who rely on Australia for the bulk of their milling wheat supplies, may be forced to import larger volumes of high-protein spring wheat from the United States and Canada. * The USDA said on Thursday that demand for U.S. wheat remained poor with export sales last week at just 221,000 tonnes, the lowest in over five months. * The USDA also said that weekly export sales of soybeans were at their lowest point in 16 months. Net soybean export sales of 191,900 tonnes were well below forecasts for 600,000 to 800,000 tonnes and included a cancellation of 545,600 tonnes from an unknown country. * Analysts expect the USDA to boost its forecast for U.S. corn and soybean yields in its monthly report. Field reports from harvest indicate the damage from the worst drought to hit the Midwest in more than 50 years was not as bad as initially feared. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank held interest rates at a record low and said the euro zone's economy showed little sign of recovering before year-end. * Crude oil ended higher on Thursday, recovering from a steep plunge in the preceding session, but gains were only modest as trepidation over Europe's economy and looming negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on the market. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and could be in line for more weakness. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI Oct 0130 China PPI Oct 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index Oct 0530 China Industrial output Oct 0530 China Retail sales Oct 0530 China Urban investment Oct 0745 France Industrial output Sep 0900 Italy Industrial output Sep 1230 U.S. Import/Export prices Oct 1330 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report 1455 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment 2130 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data :: OPEC OPEC Monthly Report Oct Grains prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 900.50 -2.00 -0.22% +0.73% 870.21 74 CBOT corn 740.75 -0.50 -0.07% -0.47% 748.20 43 CBOT soy 1495.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.75% 1534.60 33 CBOT rice $15.09 $0.03 +0.17% -0.89% $15.30 42 WTI crude $85.04 -$0.05 -0.06% +0.71% $88.70 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.274 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.25% USD/AUD 1.039 -0.001 -0.10% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)