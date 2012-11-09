* Wheat on track for more than 4 pct weekly rise * Southern hemisphere supply concerns buoy U.S. wheat * Soy faces 2nd week of decline, corn little changed * Coming up: USDA supply-demand report at 1330 GMT (Adds quotes, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 9 U.S. wheat was largely unchanged on Friday, holding gains from the last four sessions and remaining on track for its biggest weekly climb since late July, with harsh weather threatening crops in top exporters. Soybeans edged higher and corn was almost flat ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture report, which is expected to boost forecasts for U.S. corn and soybean crops despite a devastating drought this year across the nation's grain belt. Front-month wheat has gained more than 4 percent on the week in its biggest weekly rise since late July. Soybeans have lost 1.7 percent this week, their second week of decline. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat had fallen half a cent to $9.02 a bushel by 0244 GMT on Friday, not far from Thursday's six-week peak of $9.05 a bushel. November soy rose 0.1 percent to $15.01 a bushel and December corn was unchanged at $7.41-1/4 a bushel. "I think everyone is going to focus on wheat in the USDA report as there are issues with production and quality in Australia and Argentina," said Serene Lim, a commodities analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "This should open the door for more U.S. exports." Expectations of smaller crops in Argentina and Australia, coupled with dry conditions in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains, are providing support to wheat futures. Australia's 2012/13 wheat output is expected to decline to 20.47 million tonnes and exports might shrink to a three-year low, according to a Reuters poll, as unfriendly crop weather dents yields. Both forecasts fall significantly short of most recent government estimates, with the output projection indicating a drop of more than 30 percent from last year's record harvest. SOY SUFFERS Hot and dry conditions in parts of middle America deepened an ongoing drought in many states over the last week, according to a climatology report issued on Thursday. World wheat output could increase in the next crop season, but it remains too early to say whether a rebound would be enough to ease pressure on prices, said a senior economist at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. Soybean prices have suffered this week on expectations of higher U.S. yields than initially estimated. Analysts expect the USDA to boost its forecast for U.S. corn and soybean yields in its monthly report due at 1330 GMT. Field reports from harvests indicate the damage from the worst drought to hit the Midwest in more than 50 years was not as bad as feared. The USDA said weekly export sales of soybeans were at their lowest 16 months. Net soybean export sales of 191,900 tonnes were well below forecasts for 600,000 to 800,000 tonnes and included a cancellation of 545,600 tonnes from an unknown country. Investors in the agricultural markets are expecting a rebound in soybean supplies by March next year as farmers boost planting across Brazil and Argentina. Brazil's government edged up its forecast for a record 2012/13 soybean crop to between 80.1 and 83 million tonnes on Thursday, brushing off concerns over dry October weather and planting delays. Prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 902.00 -0.50 -0.06% 874.48 74 CBOT corn 741.25 0.00 +0.00% 766.62 44 CBOT soy 1498.00 2.25 +0.15% 1580.48 36 CBOT rice $15.08 $0.02 +0.10% $15.47 42 WTI crude $85.28 $0.19 +0.22% $88.82 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.276 $0.047 +3.79% USD/AUD 1.041 -0.015 -1.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)