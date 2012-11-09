* Wheat on track for more than 4 pct weekly rise
* Southern hemisphere supply concerns buoy U.S. wheat
* Soy faces 2nd week of decline, corn little changed
* Coming up: USDA supply-demand report at 1330 GMT
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 U.S. wheat was largely
unchanged on Friday, holding gains from the last four sessions
and remaining on track for its biggest weekly climb since late
July, with harsh weather threatening crops in top exporters.
Soybeans edged higher and corn was almost flat ahead of a
key U.S. Department of Agriculture report, which is expected to
boost forecasts for U.S. corn and soybean crops despite a
devastating drought this year across the nation's grain belt.
Front-month wheat has gained more than 4 percent on
the week in its biggest weekly rise since late July. Soybeans
have lost 1.7 percent this week, their second week of
decline.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat had fallen half
a cent to $9.02 a bushel by 0244 GMT on Friday, not far from
Thursday's six-week peak of $9.05 a bushel.
November soy rose 0.1 percent to $15.01 a bushel and
December corn was unchanged at $7.41-1/4 a bushel.
"I think everyone is going to focus on wheat in the USDA
report as there are issues with production and quality in
Australia and Argentina," said Serene Lim, a commodities analyst
at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"This should open the door for more U.S. exports."
Expectations of smaller crops in Argentina and Australia,
coupled with dry conditions in key growing areas of the U.S.
Plains, are providing support to wheat futures.
Australia's 2012/13 wheat output is expected to decline to
20.47 million tonnes and exports might shrink to a three-year
low, according to a Reuters poll, as unfriendly crop weather
dents yields.
Both forecasts fall significantly short of most recent
government estimates, with the output projection indicating a
drop of more than 30 percent from last year's record harvest.
SOY SUFFERS
Hot and dry conditions in parts of middle America deepened
an ongoing drought in many states over the last week, according
to a climatology report issued on Thursday.
World wheat output could increase in the next crop season,
but it remains too early to say whether a rebound would be
enough to ease pressure on prices, said a senior economist at
the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.
Soybean prices have suffered this week on expectations of
higher U.S. yields than initially estimated.
Analysts expect the USDA to boost its forecast for U.S. corn
and soybean yields in its monthly report due at 1330 GMT. Field
reports from harvests indicate the damage from the worst drought
to hit the Midwest in more than 50 years was not as bad as
feared.
The USDA said weekly export sales of soybeans were at their
lowest 16 months. Net soybean export sales of 191,900 tonnes
were well below forecasts for 600,000 to 800,000 tonnes and
included a cancellation of 545,600 tonnes from an unknown
country.
Investors in the agricultural markets are expecting a
rebound in soybean supplies by March next year as farmers boost
planting across Brazil and Argentina.
Brazil's government edged up its forecast for a record
2012/13 soybean crop to between 80.1 and 83 million tonnes on
Thursday, brushing off concerns over dry October weather and
planting delays.
Prices at 0244 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 902.00 -0.50 -0.06% 874.48 74
CBOT corn 741.25 0.00 +0.00% 766.62 44
CBOT soy 1498.00 2.25 +0.15% 1580.48 36
CBOT rice $15.08 $0.02 +0.10% $15.47 42
WTI crude $85.28 $0.19 +0.22% $88.82 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.276 $0.047 +3.79%
USD/AUD 1.041 -0.015 -1.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)