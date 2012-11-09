* CBOT soy falls to lowest level since late June
* CBOT wheat breaks 4-session winning streak
* Corn choppy in technical-driven trade
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Nov 9 U.S. soybean futures plunged 3
percent to their lowest level in more than four months on Friday
after the government's latest forecast of this year's crop
topped expectations, traders said.
Wheat also was weak, falling 1.7 percent, as selling on the
U.S. Agriculture Department's surprise boost to global and
domestic supply snapped a four session winning streak.
Corn futures were close to unchanged, with the market
boosted by technical buying as prices failed to breach a key
support level after dipping in early trading.
The USDA forecast soybean production at 2.971 billion
bushels, up from its October estimate of 2.86 billion and above
analysts' expectations for 2.892 billion. The new yield forecast
of 39.3 bushels per acre, up from 37.8 in October, bested the
market consensus of 38.164 bushels per acre.
The change in the yield forecast, a record for the November
report, shocked the market as a fast harvest showed that the
damage from the worst Midwest drought in more than 50 years was
not as bad as feared.
"Soybeans are taking the hit right now. The yield jump came
off as a little bit of a surprise here," said Karl Setzer, a
commodity trading adviser at MaxYield Cooperative. "It is more
of a knee-jerk reaction."
Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled
44-1/2 cents lower at $14.51-1/4 a bushel. The front-month
contract traded as low as $14.49, its weakest level since
June 29.
For the week, soybeans shed nearly 5 percent in the worst
performance in 1-1/2 months.
Soybeans have fallen 18.4 percent from their all-time high
of $17.94-3/4 hit in early September. The losses of the last two
months have left prices just $1 per bushel higher than they were
when drought descended on the U.S. Midwest in mid-June. The
USDA's latest forecast puts crop expectations 234 million
bushels below its pre-drought estimate.
"Everybody has been operating under the worst case scenario
mentality," said Nicole Thomas, commodity analyst for
McKeany-Flavel. "Little by little, the soy numbers trickling in
for the U.S. market are getting better. We are able to manage
demand, even with it being reasonably strong.
CBOT December corn ended 2-1/2 cents lower at
$7.38-3/4 a bushel, ending the week flat. Prices had surged
through key technical resistance at its 30-day and 40-day moving
averages earlier in the day but the rally stalled as the
contract approached its 100-day and 50-day moving average,
spurring a round of profit taking.
Corn attracted buying after the market dipped close to its
fall low of $7.32 per bushel, which represents a 62 percent
Fibonacci retracement from its fourth-quarter peak, shortly
after the release of the report.
"That has been a major level of support," said Ted Seifried,
senior market analyst at the Zaner Group. "Once we failed to get
through it again here today, we bounced a little bit off the low
and now we are seeing some technical buying come into the
market."
Corn has tested, but failed to fall below, $7.32 a bushel
seven times in the last six weeks.
Traders also said that the increase in USDA's corn
production forecast was only slightly above expectations and not
viewed as a fresh bearish input.
"It (corn) didn't break hard and fast on the numbers. If
it's not a 'sell,' it's a 'buy,'" said Jeff Thompson, broker at
ABM Amro in Chicago.
CBOT December wheat finished 16 cents lower at
$8.86-1/2 a bushel but gained 2.5 percent for the week in the
best performance since July.
Global wheat ending stocks were pegged at 174.18 million
tonnes, up from the October estimate of 173 million tonnes and
better than the 170.969 million average of analysts' estimates
in a Reuters survey. U.S. wheat ending stocks were seen at 704
million bushels, up 50 million bushels from the October view.
"It makes the market more comfortable that the supply is
still there and we need to increase demand," said Shawn
McCambridge, grains analyst with Jefferies Bache.
Concerns about smaller-than-expected crops had sparked a
four-day rally in wheat futures earlier this week amid hopes
that a tightening supply situation would boost export demand for
U.S. offerings.
Prices at 3:07 p.m. CST (2107 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 738.75 -2.50 -0.3% 14.3%
CBOT soy 1452.00 -47.25 -3.2% 21.2%
CBOT meal 449.70 -13.20 -2.9% 45.3%
CBOT soyoil 47.77 -1.00 -2.1% -8.3%
CBOT wheat 886.50 -16.00 -1.8% 35.8%
CBOT rice 1494.00 17.00 1.2% 2.3%
EU wheat 280.25 2.00 0.7% 38.4%
US crude 86.04 0.95 1.1% -12.9%
Dow Jones 12,815 4 0.0% 4.9%
Gold 1730.84 0.85 0.0% 10.7%
Euro/dollar 1.2711 -0.0034 -0.3% -1.8%
Dollar Index 81.0420 0.2490 0.3% 1.1%
Baltic Freight 940 24 2.6% -45.9%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume and Michael Hirtzer;
Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio, Dale Hudson and Sofina
Mirza-Reid; Editing by David Gregorio)