By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 12 U.S. soybean prices fell on Monday, touching a 4-1/2 month low, as the oilseed came under continued pressure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's larger-than-expected production forecast. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.95 percent to $14.37-1/2 a bushel, having slid 2.98 percent on Friday. * March corn was little changed at $7.38-3/4 a bushel, having dropped 0.17 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.28 percent to $8.84 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Friday. * The USDA forecast soybean production at 2.971 billion bushels, up from its October estimate of 2.86 billion and above analysts' expectations for 2.892 billion. * The new yield forecast of 39.3 bushels per acre, up from 37.8 in October, exceeded the market consensus of 38.164 bushels per acre. * Global wheat ending stocks were pegged at 174.18 million tonnes, up from the October estimate of 173 million tonnes and better than the 170.969 million average of analysts' estimates in a Reuters survey. * U.S. wheat ending stocks were seen at 704 million bushels, up 50 million bushels from the October estimate. * USDA pegged corn production at 10.73 billion bushel, while ending stocks were forecast at 647 million bushels, above market expectations. * Production in Argentina disrupted by wet weather. * Fungal diseases caused by months of wet weather are plaguing wheat crops in Argentina but many plants remain in good condition, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday. * The South American country is the world's No. 6 wheat supplier and the leading provider to neighboring Brazil. Heavy rains since August are also delaying corn and soy plantings in many key farming areas. * Grain traders expect the Ukrainian government to introduce curbs on wheat exports early in December but fear that instead of an official ban it might opt for informal restrictions, the grain lobby said on Friday. Traders would prefer a clear-cut ban because unofficial barriers, which involve increased red tape, tend to favour some privileged companies, would rebound on Ukraine's image as a world trader. MARKET NEWS * The euro dropped to a two-month low against the U.S. dollar on Friday and could extend losses further as fears mount that the euro zone's debt crisis and deteriorating economic conditions could drag down global economic growth. * Crude oil futures advanced on Friday, boosted by a rise in U.S. consumer sentiment to a five-year high and upbeat readings on the Chinese economy, while gasoline futures surged even more on speculation over delivery problems and tight supplies in storm-hit New York Harbor. * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday but failed to make up for what turned out to be the worst week for markets since June, as investors turned their attention from the presidential election to the coming negotiations over the "fiscal cliff." DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia housing finance September 0700 Germany wholesale price index October Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 884.00 -2.50 -0.28% -2.05% 869.73 55 CBOT corn 738.25 -0.50 -0.07% -0.40% 747.52 41 CBOT soy 1437.50 -13.75 -0.95% -3.89% 1528.98 21 CBOT rice $15.20 -$0.03 -0.20% +0.90% $15.29 53 WTI crude $85.97 -$0.10 -0.12% +1.03% $88.52 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.272 $0.001 +0.04% +0.06% USD/AUD 1.039 -0.001 -0.06% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Eric Meijer)