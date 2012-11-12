By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 12 U.S. soybean prices fell on
Monday, touching a 4-1/2 month low, as the oilseed came under
continued pressure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
larger-than-expected production forecast.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.95
percent to $14.37-1/2 a bushel, having slid 2.98 percent on
Friday.
* March corn was little changed at $7.38-3/4 a bushel,
having dropped 0.17 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat fell 0.28 percent to $8.84 a bushel,
having closed down 1.8 percent on Friday.
* The USDA forecast soybean production at 2.971 billion
bushels, up from its October estimate of 2.86 billion and above
analysts' expectations for 2.892 billion.
* The new yield forecast of 39.3 bushels per acre, up from
37.8 in October, exceeded the market consensus of 38.164 bushels
per acre.
* Global wheat ending stocks were pegged at 174.18 million
tonnes, up from the October estimate of 173 million tonnes and
better than the 170.969 million average of analysts' estimates
in a Reuters survey.
* U.S. wheat ending stocks were seen at 704 million bushels,
up 50 million bushels from the October estimate.
* USDA pegged corn production at 10.73 billion bushel, while
ending stocks were forecast at 647 million bushels, above market
expectations.
* Production in Argentina disrupted by wet weather.
* Fungal diseases caused by months of wet weather are
plaguing wheat crops in Argentina but many plants remain in good
condition, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.
* The South American country is the world's No. 6 wheat
supplier and the leading provider to neighboring Brazil. Heavy
rains since August are also delaying corn and soy plantings in
many key farming areas.
* Grain traders expect the Ukrainian government to
introduce curbs on wheat exports early in December but fear that
instead of an official ban it might opt for informal
restrictions, the grain lobby said on Friday.
Traders would prefer a clear-cut ban because unofficial
barriers, which involve increased red tape, tend to favour some
privileged companies, would rebound on Ukraine's image as a
world trader.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro dropped to a two-month low against the U.S.
dollar on Friday and could extend losses further as fears mount
that the euro zone's debt crisis and deteriorating economic
conditions could drag down global economic growth.
* Crude oil futures advanced on Friday, boosted by a rise in
U.S. consumer sentiment to a five-year high and upbeat readings
on the Chinese economy, while gasoline futures surged even more
on speculation over delivery problems and tight supplies in
storm-hit New York Harbor.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday but failed to make up for
what turned out to be the worst week for markets since June, as
investors turned their attention from the presidential election
to the coming negotiations over the "fiscal cliff."
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0030 Australia housing finance September
0700 Germany wholesale price index October
Grains prices at 0026 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 884.00 -2.50 -0.28% -2.05% 869.73 55
CBOT corn 738.25 -0.50 -0.07% -0.40% 747.52 41
CBOT soy 1437.50 -13.75 -0.95% -3.89% 1528.98 21
CBOT rice $15.20 -$0.03 -0.20% +0.90% $15.29 53
WTI crude $85.97 -$0.10 -0.12% +1.03% $88.52 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.272 $0.001 +0.04% +0.06%
USD/AUD 1.039 -0.001 -0.06% +0.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Eric Meijer)