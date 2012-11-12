* U.S. soy drops 1.9 pct to lowest since end-June * Corn falls for 3rd session, wheat extends losses * Hopes of bumper S.American output to add pressure * USDA soy estimates top expectations, funds sell (Adds quotes, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Chicago soy slid nearly 2 percent on Monday to its lowest in more than four months, dragged down by a forecast of higher-than-expected production in the United States and hopes of bumper supplies from South America. Corn fell for a third consecutive session in sympathy with soybeans, while wheat lost more ground as the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market on Friday with estimates of higher global supply. The USDA in its monthly supply-demand report forecast soybean production at 2.971 billion bushels, up from its October estimate of 2.86 billion and above the 2.892 billion touted by analysts. "I don't think we need record prices to ration demand," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "There is a lot of fund length in beans and meal. It is a good opportunity to start getting out and we will see selling for a few days." Chicago Board of Trade's most actively traded January soybeans fell as much as 1.9 percent to $14.23-1/2 a bushel, their lowest since June 29. December wheat slid 0.7 percent to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, while December corn lost 0.3 percent to $7.36-1/2 a bushel. There is likely to be more pressure on the soybean market with expectations of near-record supplies from South America by March. China's soybean and soyoil futures also dropped. Dalian soybeans lost 2.6 percent to their lowest in more than four months, while soyoil slid nearly 4 percent to the lowest since July 2010. UNWINDING Large speculators cut their net long position in U.S. soybean futures by 4.7 percent to an eight-month low, unwinding bullish bets due to improving prospects for the supply situation, according to regulatory data released on Friday. The USDA also raised its forecast for next summer's U.S. soybean ending stocks to 140 million bushels, above trade estimates for 131 million. The new yield forecast of 39.3 bushels per acre, up from 37.8 in October, beat the market consensus of 38.164 bushels per acre. Front-month soybeans have fallen more than 20 percent from their all-time high of $17.94-3/4 a bushel hit in early September. Losses in the last two months have left prices just around $1 per bushel higher than they were when drought descended on the U.S. Midwest in mid-June. CBOT corn is being pressured by weakness in soybeans but tight global supply after the worst U.S. drought in 56 years is keeping a floor under the market. Even though the increase in the USDA's corn production forecast was slightly above expectations, it was not viewed as a fresh bearish signal for prices. Global wheat ending stocks were pegged at 174.18 million tonnes, up from the October estimate of 173 million tonnes and better than the 170.969 million average of analysts' estimates in a Reuters survey. U.S. wheat ending stocks were seen at 704 million bushels, up 50 million bushels from the October view. Concerns about smaller-than-expected crops had sparked a rally in wheat futures last week amid hopes that tightening supply would boost export demand for U.S. offerings. Prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 880.25 -6.25 -0.71% 873.75 52 CBOT corn 736.50 -2.25 -0.30% 766.46 39 CBOT soy 1426.50 -24.75 -1.71% 1578.09 19 CBOT rice $15.18 -$0.05 -0.33% $15.47 53 WTI crude $85.97 -$0.10 -0.12% $88.85 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.272 $0.043 +3.52% USD/AUD 1.042 -0.014 -1.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)