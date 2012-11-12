* U.S. soy drops 1.9 pct to lowest since end-June
* Corn falls for 3rd session, wheat extends losses
* Hopes of bumper S.American output to add pressure
* USDA soy estimates top expectations, funds sell
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Chicago soy slid nearly 2
percent on Monday to its lowest in more than four months,
dragged down by a forecast of higher-than-expected production in
the United States and hopes of bumper supplies from South
America.
Corn fell for a third consecutive session in sympathy with
soybeans, while wheat lost more ground as the U.S. Department of
Agriculture surprised the market on Friday with estimates of
higher global supply.
The USDA in its monthly supply-demand report forecast
soybean production at 2.971 billion bushels, up from its October
estimate of 2.86 billion and above the 2.892 billion touted by
analysts.
"I don't think we need record prices to ration demand," said
Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural strategist at ANZ in
Singapore. "There is a lot of fund length in beans and meal. It
is a good opportunity to start getting out and we will see
selling for a few days."
Chicago Board of Trade's most actively traded January
soybeans fell as much as 1.9 percent to $14.23-1/2 a
bushel, their lowest since June 29. December wheat slid
0.7 percent to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, while December corn
lost 0.3 percent to $7.36-1/2 a bushel.
There is likely to be more pressure on the soybean market
with expectations of near-record supplies from South America by
March.
China's soybean and soyoil futures also dropped. Dalian
soybeans lost 2.6 percent to their lowest in more than
four months, while soyoil slid nearly 4 percent to the
lowest since July 2010.
UNWINDING
Large speculators cut their net long position in U.S.
soybean futures by 4.7 percent to an eight-month low, unwinding
bullish bets due to improving prospects for the supply
situation, according to regulatory data released on Friday.
The USDA also raised its forecast for next summer's U.S.
soybean ending stocks to 140 million bushels, above trade
estimates for 131 million.
The new yield forecast of 39.3 bushels per acre, up from
37.8 in October, beat the market consensus of 38.164 bushels per
acre.
Front-month soybeans have fallen more than 20 percent
from their all-time high of $17.94-3/4 a bushel hit in early
September.
Losses in the last two months have left prices just around
$1 per bushel higher than they were when drought descended on
the U.S. Midwest in mid-June.
CBOT corn is being pressured by weakness in soybeans but
tight global supply after the worst U.S. drought in 56 years is
keeping a floor under the market.
Even though the increase in the USDA's corn production
forecast was slightly above expectations, it was not viewed as a
fresh bearish signal for prices.
Global wheat ending stocks were pegged at 174.18 million
tonnes, up from the October estimate of 173 million tonnes and
better than the 170.969 million average of analysts' estimates
in a Reuters survey. U.S. wheat ending stocks were seen at 704
million bushels, up 50 million bushels from the October view.
Concerns about smaller-than-expected crops had sparked a
rally in wheat futures last week amid hopes that tightening
supply would boost export demand for U.S. offerings.
Prices at 0239 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 880.25 -6.25 -0.71% 873.75 52
CBOT corn 736.50 -2.25 -0.30% 766.46 39
CBOT soy 1426.50 -24.75 -1.71% 1578.09 19
CBOT rice $15.18 -$0.05 -0.33% $15.47 53
WTI crude $85.97 -$0.10 -0.12% $88.85 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.272 $0.043 +3.52%
USD/AUD 1.042 -0.014 -1.29%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)