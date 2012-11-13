SYDNEY, Nov 13 U.S. soybeans rose on Tuesday, partially rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session, but remained near a 4-1/2 month low after erasing most of the gains driven by the worst drought to hit the Midwest in 56 years. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.43 percent to $14.11 a bushel, having slid 3.19 percent on Monday when they brushed $14.02, the lowest since June 29. * December corn rose 0.52 percent to $7.21-3/4 a bushel after falling 2.82 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.2 percent to $8.59-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 3.24 percent on Monday. * Soybeans under continued pressure from U.S. Department of Agriculture increased estimate of U.S. soybean production on Friday, surprising the market with a larger than expected forecast and increasing its forecast for global inventories. * The department pegged U.S. soybean production at 2.971 billion bushels, up from its October estimate of 2.86 billion and the 2.892 billion predicted by analysts. * Beneficial rains moved into the southern half of Brazil's top soy-producing state of Mato Grosso, boosting prospects for soybean planting and germination, according to local forecaster Somar. * Following the USDA report, Goldman Sachs cut its three-month price forecast for soybeans to $15.50 from $16.50 and its six-month outlook to $17.25 from $18.75. * On Monday, funds sold an estimated 8,000 soybean contracts, 18,000 corn and 6,000 wheat contracts, CBOT floor sources said. * The drought-plagued U.S. hard red winter wheat crop in the Plains states faces a cold snap and more dry weather as it enters a winter dormancy stage of development, agricultural weather experts said on Monday. * Still, the USDA on Friday raised its outlook for global wheat ending stocks to 174.18 million tonnes from the October estimate of 173 million tonnes. That was above the 170.969 million expected by analysts. MARKET NEWS * The euro was unchanged against the dollar on Monday and nearing a recent two-month low in thin holiday trading, weighed down by uncertainty as to whether or not Greece will receive a new round of bailout money to help pay off its debt. * Oil slipped in choppy trading on Monday, as markets balanced concerns about U.S. fiscal problems against geopolitical tensions and strong oil demand in China. * U.S. stocks were little changed in a lightly traded session on Monday, with investors limiting bets ahead of what could be a drawn-out battle over the "fiscal cliff." DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 US NFIB business optimism/Oct 1245 US ICSC chain stores 1355 US Redbook retail sales 1500 US IBD economic optimism Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 859.50 1.75 +0.20% -3.05% 868.46 39 CBOT corn 721.75 3.75 +0.52% -2.30% 745.63 33 CBOT soy 1411.00 6.00 +0.43% -2.77% 1523.86 17 CBOT rice $14.98 $0.06 +0.44% -1.64% $15.26 38 WTI crude $85.42 -$0.15 -0.18% -0.76% $88.29 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.270 $0.000 -0.04% -0.05% USD/AUD 1.042 -0.001 -0.06% +0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)